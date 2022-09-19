ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

DawgmanRadio: Breaking down what the coaches and players said ahead of the Stanford game

The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, and Scott Eklund - break down the top storylines coming out of Washington's 39-28 win over Michigan State, as well as what to look for this coming weekend after talking to the players and coaches. The Huskies host the Stanford Cardinal Saturday night at Husky Stadium. The Cardinal are 1-1 and fresh off a bye week.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Johnson, Thorne pleased with QB's resurgence in Washington game

A day after head coach Mel Tucker used some colorful language to describe his disapproval of Michigan State’s loss at Washington, offensive coordinator Jay Johnson dropped a PG-rated line while praising the play of quarterback Payton Thorne. “I actually thought he played his ass off. I really did,” said...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
247Sports

Analyzing Washington's fast start and strong recruiting class

With Saturday night’s impressive 39-28 victory over then No. 11 Michigan State, the Kalen DeBoer era in Seattle improved to 3-0, one win away from matching the Huskies victory total from a very forgettable campaign a year ago. They've been playing an exciting brand of football too. Washington boasts...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#American Football#College Football
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Big Second Half Helps Puyallup Spoil South Kitsap Upset

A Saturday night matchup in the SPSL 4A put an end to the week and it ended up being a scare for the #5 ranked Puyallup Vikings. The South Kitsap Wolves came into the matchup ready to throw everything they had at the Vikings to try to shake the SPSL to its core. While South Kitsap did put the rest of the league on notice, it would be Puyallup using a big third quarter to stay perfect on the young season.
PUYALLUP, WA
parentmap.com

Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away

There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily Score

In Seattle, Courts Might Reject Approval Voting . . .

Author’s note: A few weeks ago, I detailed why approval voting would be a risky venture for Seattle. Then, I argued that approval voting would start no sooner than ranked choice voting in Seattle, if voters chose it in November. This time: a voting-rights law firm examines the two options’ legality.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area

Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

247Sports

50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy