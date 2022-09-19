Read full article on original website
Investigators identify pilot, passenger killed when small plane crashed in New Jersey neighborhood
Investigators say the plane had just taken off from nearby Bucks Airport in Bridgeton.
NJ man’s death at food processing site prompts OSHA inspection
A man’s death at a food processing facility in Cumberland County has prompted an investigation by federal labor inspectors — as the company has said there was a workplace accident that caused the fatality. State Police said troopers responded before 8 a.m. on Monday to a report of...
Driver killed, another seriously hurt in head-on crash in Atlantic County
One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic County, authorities said. Justin Vanaman was driving his car west on Millville Avenue in Hamilton at about 12:40 p.m. when he crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV, police said.
One Dead, One Seriously Injured in Head-on Crash in Hamilton Twp., NJ
Authorities in Hamilton Township say a man from Cumberland County died and an 80-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 on Millville Avenue in the area of Pittsburg Avenue. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department,. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
Another Broad Daylight Shooting In Atlantic City, New Jersey
Multiple law enforcement sources have exclusively confirmed to us that a shooting has occurred on Wednesday, September 21 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at 140 N. South Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We have also confirmed that the victim was shot in the back and is alive at this...
Young Pilot, Dad ID'd As Victims Killed In NJ Plane Crash
A 24-year-old commercial airlines pilot and his dad were identified as the victims killed in a small plane crash in South Jersey Monday, Sept. 19. John Noone III, 67, of Elmer, and his son, Kristofer Noone, of Pennsauken — who was operating the plane — were pronounced dead at the scene in Upper Deerfield after the afternoon crash, according to New Jersey State Police and the FAA.
Update: Fatal wreck in Wilton under investigation
UPDATE: A 28-year-old Newark man is dead after an early-morning collision with an illegally-parked tractor trailer on Route 40 in Wilton. According to Delaware State Police, the eastbound driver drifted to the right shoulder of the roadway early Wednesday morning and struck the back corner of the parked truck. The car overturned and landed at the tree line. The driver, who police said was not buckled up, died at the scene. The truck was not occupied at the time.
34 Year Old Man Killed in Hamilton Township Crash
34 year old Justin Vanaman of Cumberland County lost his life Wednesday during a head on motor vehicle accident in Hamilton Township. Police say Vanaman’s vehicle crossed the center line of Millville Avenue and collided with another vehicle. An 80 year old woman who was driving the other vehicle was hospitalized.
Update: Newark Man Killed In Wednesday Morning Crash In New Castle
Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the...
3 injured after gasoline tanker crashes into truck in Boothwyn, Pa.
Officials said a woman was ejected from the truck. The two others were trapped.
Drugs, Guns, and $10,000: Shots Fired in Atlantic City, NJ; 3 Arrested
Officials in Atlantic City say a shots-fired call last Friday night lead to three people being arrested along with drugs, guns, and thousands of dollars in cash being seized. The scene unfolded around 10 PM in the area of the first block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Officers...
54-year-old Pedestrian Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Late Monday Night
Officials in Vineland say a man from Ancora was killed late Monday night while walking along Delsea Drive. The accident happened just after 11:30 PM at the intersection with College Drive. A preliminary investigation by the Vineland Police Department determined Devon C. Baker of Vineland was driving northbound on South...
Driver killed in fiery July auto accident identified
Police have identified a driver killed in a fiery Salem County auto accident in July. Edin Meza-Cornelio, 31, of Camden, was at the wheel of a vehicle that crashed on Straughns Mill Road in Oldmans Township on the morning of July 17, police said. The one-vehicle accident was reported shortly...
Dirt bike accident in North Philadelphia leaves man in critical condition, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man is in critical condition after a dirt bike crash in North Philadelphia. Police say the man crashed the bike on North Broad and Tioga Streets around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.At last check, there is no word on what led to the crash.
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After North Cape May Crash
A motorcyclist crashed his bike Sunday afternoon in North Cape May and needed to be transported to AtlanticCare for his injuries. Lower Township Police say the unidentified man, described as a man in his twenties, was the only vehicle involved in a crash Sunday afternoon, Sept 18 on Town Bank Road and Gorham Road.
Elderly woman hospitalized for trauma after suspects rob her home in Delaware County
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - Prospect Park Police are investigating a theft against an elderly woman who they say was simply gardening in her front yard when she was taken advantage of by two suspects. On September 12, police say an 83-year-old woman was approached by two suspects, who they later...
Happening Now: Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash Route 40 In New Castle
Just before 4:00 Wednesday morning Delaware State Police along with rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company, New Castle County Paramedics, and Trooper 4 responded to Pulaski Highway at Wilton Blvd. for reports of a vehicle accident with ejection. Upon arrival, crews reported that a vehicle had crashed into the...
Police: Man From Ireland Stole Vehicle in North Wildwood, NJ
Police are searching for a man from Ireland who is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in North Wildwood and then getting into a hit-and-run crash. On July 30th, the North Wildwood Police Department says a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of East 10th Avenue. That vehicle was later located in Wildwood after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident.
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified Kohl Reed, 22, of Marysville, Pennsylvania, as the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision on September 18, 2022, in the Magnolia area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning,...
Tips sought after man shot to death in South Jersey
Authorities are searching for a killer after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Salem City. Police responded to the 100 block of Thompson Street shortly after 10 p.m. and found Kashif Patterson, 37, of Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey.
