Nia Long tweets go viral amidst Ime Udoka scandal with Celtics
The details on Ime Udoka’s previously “unspecified violation” of the Boston Celtics’ policy have been revealed, and it has the whole NBA Twitter posting about Nia Long. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, “Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.” This is a big issue […] The post Nia Long tweets go viral amidst Ime Udoka scandal with Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral
Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL. It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab. A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."
Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
Draymond Green says Warriors initially thought Steve Kerr 'was out of his mind'
The Golden State Warriors have won four titles and reached six NBA Finals since Steve Kerr became the coach in 2014, but the team was far from sold on his motion-heavy offense after Kerr arrived. "We all thought he was out of his mind," forward Draymond Green said on the...
Celtics reportedly disciplining Ime Udoka for 'intimate and consensual relationship' with female staffer
The reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension from the Boston Celtics has been revealed. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski emerged on Wednesday night saying Udoka was going to be disciplined by the Celtics for a violation of franchise guidelines, with the head coach facing a likely suspension. The nature of the violation was not disclosed. However, a subsequent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the reason for the discipline.
BREAKING: Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Signing With New Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are signing Dennis Smith Jr. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.
Video Of Derrick Rose Is Going Viral
On Tuesday, the New York Knicks shared an incredible video of Derrick Rose.
Cavs Reportedly Signing Former Mavs Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be one of the most exciting teams to watch during the 2022-23 NBA season because they acquired three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. Last season, they had Darius Garland and Jarrett...
Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal
Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"
The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka facing lengthy suspension for inappropriate relationship with staff member
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is coming off a brilliant first season in that role, leading the organization to
Brooklyn Nets NBA Rank: See where Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving were ranked
A new NBA season is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for the latest edition of ESPN’s NBA Rank. Each year, ESPN ranks the top 100 players in the NBA, and the players ranked from 100 to 25 were revealed on Tuesday. A total of three Brooklyn Nets players made the list, with Kevin Durant remaining as a lock to appear in the top 25.
Kevin Durant mind-blown by new Cavs player Sharife Cooper’s handles: ‘My god’
Sharife Cooper is a new member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he’s already gotten attention for a move he made during his high school days. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant offered praise on social media for Cooper’s dribbling skills. Cooper was signed by the Cavaliers ahead of the...
Detroit Pistons Reportedly Sign New Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Detroit Pistons will open up their training camp in eight days and play their first preseason game on October 4 against the New York Knicks. Recently, teams around the league have made tons of roster moves in preparation for training camp...
NBA Fans React To The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Roster: 'Bro, That's A 79-3 Team."
Since the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers have remained one of the most dominant NBA franchises in the league. They have had several amazing NBA superstars wear the iconic Purple and Gold jersey and led the team to immense success. But since 2010, the Lakers haven't really been very successful....
Brian Windhorst Believes The Nets Would Trade Kyrie Irving For Jrue Holiday If An Opportunity Comes Their Way: "He Was Awesome Next To Kevin Durant."
After a lot of drama, the Brooklyn Nets finally seem ready to enter the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the contenders to win the 2023 NBA Championship. For a while, most thought that the Nets might have to rebuild due to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both rumored to be leaving the franchise.
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Deron Williams On How Hard It Was To Recruit Players To Utah: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah."
Every player who comes to the NBA has high hopes and wants to have a great career in the league. Of course, being talented at playing basketball has a major impact on how a player's career turns out in the league, there's another factor that comes into play. It is...
NBA Insider Suggests The Los Angeles Lakers May Be Making A Trade After Surprisingly Cancelling Press Conference With Darvin Ham And Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka and Head Coach Darvin Ham were scheduled to speak to the press on Tuesday at 2 PM before the Lakers abruptly cancelled the interaction without giving a specific reason. The timing of the press conference was a little odd considering the Lakers...
