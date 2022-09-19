ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Upper Deerfield Township, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Accidents
Cumberland County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Young Pilot, Dad ID'd As Victims Killed In NJ Plane Crash

A 24-year-old commercial airlines pilot and his dad were identified as the victims killed in a small plane crash in South Jersey Monday, Sept. 19. John Noone III, 67, of Elmer, and his son, Kristofer Noone, of Pennsauken — who was operating the plane — were pronounced dead at the scene in Upper Deerfield after the afternoon crash, according to New Jersey State Police and the FAA.
ELMER, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Fatal wreck in Wilton under investigation

UPDATE: A 28-year-old Newark man is dead after an early-morning collision with an illegally-parked tractor trailer on Route 40 in Wilton. According to Delaware State Police, the eastbound driver drifted to the right shoulder of the roadway early Wednesday morning and struck the back corner of the parked truck. The car overturned and landed at the tree line. The driver, who police said was not buckled up, died at the scene. The truck was not occupied at the time.
NEWARK, DE
987thecoast.com

34 Year Old Man Killed in Hamilton Township Crash

34 year old Justin Vanaman of Cumberland County lost his life Wednesday during a head on motor vehicle accident in Hamilton Township. Police say Vanaman’s vehicle crossed the center line of Millville Avenue and collided with another vehicle. An 80 year old woman who was driving the other vehicle was hospitalized.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Deerfield#State Police
firststateupdate.com

Update: Newark Man Killed In Wednesday Morning Crash In New Castle

Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the...
NEW CASTLE, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Netflix
NJ.com

Driver killed in fiery July auto accident identified

Police have identified a driver killed in a fiery Salem County auto accident in July. Edin Meza-Cornelio, 31, of Camden, was at the wheel of a vehicle that crashed on Straughns Mill Road in Oldmans Township on the morning of July 17, police said. The one-vehicle accident was reported shortly...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After North Cape May Crash

A motorcyclist crashed his bike Sunday afternoon in North Cape May and needed to be transported to AtlanticCare for his injuries. Lower Township Police say the unidentified man, described as a man in his twenties, was the only vehicle involved in a crash Sunday afternoon, Sept 18 on Town Bank Road and Gorham Road.
CAPE MAY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash Route 40 In New Castle

Just before 4:00 Wednesday morning Delaware State Police along with rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company, New Castle County Paramedics, and Trooper 4 responded to Pulaski Highway at Wilton Blvd. for reports of a vehicle accident with ejection. Upon arrival, crews reported that a vehicle had crashed into the...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WPG Talk Radio

Police: Man From Ireland Stole Vehicle in North Wildwood, NJ

Police are searching for a man from Ireland who is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in North Wildwood and then getting into a hit-and-run crash. On July 30th, the North Wildwood Police Department says a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of East 10th Avenue. That vehicle was later located in Wildwood after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Tips sought after man shot to death in South Jersey

Authorities are searching for a killer after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Salem City. Police responded to the 100 block of Thompson Street shortly after 10 p.m. and found Kashif Patterson, 37, of Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey.
SALEM, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy