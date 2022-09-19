ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

105.7 The Hawk

Eight NJ counties in top 50 most vulnerable U.S. housing markets

While the Federal Reserve's third straight three-quarter percentage point interest rate hike was the flashy economic headline Wednesday, the Fed's actions both already taken and still to come are weighing on trends in a housing market that, until recently, was historically hot. Imminent failure — or a housing crash like...
REAL ESTATE
105.7 The Hawk

Bad news for NJ homeowners trying to apply for tax relief

TRENTON – New Jerseyans have swamped the state's property tax relief hotline in the first few days since application instructions went out, averaging around 26 calls a minute Monday in a wave that left many inquiries unanswered. Treasury Department spokeswoman Danielle Currie said more than 14,000 calls were...
INCOME TAX
State
New Jersey State
105.7 The Hawk

The new COVID booster is now in NJ: Who should get it?

The panic over COVID has died down but the disease is still infecting thousands of New Jerseyans and killing some every day. That's why the state Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the new COVID bivalent booster shot. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this new booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
105.7 The Hawk

Why are you complaining? NJ actually one of the happiest states

New Jersey is a pretty happy state and if you're lucky enough to live here, chances are there's a smile on your face, too. With 87% of Americans feeling anxious or very anxious about inflation, according to a recent American Psychiatric Association poll, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022's Happiest States in America.
TRAVEL
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
CAPE MAY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Murphy doubles down on NJ future offshore wind plans

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy upped New Jersey's target for deriving power from offshore wind by nearly 50% Wednesday, in an announcement made as part of Climate Week. In 2019, Murphy set a goal of 7,500 megawatts of power from offshore wind by 2035. Though a new executive order issued Wednesday, he established a new goal of 11,000 megawatts by 2040.
POLITICS
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey, Please Stop Eating NyQuil Chicken

What is wrong with people?!?! This is wrong on SO many levels. This is trending AGAIN on TikTok and New Jersey needs to have no part of this. People are making "NyQuil Chicken" and actually hallucinating. Experts say this is super dangerous for lots of reasons and yes, you can overdose.
NEW JERSEY STATE
