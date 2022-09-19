Read full article on original website
NJ man’s death at food processing site prompts OSHA inspection
A man’s death at a food processing facility in Cumberland County has prompted an investigation by federal labor inspectors — as the company has said there was a workplace accident that caused the fatality. State Police said troopers responded before 8 a.m. on Monday to a report of...
Man training for marathon triggers school lockdown in Wildwood Crest, NJ
A man training for a marathon triggered a lockdown at a New Jersey school on Monday. Police in Wildwood Crest got the call just after 8 a.m. about a man walking near Crest Memorial School wearing a bullet proof vest. As police raced to the scene, the school was placed...
Why September in NJ is the best time at the Shore
This past weekend was officially the last weekend of summer. We managed to catch a few hours on the beach and enjoy the surf. It's less than a 50-minute drive for me to get to the beach in Atlantic City/Ventnor, so I like getting down there as much as possible any time of year.
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
Here Is The Place Experts Say Has New Jersey’s Best Sub Sandwich
How many times do you have a craving for a big, delicious New Jersey sub sandwich? It happens a lot because New Jersey's sub sandwiches are among the best in America. And it doesn't matter what you call them, they taste great. They are loaded with meat, great cheese and awesome New Jersey produce like our amazing tomatoes.
Philadelphia Eagles Player Denied By Security Makes Walk Of Shame With A Smile
It was a case of “don’t you know who I am?” that ended in the cutest way possible. Do you know the name Britain Covey? We didn’t either, until now. Britain is new on the active play roster for the Philidelphia Eagles. So new, that he did not even have the proper upgraded credentials to get him employee parking. The Eagles were playing the Minnesota Vikings this past Monday when the punt returner showed up at Lincoln Financial Field and tried to get player parking access. Security did not recognize him so he had to go a half-mile away from the stadium and walk with the fans to the game.
