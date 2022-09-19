ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
CAPE MAY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Philadelphia Eagles Player Denied By Security Makes Walk Of Shame With A Smile

It was a case of “don’t you know who I am?” that ended in the cutest way possible. Do you know the name Britain Covey? We didn’t either, until now. Britain is new on the active play roster for the Philidelphia Eagles. So new, that he did not even have the proper upgraded credentials to get him employee parking. The Eagles were playing the Minnesota Vikings this past Monday when the punt returner showed up at Lincoln Financial Field and tried to get player parking access. Security did not recognize him so he had to go a half-mile away from the stadium and walk with the fans to the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
