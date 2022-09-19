Read full article on original website
Related
DawgmanRadio: Breaking down what the coaches and players said ahead of the Stanford game
The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, and Scott Eklund - break down the top storylines coming out of Washington's 39-28 win over Michigan State, as well as what to look for this coming weekend after talking to the players and coaches. The Huskies host the Stanford Cardinal Saturday night at Husky Stadium. The Cardinal are 1-1 and fresh off a bye week.
NorCal 2025 QB Willie Nickson talks unofficial visit to Washington
Fairfield (Calif.) Armijo 2025 quarterback Willie Nickson took his first unofficial visit over the weekend. Nickson joined his Armijo 2024 defensive line teammate Jericho Johnson for a visit to Washington. "My unofficial visit was great as a great first time experience and I loved it," said Nickson. "It was very...
Johnson, Thorne pleased with QB's resurgence in Washington game
A day after head coach Mel Tucker used some colorful language to describe his disapproval of Michigan State’s loss at Washington, offensive coordinator Jay Johnson dropped a PG-rated line while praising the play of quarterback Payton Thorne. “I actually thought he played his ass off. I really did,” said...
Huskies Take Good-Sized Leap in SI Pac-12 Power Rankings
A win over Michigan State continues to elevate the UW football team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Analyzing Washington's fast start and strong recruiting class
With Saturday night’s impressive 39-28 victory over then No. 11 Michigan State, the Kalen DeBoer era in Seattle improved to 3-0, one win away from matching the Huskies victory total from a very forgettable campaign a year ago. They've been playing an exciting brand of football too. Washington boasts...
Tears Filled Husky Locker Room As Players Considered Their Football Journey
UW players got choked up as they spoke to coach Kalen DeBoer.
Chronicle
'Serious, Confirmed' Hazing Incident Leads a Washington High School Football Team to Forfeit Game
An investigation into a "serious, confirmed" hazing incident that violated Bellingham Public Schools' policies forced the Sehome High School football team to forfeit last week's Northwest Conference football game against Sedro-Woolley. The school district said the Mariners have already returned to practice and are scheduled to return to action Friday...
Ray's Boathouse in Ballard holds on to name wanted by the MLB
SEATTLE — Major League Baseball owns the domain name of almost all of its teams. One of the last holdouts is Rays.com, which is owned by longstanding Seattle seafood restaurant Ray's Boathouse. "I'm kind of fascinated with why people would spend money for a domain name but at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One of the largest freshman classes in University of Washington history moving onto campus this week
SEATTLE — A packed car and a hopeful freshman may be the latest metric that the world is getting back to normal. The University of Washington campus will be busy for the next three days with students moving into on-campus housing. Grace Sheehan is a six-hour flight from her...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Big Second Half Helps Puyallup Spoil South Kitsap Upset
A Saturday night matchup in the SPSL 4A put an end to the week and it ended up being a scare for the #5 ranked Puyallup Vikings. The South Kitsap Wolves came into the matchup ready to throw everything they had at the Vikings to try to shake the SPSL to its core. While South Kitsap did put the rest of the league on notice, it would be Puyallup using a big third quarter to stay perfect on the young season.
KXL
4th Defendant Pleads Guilty In White Supremacist Attack In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – A fourth defendant has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime for beating a Black DJ unconscious at a bar in Washington state in 2018. Jason Stanley, of Boise, Idaho, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday. He is one...
parentmap.com
Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away
There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I didn’t think about essentially doing anything else’: Tri-Cities woman lands dream job with M’s
SEATTLE — A young woman from the Tri-Cities area has blazed a trail all the way from her local baseball field to the Major Leagues, landing her dream job with the Seattle Mariners. KIRO 7′s Ranji Sinha talked with Yvette Yzaguirre, aka YY, who explained how she got to...
Tri-City Herald
The best city for coffee lovers? It’s not Seattle, new report shows
It appears the coffee capital of the country is changing, according to a new report. San Francisco — not Seattle — was named the best city in the U.S. for coffee lovers, according to WalletHub’s Sept. 21 study of 2022’s Best Coffee Cities in America. Seattle...
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night? (Updated!)
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
q13fox.com
Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare. Washington State Ferries delayed several...
Investigation uncovers truth behind voter fraud claims in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — In late 2021, a group of volunteers turned onto Coulter Creek Road on a mission to uncover fraud and incompetence in Mason County elections. They hit paydirt - literally an empty lot of dirt and trees with no house. Yet, four voters were registered at this Belfair property.
The Daily Score
In Seattle, Courts Might Reject Approval Voting . . .
Author’s note: A few weeks ago, I detailed why approval voting would be a risky venture for Seattle. Then, I argued that approval voting would start no sooner than ranked choice voting in Seattle, if voters chose it in November. This time: a voting-rights law firm examines the two options’ legality.
Eater
Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area
Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0