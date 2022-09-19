ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkasie, PA

NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, AG’s Office announce $7.75M settlement of child labor law violations with Chipotle Mexican Grill

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo and Attorney General Matt Platkin announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with Chipotle Mexican Grill to resolve alleged widespread and persistent violations of the state’s child labor laws. Under this groundbreaking...
New Jersey lawmakers move to create mobile service for seniors

Assemblywoman Angela McKnight is leading an effort to bring senior services directly to older adults living in New Jersey. The Hudson County Democrat introduced legislation in February that would establish a state-operated mobile senior citizen assistance program within the Department of Health. According to the proposed legislation, the mobile unit...
Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey

Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
Chipotle exploiting underage workers? Pays huge penalty to NJ

TRENTON – Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $7.75 million to resolve widespread violations of New Jersey’s child labor laws, the state announced Tuesday. A 2020 audit by the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development found the restaurant chain was persistently disregarding state laws regarding meal breaks and caps on the number of hours minors can work – allegedly more than 30,000 times in four years.
Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers call on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to fund remainder of beach replenishment projects

There is several million dollars worth of combined bills that will need to be covered in order for beach replenishment projects to be completed in several Jersey Shore towns. In January of 2022, U.S. Congressman Chris Smith (R) -- who represents portions of Monmouth County and Ocean County -- was able to secure $30.2-million in federal funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act so that these projects could get underway.
New Jersey minimum wage is going up to more than $14 an hour

TRENTON, N.J. - The new year is bound to be a bit richer for some workers in New Jersey!. On Tuesday, the N.J. Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced that minimum wage would increase to $14.13 for most hourly employees starting January 1, 2023. Workers will see a $1.13-increase...
Is Biden right about pandemic being over? State of COVID-19 in NJ

President Biden's recent comments about the pandemic being over has sparked some concern that the public wouldn't continue to take proactive measures. “The pandemic is over — We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over,” Biden said in responding to a question during a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday on CBS.
COVID killed college? NJ public schools report record enrollment

Following years of concern over whether the coronavirus pandemic would cause a permanent dent in applications to and enrollment at four-year colleges, a handful of institutions across New Jersey are reporting record enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester. "It's sort of contrary to everything you've read, about how there's...
Murphy doubles down on NJ future offshore wind plans

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy upped New Jersey’s target for deriving power from offshore wind by nearly 50% Wednesday, in an announcement made as part of Climate Week. In 2019, Murphy set a goal of 7,500 megawatts of power from offshore wind by 2035. Though a new executive order issued Wednesday, he established a new goal of 11,000 megawatts by 2040.
Hospital remains true to its urban roots | Editorial

Take a look and you might find that MRI tunnels, robotic surgery systems or even old-style X-ray machines are not the most numerous equipment to be found at South Jersey hospitals. It’s construction cranes. Or, that’s how it seems. Consider the effect that medical center building binges have...
More bone marrow donors are needed as NJ pediatric cancer cases increase

There has been a remarkable increase in the ability to treat pediatric cancers. One of the most important curative treatments for many types of pediatric cancers and other non-cancerous hematologic conditions, such as sickle-cell anemia, is the hematopoietic stem cell transplant. This transplant is one of few treatments that people...
Study Names New Jersey The Top Millionaire State In The Nation

While most of us struggle to get through our monthly bills, it looks like we have more millionaires in our midst in New Jersey than we ever imagined. We know there is a lot of money in the Garden State and there are a lot of rich people here, but the results of a recent study about millionaires throughout the country are really going to drop your jaw.
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

