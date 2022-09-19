ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police revealed on September 21, 2022, that in June 2021, Troopers from the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) initiated an investigation into a Marrero firm selling fraudulent insurance policies. The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) informed troopers that personnel from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
Police Recruits In This City Will No Longer Be Disqualified For Past Weed Use

New Orleans Police Department says that police recruits who have used marijuana within the past year are not automatically disqualified from becoming cops. This week, the New Orleans Police Department made a change in their policy as a way of attracting new police officers. While historically, NOPD recruits were disqualified if they admitted to using marijuana, on Monday, the department unanimously agreed to relax this policy.
New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
Sheriff reveals design flaw allowed inmate to escape Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex

THIBODAUX, La. — Some soap, a drain, and an opportunity were all a Lafourche Parish inmate needed to escape from jail last week. The sheriff called it a design flaw. When the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex was built in 2019, Sheriff Craig Webre never thought a small water drain in one of the recreational areas could be a pathway to freedom. It’s an opening about the size of a regular manila envelope, meant to allow rainwater to escape.
TPSO seeks help locating person of interest

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
