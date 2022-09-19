ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Macungie Township, PA

wlvr.org

Don Juan Mex Grill owners to open Southern-inspired eatery in Easton

EASTON, Pa. — A pair of Lehigh Valley restaurateurs are expanding their tasty empire on Easton’s College Hill. Husband and wife Juan and Melanie Martinez, who own and operate five Don Juan Mex Grill locations in the Lehigh Valley, on Thursday plan to open an American eatery, Miss Jackson’s Kitchen, at 201 McCartney St.
EASTON, PA
New Jersey 101.5

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
975thefanatic.com

2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America

Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

This Bethlehem liquor store is closed for renovations. Here’s its temporary location.

If you usually get your liquor from Fine Wine & Good Spirits at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem, this article’s for you. The liquor store at the Westgate Mall, 2289 Schoenersville Road, is temporarily operating from a new address also within the mall, at 2359 Schoenersville Road, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board stated in a news release this week.
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. winery with meteorologist at the helm sees plenty of sunshine in its long-range forecast

Lehigh County’s Weathered Vineyards will celebrate its eight-year anniversary with a celebration on Oct. 8. The party will be held at the winery, located in Weisenberg Township in New Tripoli, from 2 to 5 p.m. The James Supra and Sarah Ayers Band is returning to help owners Dana and Richard Woolley mark the occasion. The Good Egg Food Truck will also be visiting with its varied menu. In addition, attendees can expect:
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Missed Connection | Doordash delivery driver in Conshohocken

Things must really be getting back to pre-pandemic normal as there is a Missed Connection on CraigsList.com involving Conshohocken!. According to the post, our hero ordered a pizza through Doordash and was wowed by the delivery driver who was described as a “pretty Hispanic or light skinned female.” This person then ordered from the same pizza place the next day in the hopes of getting the same delivery driver. No luck.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
PhillyBite

Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Is Putting a Standalone Toilet on a Center City Corner. Here's Why

Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
sauconsource.com

Retail Space Next to Dollar General: What Should Go There?

Inside a newer commercial building located along a busy local roadway is a vacant retail space that become home to any number of businesses in a community that lacks them. The building is located at 1529 Broadway in Fountain Hill borough, and was originally built by the former Bottom Dollar grocery store chain a dozen or so years ago.
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

