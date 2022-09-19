Read full article on original website
You May Live Near One Of The Best Main Streets In New Jersey
Who doesn't love a good main street or vibrant downtown area?. When I lived in PA, I spent a few years in Phoenixville which is a town that has a fantastic downtown area; bars, restaurants, entertainment, tons of trails, and a very historic movie theatre. A few years later I...
Eight NJ counties in top 50 most vulnerable U.S. housing markets
While the Federal Reserve's third straight three-quarter percentage point interest rate hike was the flashy economic headline Wednesday, the Fed's actions both already taken and still to come are weighing on trends in a housing market that, until recently, was historically hot. Imminent failure — or a housing crash like...
NJ inspectors say Six Flags roller coaster is ‘structurally compromised’
JACKSON — A popular wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure will remain closed indefinitely, as El Toro has been deemed “structurally compromised,” according to state inspectors. The 19-story tall ride has been shut down for nearly a month, since an incident in the evening on...
Bad news for NJ homeowners trying to apply for tax relief
TRENTON – New Jerseyans have swamped the state’s property tax relief hotline in the first few days since application instructions went out, averaging around 26 calls a minute Monday in a wave that left many inquiries unanswered. Treasury Department spokeswoman Danielle Currie said more than 14,000 calls were...
Do You Fake It? New Jersey is One of the Leading States in Fake Sick Days in America
Growing up I used to marvel at those students who each year would get the "perfect attendance" award. The idea of being in class every day of the semester was astonishing. Let's be honest we all, well most, took a sick day during the school year. So for those who made it in every single day, I applaud you.
The new COVID booster is now in NJ: Who should get it?
The panic over COVID has died down but the disease is still infecting thousands of New Jerseyans and killing some every day. That's why the state Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the new COVID bivalent booster shot. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this new booster...
Great Adventure decline causes NJ firefighting vet to lose great sub shop (Opinion)
You would think if you opened an incredible sub shop just outside the entrance of Great Adventure that you would clean up. Especially if you had a wide-ranging menu of choices that piled the meats and cheeses really high. Not so for "Hot Shot Subs," which is closing probably in...
Why are you complaining? NJ actually one of the happiest states
New Jersey is a pretty happy state and if you’re lucky enough to live here, chances are there’s a smile on your face, too. With 87% of Americans feeling anxious or very anxious about inflation, according to a recent American Psychiatric Association poll, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Happiest States in America.
Lakewood, NJ man was using two township homes to store and deal deplorable amount of drugs
Is it a cry for help or drug dealers staring in the face of recklessness and just not caring about the community around them?. The number of drugs being peddled into our Ocean County community, the Jersey Shore, and the state of New Jersey for years now has been mind-numbing.
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/22
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves2...
Think you can’t recycle it in NJ? TerraCycle Home begs to differ
TRENTON — Headquartered in New Jersey's capital city, TerraCycle has brought its mission of trying to recycle the unrecyclable across the United States and into 20 more countries in the last two decades. But a new initiative has the company thinking small — for now. Founder and CEO...
Murphy doubles down on NJ future offshore wind plans
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy upped New Jersey’s target for deriving power from offshore wind by nearly 50% Wednesday, in an announcement made as part of Climate Week. In 2019, Murphy set a goal of 7,500 megawatts of power from offshore wind by 2035. Though a new executive order issued Wednesday, he established a new goal of 11,000 megawatts by 2040.
Anonymous group stirs up backlash against Netflix plan for NJ
Ahead of an announcement on which project has been chosen for the redevelopment of a large parcel of vacant land in Monmouth County, one anonymous group of “local residents” has launched an anti-Netflix grassroots campaign. “No2Netflix” has created its own website and social media accounts. It is self-billed...
Why September in NJ is the best time at the Shore
This past weekend was officially the last weekend of summer. We managed to catch a few hours on the beach and enjoy the surf. It's less than a 50-minute drive for me to get to the beach in Atlantic City/Ventnor, so I like getting down there as much as possible any time of year.
Take A Peek Inside The Amazing Sinatra House In Point Pleasant, NJ
I'll be honest, I don't get up to Point Pleasant as much as I'd like to. It's a beautiful beach town to walk around, so it is a bummer. That'll likely be my New Years' resolution, to get there more, a tough one!. That being said, I remember the first...
Here Is The Place Experts Say Has New Jersey’s Best Sub Sandwich
How many times do you have a craving for a big, delicious New Jersey sub sandwich? It happens a lot because New Jersey's sub sandwiches are among the best in America. And it doesn't matter what you call them, they taste great. They are loaded with meat, great cheese and awesome New Jersey produce like our amazing tomatoes.
Sparks and debris shoot from airliner that had to emergency land in NJ
NEWARK — A Boeing 777 bound for Brazil that developed a mechanical problem made an emergency landing early Thursday morning. People on the ground recorded video of the plane shooting sparks and dropping what appeared to be debris. United Flight 149 with 256 passengers on board bound for São...
New Jersey, Please Stop Eating NyQuil Chicken
What is wrong with people?!?! This is wrong on SO many levels. This is trending AGAIN on TikTok and New Jersey needs to have no part of this. People are making "NyQuil Chicken" and actually hallucinating. Experts say this is super dangerous for lots of reasons and yes, you can overdose.
Bounty Hunter Bloods gang terrorized NJ towns with murders, drugs, prosecutors say
NEW BRUNSWICK — Seven accused gang members are charged in a racketeering conspiracy case that includes four murders, five shootings, heroin distribution, and a fraud scheme to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to federal prosecutors, the Bounty Hunter Bloods carried out their many crimes in Middlesex and Somerset...
