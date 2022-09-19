ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

ClutchPoints

Nia Long tweets go viral amidst Ime Udoka scandal with Celtics

The details on Ime Udoka’s previously “unspecified violation” of the Boston Celtics’ policy have been revealed, and it has the whole NBA Twitter posting about Nia Long. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, “Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.” This is a big issue […] The post Nia Long tweets go viral amidst Ime Udoka scandal with Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral

Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL. It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab. A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."

Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
NBA
Brooklyn, NY
College Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Yardbarker

Celtics reportedly disciplining Ime Udoka for 'intimate and consensual relationship' with female staffer

The reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension from the Boston Celtics has been revealed. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski emerged on Wednesday night saying Udoka was going to be disciplined by the Celtics for a violation of franchise guidelines, with the head coach facing a likely suspension. The nature of the violation was not disclosed. However, a subsequent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the reason for the discipline.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cavs Reportedly Signing Former Mavs Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be one of the most exciting teams to watch during the 2022-23 NBA season because they acquired three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. Last season, they had Darius Garland and Jarrett...
CLEVELAND, OH
Person
Marcus Zegarowski
Yardbarker

Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal

Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
NFL
Yardbarker

Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"

The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
DETROIT, MI
#Nba Playoffs#The Brooklyn Nets#The G League Nets
Yardbarker

Detroit Pistons Reportedly Sign New Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The Detroit Pistons will open up their training camp in eight days and play their first preseason game on October 4 against the New York Knicks. Recently, teams around the league have made tons of roster moves in preparation for training camp...
DETROIT, MI
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Yardbarker

Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
BRONX, NY

