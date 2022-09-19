ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

The US Sun

Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change

RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
The US Sun

Walmart reveals huge new addition to stores that will drastically improve customers’ orders

WALMART has revealed a new system for consumers that will improve orders by introducing modular warehousing units that can be added to stores. Walmart customers can reportedly now expect a faster delivery time after online purchases, as the Market Fulfillment Centers will use automated bots to retrieve order items instead of an associate walking within the warehouse.
The US Sun

Walmart announces $75m change to stores with departments expanding but it’s bad news for shoppers who hate self-checkout

WALMART will be remodeling its stores for a whopping $75 million as departments expand, but shoppers who hate self-checkout won't be as thrilled. The remodeling projects include expanding Walmart's pickup, delivery, and express delivery services. The express service delivers your groceries to your home in only two hours compared to...
The US Sun

I’m a lawyer – a lot of my theft cases come from Kroger with many caught out by the self checkout without realizing it

A LAWYER has revealed that Kroger customers have been caught out without realizing it when they use the self-checkout. Dozens of self-checkout horror stories have gone viral in recent months, with some shoppers claiming that they’ve been wrongly accused of shoplifting. Former prosecutor Jonathan Paul, of Michigan, has claimed...
