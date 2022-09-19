ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

SG Analytics Appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member

PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- SG Analytics, the market leader in research and data analytics services, has appointed Amit Shanker, based in the US, as an Advisory Board Member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005679/en/ SG Analytics appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member (Photo: Business Wire)
WWD

Media Moves 2022: Hearst Hires Chief Revenue Officer

Sept. 22, 2022 Lisa Ryan Howard joins Hearst Magazines as executive vice president and global chief revenue officer. In the newly created position, Howard will be responsible for U.S. advertising and marketing and Hearst Global Solutions, the company’s international commercial division that creates cross-market solutions for brands. Howard comes to Hearst from The New York Times, where she was global head of advertising and marketing solutions. She also held senior roles at Billboard, Yahoo and WebMD and Condé Nast. She will report to Hearst Magazines president Debi Chirichella. More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSInside the 2019 Vogue Fashion Festival Dinner...
bloomberglaw.com

Peloton Compliance Chief Lanciault Jumps for Role at Snapchat

Lance Lanciault leaves Peloton Interactive for Snapchat parent. Peloton Interactive Inc. is parting with two of its top lawyers as the home fitness company shakes up its executive ranks. Longtime chief legal officer and co-founder Hisao Kushi will exit the struggling company next month. Former Peloton head of compliance and...
The Associated Press

ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

ADDING MULTIMEDIA The Next Practice Launches Next Content Labs

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Today, The Next Practice announces the launch of Next Content Labs led by renowned industry veteran Chris Martin. Next Content Labs will be the content engine that powers client needs across Next Practices Group. Next Content Labs will focus on developing strategic, short-form content solutions and quick-turn videos for businesses, non-profits, healthcare systems, and individuals to help brands shine and break through the noise. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005730/en/ Emmy Award Winner Chris Martin Joins as Founder and President of Next Content Labs (Photo: Business Wire)
The Next Web

UK scaleup launches groundbreaking approach to ID verification: turning your head

A UK scale-up this week unveiled an industry-first approach to identity verification: asking users to turn their heads. Onfido, an Oxford University spin-out, launched the software amid surging identity fraud. Growing economic pressures, increasing digitization, and pandemic-fuelled upheaval recently led politicians to warn that a “fraud epidemic” is sweeping across Onfido’s home country of the UK.
Phys.org

Sharing on social media makes us overconfident in our knowledge

Sharing news articles with friends and followers on social media can prompt people to think they know more about the articles' topics than they actually do, according to a new study from researchers at The University of Texas at Austin. Social media sharers believe that they are knowledgeable about the...
Deadline

Verve Elevates Five Agents To Leadership Roles Across Several Teams

EXCLUSIVE: Verve has made several key promotions this week across the motion picture and television literary teams with Partners Felicia Prinz and Chris Noriega being upped to Co-Heads overseeing the Television Literary Team, Parker Davis and Liz Parker will assume the Co-Head mantle of the Motion Picture Literary Team, and Tyler Reynolds has been promoted to head the Television Director Team. Reynolds will report to Prinz and Noriega. In these newly created positions, Prinz, Noriega, Davis, Parker, and Reynolds will be responsible for the day-to-day management of their respective teams while working alongside the Partnership to streamline decision making, communication...
Fox News

Fox News Digital was August's top performing news brand in multiplatform minutes, views

Fox News Digital continued its dominance among competitors during August 2022 and marked its 96th consecutive month as the most-engaged news organization on social media. Last month, Fox News Digital was No. 1 in multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, according to Comscore. Fox News has led in multiplatform minutes for a consecutive 18 months and in multiplatform views for a consecutive three months.
The Associated Press

SKKN BY KIM Launches First 3D Digital Media Campaign at Westfield World Trade Center

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the dynamic global developer and operator of Westfield shopping centers in the U.S., teamed up with SKKN BY KIM, an innovative line of uncompromising skincare developed by Kim Kardashian, to launch the first 3D digital media campaign on the 100-yard screen in the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005749/en/ SKKN BY KIM, the skincare line developed by Kim Kardashian, launches the first 3D digital media campaign on the iconic 100-yard screen in the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center. (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

Trending Startup Investments This Week

With consumer needs constantly changing, investing in a startup is a great way to maximize your money. Every week, Benzinga looks for profitable startups you can invest in. Below are some of the most-talked-about startup crowdfunding campaigns on Wefunder Inc.’s platform:. Bilingual, Latino And Hispanic Animations Meet Advanced Technology.
Digiday

As Walmart adds TikTok, Snap, Roku and others to its marketplace, GroupM evaluates the whole sector

A clear indicator of a media segment’s growth potential is how many agencies pay close attention to it. By that measure, e-commerce and retail media rank quite highly, as WPP’s GroupM issued a deep dive into the economics of both segments and Walmart expanded its partnerships on its marketplace, Connect, to include social platforms and ad-tech providers.
