FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
New Orleans employees to get lump-sum payments next month; funding for other pay plans unclear
Nearly 4,300 city employees will receive one-time payments equal to 5% of their salaries next month, part of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s pay plan aimed at helping manage a shrinking City Hall workforce and a public safety staffing crisis. The one-time payments are a key portion of the mayor’s $39...
L'Observateur
Marrero Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud
Jefferson Parish – In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
NOLA.com
New Orleans city programs halted due to funding freeze at Mayor LaToya Cantrell-aligned nonprofit
A nonprofit started by Mayor LaToya Cantrell has frozen its accounts after receiving a subpoena for financial records from the New Orleans Office of Inspector General, leaving several city-sponsored social programs that depend on funding from the organization in limbo. Dana Henry, an attorney representing the board of Forward Together...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Woman Sentenced for Theft of More Than $61,000 In Social Security Funds
NEW ORLEANS, LA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that CATHERINE CAMPBELL WILLIAMS, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641. According to court documents, beginning in December 2010...
thefreshtoast.com
Police Recruits In This City Will No Longer Be Disqualified For Past Weed Use
New Orleans Police Department says that police recruits who have used marijuana within the past year are not automatically disqualified from becoming cops. This week, the New Orleans Police Department made a change in their policy as a way of attracting new police officers. While historically, NOPD recruits were disqualified if they admitted to using marijuana, on Monday, the department unanimously agreed to relax this policy.
fox8live.com
New Orleans curbside collection contracts finalized, new garbage companies selected
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many New Orleans residents will have new garbage collection service in less than two months, but some are frustrated with the service being provided under existing contracts. Along streets in the Seventh Ward on Tuesday (Sept. 20), trash could be seen piled in front of houses.
WDSU
New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
Sheriff reveals design flaw allowed inmate to escape Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex
THIBODAUX, La. — Some soap, a drain, and an opportunity were all a Lafourche Parish inmate needed to escape from jail last week. The sheriff called it a design flaw. When the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex was built in 2019, Sheriff Craig Webre never thought a small water drain in one of the recreational areas could be a pathway to freedom. It’s an opening about the size of a regular manila envelope, meant to allow rainwater to escape.
'It's everybody's problem' | Rising crime, less police has New Orleans leading the nation in homicides
NEW ORLEANS — The Metropolitan Crime Commission found Homicides are up 142%, shootings are up 98%, carjackings are up 203% and armed robberies are up 27% in New Orleans since 2019. MCC President Rafael Goyeneche said the number of police officers is the big reason crime is out of...
As crime threatens New Orleans, here’s how one downtown business is fighting back
Crime is a real concern, and one long-standing business on Canal Street, Rubensteins is doing everything they can to stay strong and secure
Councilman says niece was victim in New Orleans East double shooting
Oliver Thomas announced on his radio show Wednesday that his niece was one of the victims in that shooting on Chef Menteur Highway near Plum Orchard Road.
fox8live.com
Deaths from Fentanyl overdose prompt Sen. Bill Cassidy to seek tougher penalties for drug dealers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Overdose deaths from Fentanyl have prompted U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana to push for a new law to charge drug dealers with federal felony murder if they sell the drug and someone dies as a result of using it. Local communities are seeing increases in...
'She doesn’t deserve a bullet in her head' | Oliver Thomas' niece wounded in New Orleans shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Councilmember Oliver Thomas revealed that the woman who was wounded in a double shooting in New Orleans East Tuesday was his niece. On Thomas' morning talk show on WBOK-AM, he said his niece was shot twice in the head. “Two young girls were shot up with...
NOLA.com
Whose club is it, anyway? 70-year-old Pearl River women's club target of takeover
When a uniformed Pearl River Police officer showed up at Lola Monroe’s home on a recent August afternoon, the 77-year-old woman was puzzled but not at all alarmed, even though, she says now, the officer was perspiring heavily and “was so nervous it was almost funny.”. He asked...
Teens arrested in Chalmette High School fight
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of two 15-year-old boys following a fight at Chalmette High School.
Long-time pastor of New Orleans church charged with money laundering
According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr.Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating person of interest
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
WDSU
Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
