New Orleans Police Department says that police recruits who have used marijuana within the past year are not automatically disqualified from becoming cops. This week, the New Orleans Police Department made a change in their policy as a way of attracting new police officers. While historically, NOPD recruits were disqualified if they admitted to using marijuana, on Monday, the department unanimously agreed to relax this policy.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO