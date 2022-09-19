Read full article on original website
I lost $2,000 by forgetting to scan groceries at Wegmans self-checkout – my warning to shoppers after the costly error
A WOMAN has revealed how a self-checkout error turned out to be one of the scariest mistakes of her life. Amber Groome, a mother-of-two from Virginia, had been working a 14-hour Covid shift when she allegedly forgot to ring up an entire bag of groceries from Wegmans. Authorities issued a...
I’m an ex-Kroger employee – there’s a major mistake shoppers are making at self-checkout and it will get them in trouble
AN ex-Kroger employee has revealed the major mistake shoppers are making at self-checkouts. The former worker took to Reddit to reveal what shoppers are doing wrong and how it could get them in trouble. After a customer complained about being stopped at a Kroger's exit for the sixth time, the...
Kroger pilots new device which will mean end of the self-checkout as we know it
KROGER has rolled out a new device across its stores that could mean the end of the self-checkout as we know it. Customers have the option of using a KroGo cart – a buggy that comes with a built-in camera. Shoppers can put their reusable grocery bags or buy...
I compared 183 items at Aldi, Walmart, Kroger and Meijer to find the US’ cheapest grocery store – you can save $100s
A SAVVY mom has compared the prices of a big list of items at major grocery stores for four years - and it can save you serious cash. Kristen Whirrett, 40, started shopping around in 2019 after she and her husband Andy, 43, found themselves living on just one income.
Some Dillards Stores Are Closing — Retailer Isn't Going Out of Business
It's rare to see a Dillard’s store standing alone. That’s because the department store strategically places itself in locations such as malls and shopping centers that are known to generate significant foot traffic. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, foot traffic has been declining, forcing stores like Dillard’s to shut down locations.
Walmart will ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee
WALMART will soon ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee. The multinational retail corporation announced a major policy change that will require shoppers to bring their own bags to stores in specific states. And customers who are unaware of the policy,...
Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change
RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
Kroger introduces way to stop ‘skip scanning’ at self-checkout – it will give you a second chance to not get in trouble
KROGER has introduced a new way to stop patrons from "skip scanning" at self-checkout by giving customers a second chance to do the right thing. In recent months, dozens of supermarket employees have gone viral blasting shoppers who use self-checkout to steal. In August, a Walmart employee went viral after...
Walmart reveals huge new addition to stores that will drastically improve customers’ orders
WALMART has revealed a new system for consumers that will improve orders by introducing modular warehousing units that can be added to stores. Walmart customers can reportedly now expect a faster delivery time after online purchases, as the Market Fulfillment Centers will use automated bots to retrieve order items instead of an associate walking within the warehouse.
Huge Kroger changes are announced for major cities across US and store promises it will save shoppers time
KROGER will be joining the likes of Uber Eats and Postmates with a brand new delivery service on its site after announcing changes to stores across the US. Customers will now be able to place grocery orders on Kroger.com or the Kroger app. National grocery chain Kroger will also be...
Retailers Brace as 70% of US Consumers Skip Retail Purchases to Buy Groceries and Gas
RH (Restoration Hardware) CEO Gary Friedman and Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen both had it right last week when they reported their respective Q2 earnings: Inflation is taking a heavy toll on consumer spend. It’s also creating a potential windfall if you happen to operate in a category of retail spend...
Walmart announces $75m change to stores with departments expanding but it’s bad news for shoppers who hate self-checkout
WALMART will be remodeling its stores for a whopping $75 million as departments expand, but shoppers who hate self-checkout won't be as thrilled. The remodeling projects include expanding Walmart's pickup, delivery, and express delivery services. The express service delivers your groceries to your home in only two hours compared to...
I’m a lawyer – a lot of my theft cases come from Kroger with many caught out by the self checkout without realizing it
A LAWYER has revealed that Kroger customers have been caught out without realizing it when they use the self-checkout. Dozens of self-checkout horror stories have gone viral in recent months, with some shoppers claiming that they’ve been wrongly accused of shoplifting. Former prosecutor Jonathan Paul, of Michigan, has claimed...
Kroger introduces brand new way to use self checkout but warns shoppers what they need to do to avoid any extra drama
KROGER has introduced a new tool that changes how shoppers use the self-checkout. The major retailer first piloted the KroGo cart in the fall of 2020 – a buggy that comes with in-built technology. Customers scan and put the items in the cart as they go up and down...
Is it worth joining Costco? We show how its prices compare to supermarkets
COSTCO is the place to go for bargains and bulk buys - but is a membership really worth the price?. The wholesale warehouse chain is an alternative to your typical supermarkets with 29 locations across the UK. But unlike your local Tesco or Morrisons, you can't just stroll in and...
CNBC
Amazon bought Whole Foods five years ago for $13.7 billion. Here's what's changed at the high-end grocer
Five years ago, Amazon closed its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods, by far the biggest acquisition ever for the e-commerce and cloud computing giant. Since then, Amazon has made a lot of changes to the specialty grocer, from lowering prices to embedding checkout technology in its 500-plus U.S. stores.
Supermarket named number one for inflation busting prices – and it’s not Walmart, Aldi or Kroger
ONE supermarket has been beating out discount giants when it comes to the coveted retail prices index. As inflation continued to rise, Market Basket has become a top grocer when it comes to serving their customers during penny-pinching times. The Dunnhumby RPI Special Inflation Edition 2022 report revealed the best...
ohmymag.co.uk
Which supermarkets are removing best before dates, what does this mean for your shopping?
Sainsbury is the latest supermarket giant to announce a departure from putting best before dates on some 230 products. The retailer intends to remove expiry dates on over 100 perishables including tomatoes and pears. Competitors –Tesco, Waitrose, Morrisons and Asda – introduced similar initiative this year. Why?. A...
Fast Company
Wegmans yanking its self-checkout app because of theft reveals a fraught quandary for retailers
Wegmans says shoppers were big fans of its self-checkout app that allowed them to scan groceries as they shopped and pay with a quick swipe of the phone at the end, and now we may know one reason why. The supermarket chain has announced that the app, called Scan, is being discontinued because of an unexpectedly large amount of product loss.
Kroger’s new plan to help struggling shoppers with their latest range – how you’ll see changes on shelves
THE largest supermarket chain in the US has revealed a new plan that makes budget-friendly shopping easier. Kroger officials announced that they will consolidate 17 brands into two affordable options to help shoppers easily find the cheapest options. "As our customers face an ongoing inflationary environment, we know they are...
