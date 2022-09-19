Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
The longer the bootcamp, the better the antibodies: Scientists test new vaccine strategy to help the body target HIV
Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have discovered how the immune system can transform into an antibody-making machine capable of neutralizing one of the most elusive viruses out there: HIV. Researchers once thought that B cells (which make antibodies) spent only weeks perfecting their weaponry against viral threats....
Phys.org
Researchers identify more possible entry points for COVID spike protein
One of the essential factors the COVID-19 virus needs to enter a host is a receptor on a human cell—a place where the universally recognized spike protein can latch onto the cell surface, pierce it, disgorge its infectious contents, and replicate. Without a receptor, there is no replication. Without...
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
New Omicron sub-variant BA.4.6 starts to spread raising fears of ‘the next Covid wave’
A NEW Covid sub-variant has been detected in the US and UK, experts have warned. Dubbed BA.4.6, the new strain has sparked fears of a new wave as temperatures cool and winter approaches. Scientists in China said BA.4.6 is a descendant of the BA.4 variant of Omicron - the milder...
IFLScience
Another New COVID Variant Is Spreading – Here’s What We Know About Omicron BA.4.6
BA.4.6, a subvariant of the omicron COVID variant which has been quickly gaining traction in the US, is now confirmed to be spreading in the UK. The latest briefing document on COVID variants from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) noted that during the week beginning August 14, BA.4.6 accounted for 3.3 percent of samples in the UK. It has since grown to make up around 9 percent of sequenced cases.
IFLScience
Alternative To COVID-19 Vaccines Neutralizes All Known Strains, Including Omicron
Scientists from the University of Tel Aviv have identified and isolated two new antibodies that appeared to have great efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The team found that the two had a combined neutralization efficacy against all strains – including the currently dominant one – of up to 95 percent.
Scientists say that inhaled and nasal vaccines may be needed to beat Omicron. China just approved the world’s first inhaled one
Cansino Biologics' inhaled vaccine appeared more effective in clinical trials than China's other jabs.
Scientists were worried about a particular variant this fall. They didn't expect its offspring
A child of Centaurus, BA.2.75.2 is one to watch this fall, an expert tells Fortune—for more reasons than one.
Phys.org
Compound found in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria
University of Portsmouth researchers have found a naturally occurring compound, known as hydroquinine, has bacterial killing activity against several microorganisms. Antimicrobial resistance has become one of the greatest threats to public health globally. It occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making it difficult to treat infections. Because of this, there is a pressing need for the development of new antimicrobial drugs to combat infections.
Mic
Scientists discovered two antibodies that may fight all the COVID variants
We seem to be at another crucial turning point in the pandemic. Every day it seems like new — and often conflicting — data is released. Yesterday, the Biden administration announced that we will all probably have to get annual COVID boosters, but now scientists have discovered antibodies they say could make boosters unnecessary. Here’s what we know about the newly discovered, potentially game-changing COVID antibodies.
MedicalXpress
Electronic comparison of MRI brain images accurately determines biological age
The biological age of a person can be accurately determined from brain images using the latest AI technology, so-called artificial neural networks. Until now, however, it was unclear which features these networks used to infer age. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences have now developed an algorithm that reveals age estimation goes back to a whole range of features in the brain, providing general information about a person's state of health. The algorithm could thus help to detect tumors or Alzheimer's disease more quickly and allows conclusions to be drawn about the neurological consequences of diseases such as diabetes.
Scientists Discover a Secret Messenger Between Fat And The Brain
Scientists thought they understood how our brains kept tabs on the levels of fat in our bodies: by monitoring fat-associated hormones in our bloodstreams. But in a new study, researchers now discovered an entire additional messaging system. It turns out we have a whole sensory system dedicated to carrying messages...
Scientists discover that a fungus shrinks in size to infect the brain
Scientists from the University of Utah Health have found that Cryptococcus neoformans, a dangerous fungus, alter in size after it enters a body, increasing the likelihood of infection, according to a press release published by the institution. The fungus may be found in a variety of settings and shows the...
Phys.org
Advanced imaging sheds light on immune escape of shape-shifting fungus
Fungal pathogens have a major global impact upon human health—they are often difficult to diagnose and treat, and there is an urgent need for better diagnostics and more effective antifungal treatments. Using newly developed imaging technologies, Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute researchers have today revealed how Candida albicans, a common fungus, evades immune responses. According to the researchers this involves an "alien-like" shape shifting that allows the fungus to break out of immune cells.
Scientists Find a New Coronavirus in Bats That Is Resistant to Current Vaccines
The virus was found in a population of bats in Russia
Mosquitoes that can't spread malaria could help eradicate the disease
Malaria, which infected 241 million people in 2020, is a serious case that’s still around to take lives today. According to WHO, the African region was home to 96 percent of deaths. However, since not every country in the world is able to provide health care services to its citizens to treat malaria, which is transmitted through a certain type of mosquito, the science community has been trying other ways to eradicate the disease. And they might be close to the solution.
Phys.org
Food for our guts: Human microbes feed on plant sugars
A carbohydrate commonly found attached to plant proteins is a food source for the bacteria in our gut, new research suggests. A paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences describes how species of gut microbes use plant N-glycans, a type of complex carbohydrate, as nutrients. The research was led by researchers from the University of Birmingham and Newcastle University, who used genomic data to identify specific enzymes produced by gut bacteria to break down the complex carbohydrate structures.
Nature.com
tRNA-mA modification promotes T cell expansion via efficient MYC protein synthesis
Naive T cells undergo radical changes during the transition from dormant to hyperactive states upon activation, which necessitates de novo protein production via transcription and translation. However, the mechanism whereby T cells globally promote translation remains largely unknown. Here, we show that on exit from quiescence, T cells upregulate transfer RNA (tRNA) m1A58 'writer' proteins TRMT61A and TRMT6, which confer m1A58 RNA modification on a specific subset of early expressed tRNAs. These m1A-modified early tRNAs enhance translation efficiency, enabling rapid and necessary synthesis of MYC and of a specific group of key functional proteins. The MYC protein then guides the exit of naive T cells from a quiescent state into a proliferative state and promotes rapid T cell expansion after activation. Conditional deletion of the Trmt61a gene in mouse CD4+ T cells causes MYC protein deficiency and cell cycle arrest, disrupts T cell expansion upon cognate antigen stimulation and alleviates colitis in a mouse adoptive transfer colitis model. Our study elucidates for the first time, to our knowledge, the in vivo physiological roles of tRNA-m1A58 modification in T cell-mediated pathogenesis and reveals a new mechanism of tRNA-m1A58-controlled T cell homeostasis and signal-dependent translational control of specific key proteins.
Phys.org
Researchers advance efforts to tailor drug delivery to cells' mitochondria
In a study using lab-grown cells, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers specializing in aging report they have successfully delivered a common blood pressure drug directly to the inner membrane of mitochondria. Developing ways to directly target these energy-producing parts of the cell for delivery of drugs has long been a goal...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Thought a Bacteria Was Harmless – They Were Wrong
An international study led by Singapore scientists discovers bacteria previously thought harmless can worsen existing lung disease. A team of international scientists has discovered that Neisseria — a genus of bacteria that lives in the human body – is not as harmless as previously thought. In fact, it can cause infections in patients with bronchiectasis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
