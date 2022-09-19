Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
Yardbarker
Celtics reportedly disciplining Ime Udoka for 'intimate and consensual relationship' with female staffer
The reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension from the Boston Celtics has been revealed. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski emerged on Wednesday night saying Udoka was going to be disciplined by the Celtics for a violation of franchise guidelines, with the head coach facing a likely suspension. The nature of the violation was not disclosed. However, a subsequent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the reason for the discipline.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."
Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"
The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
Nia Long's Fiancé, Boston Celtics Coach, Ime Udoka, Is Facing Suspension Over An Alleged Affair, And Fans Are Shocked
Nia Long and Ime Udoka have been together since 2010 and share a son.
Yardbarker
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal
The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
TMZ.com
Kyrie Irving On Celtics Sweeping Nets, 'It Was Meant To Happen Like That'
Kyrie Irving seems to be at peace with the Brooklyn Nets' early exit from the playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics ... saying, "It was meant to happen like that." Irving made the comments while gaming on Twitch -- as he was recalling the Celtics' 4-0 sweep of the Nets in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last season.
Celtics HC Ime Udoka likely facing season-long suspension for consensual relationship with staff member
During his first year as head coach last season, Udoka helped lead Boston to the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games. The 45-year-old has been in a relationship with his fiancée, actress Nia Long, for over a decade and the couple has one son together.
Kyrie Irving’s stern message to Celtics after embarrassing sweep in 2022 playoffs
The Brooklyn Nets are back in business after Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decided to run it back for 2022-23. That’s good news after they were swept in four straight games by the Boston Celtics in last season’s playoffs. For Kyrie, he plans to use the disappointment of a first-round exit as motivation to make a deep run in the upcoming campaign.
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Believes The Nets Would Trade Kyrie Irving For Jrue Holiday If An Opportunity Comes Their Way: "He Was Awesome Next To Kevin Durant."
After a lot of drama, the Brooklyn Nets finally seem ready to enter the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the contenders to win the 2023 NBA Championship. For a while, most thought that the Nets might have to rebuild due to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both rumored to be leaving the franchise.
Brooklyn Nets NBA Rank: See where Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving were ranked
A new NBA season is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for the latest edition of ESPN’s NBA Rank. Each year, ESPN ranks the top 100 players in the NBA, and the players ranked from 100 to 25 were revealed on Tuesday. A total of three Brooklyn Nets players made the list, with Kevin Durant remaining as a lock to appear in the top 25.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics sign ex-Spurs big man to training camp deal
The Boston Celtics reportedly added frontcourt depth on Wednesday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, the C's signed big man Luka Samanic to a training camp deal on Wednesday. The move comes one day after the team waived forward Bruno Caboclo. With Samanic replacing Caboclo, Boston is back to having...
Yardbarker
John Stockton Remembered As Rookie That Larry Bird Walked By Bench And Warned The Jazz That He'd Score 43 Points: "He Came Out And Scored 43 Points By The 3rd Quarter And Checked Himself Out."
Many stories perfectly describe how great Larry Bird was. The Boston Celtics legend was a fierce competitor that didn't hesitate to call out people and destroy them on the court to assert his dominance. Bird was always ready to put up a show to bring his rivals down while giving fans what they wanted to see.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Claims That Dennis Schroder And Patrick Beverley Are Better Players Than Russell Westbrook
The 2021-22 NBA season was one to forget for Russell Westbrook. His dream move to the Los Angeles Lakers turned into a horrible nightmare as he struggled to fit in, and the team crashed to a 33-49 record. Westbrook did not perform at the level that we have been accustomed to seeing from him, and he got a lot of blame from the media as well as fans for the team's struggles.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Celtics Could Target Dwight Howard Or LaMarcus Aldridge
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will enter the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the teams to beat, but they will be starting things off short-handed. Not only is Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL this offseason, but starting center Robert...
Breaking: Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Facing Significant Punishment
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is reportedly facing significant discipline. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics head coach is facing serious punishment for a violation of organization rules. "Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an...
Will Brad Stevens make an early-season trade for the Boston Celtics?
Will Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens feel the need to make a trade early in the 2022-23 NBA season? With a lack of big man and wing depth on the roster and no certainty his training camp invites and signed players will be able to rise to the occasion, the loss of veteran swingman Danilo Gallinari for the regular season (if not longer) is a problem for the Celtics and their title aspirations.
On this day: legendary Boston Celtics coach, president Red Auerbach born
On this day in Boston Celtics history, legendary Boston Celtics head coach and manager Arnold Jacob “Red” Auerbach was born in Brooklyn, New York City, New York in 1917. The winningest front office executive in the history of North American professional sports with 16 titles to his name as a coach or general manager, Auerbach was also a socially conscious ally to Black players.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Discuss The Timberwolves Trading For Rudy Gobert: "They're Going To Be A Top-4 Seed."
Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the league, if not the outright best. He is an elite rim protector and rebounder, and often, his presence near the rim is enough to deter opposing players from trying to finish at the basket. During the 2021-22 season, Rudy Gobert averaged 15.6 PPG, 14.7 RPG, and 1.1 APG.
