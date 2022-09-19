ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

UNC Shifts Offensive Line Ahead of Matchup with Notre Dame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Even with the return of Spencer Rolland to the North Carolina offensive line, senior William Barnes is expected to stay at right tackle, the position he played two weeks ago at Georgia State in Rolland's absence. Barnes' athleticism and physicality, paired with cross-training in the spring...
LOOK: NC State enhancing women's basketball facilities

RALEIGH – NC State Athletics has announced its plan to enhance the Wolfpack women's basketball locker room inside of Reynolds Coliseum. The plan celebrates NC State's historic women's basketball program with upgrades that will strengthen the experience of the student-athletes and help the team continue competing for and winning championships at the highest level.
LOOK: Hubert Davis Watches Five-Star Ian Jackson at Private New York Training Session

On Sept. 15, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis made the 500+ mile trip up to Bronx, New York, to attend a private training session that featured five-star playmaker Ian Jackson. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Cardinal Hayes High School is rated as the No. 2 player in the class of 2024 by the 247Sports Composite) and is among UNC's top targets in the cycle.
Duke basketball coaches visit three prospects at Overtime Elite

The Duke basketball coaching staff took to the road to visit three intriguing prospects. Overtime Elite continues to churn out interesting prospects and the Duke basketball program is taking notice as the coaching staff made the trip to Atlanta to get an up close look at some future Blue Devils, according to multiple reports.
Blue Devils heat up pursuit of top-ranked recruit

Last week, Lake Highlands (Texas) shooting guard Tre Johnson jumped two spots to No. 1 among his 2024 peers in the eyes of 247Sports, received a visit from Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari, and took an official visit to Texas. Perhaps all of that action prompted Duke basketball ...
Blue Devils visit three heralded preps in Georgia

It isn't easy keeping track of all the top-shelf recruits the Duke basketball coaches have visited in the past few weeks since the open recruiting period began. But it helps that the Blue Devils reportedly met with three elite prospects in one stop on Monday. Combining info in tweets from Pro ...
Podcast: Power versus Skill?

Irish Illustrated Insider delves into Notre Dame’s challenge to combat North Carolina’s perimeter athletes and, conversely, the Tar Heels recently annual battle to fight off the offensive and defensive line prowess of the Irish. The Irish Illustrated Podcast is sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether...
NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll

Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
NC voters support Medicaid expansion, poll finds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is an effort that’s been going on for a decade. Health care advocates say it’s a decade that has taken an unfair and avoidable toll. “People have died, people are suffering unnecessarily, people are facing financial ruin because of getting sick. That is happening across North […]
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North Carolina

Photo courtesy of McDonald's /Celebration of Gospel TourMcDonald's. This year's event will feature choirs and bands in each city. The highly anticipated annual gospel music tour returns in person this year, featuring some of today’s award-winning gospel and urban artists.The 16th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is returning live this September during Gospel Music Heritage Month. This year’s Tour features award-winning gospel and urban inspirational artists, including Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Smokie Norful. NotKarltonBanks and Lonnie Hunter will host the event.
Fayetteville Tech names Dr. Mark A. Sorrells as next President

Dr. Mark A. Sorrells has been selected as the next President of Fayetteville Technical Community College, the FTCC Board of Trustees announced today. Sorrells, currently the College’s Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Services, will succeed Dr. J. Larry Keen, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Keen, who announced his retirement plans in January of this year, has been FTCC’s President since 2007.
