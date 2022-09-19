ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

Sand Springs, OK
Sand Springs, OK
News On 6

Watch: Inside Look at Meals On Wheels Of Metro Tulsa's New Headquarters

Meals on Wheels is settling into a new home in Tulsa with more space and resources to serve senior citizens in the community. When you walk into the Meals on Wheels headquarters, you'll see photos of clients and volunteers through the years showing just a small part of the non-profit's big impact. City and community leaders cut the ribbon and the new Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa headquarters is officially open. Construction started last July on the building at 51st and Darlington, but the project's been years in the making.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso police search for two individuals accused of stealing from construction site

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police are searching for two individuals accused of stealing from construction site, according to an Owasso Police Department (OPD) Facebook post. Owasso Police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying these individuals who broke into and stole over ten thousand dollars of equipment and materials from a closed construction site. If you have any information, please call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS (2677) and reference case 2022-2370. As always, you can remain anonymous.
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

West Tulsa fire leaves one home destroyed

A fire in west Tulsa leaves one home destroyed. Sapulpa firefighters were called out to the house on South 41st West Avenue off West 61st Street around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Battalion Chief Darren Inbody says a nearby business called it in and at one point the house was almost...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Homeless man speaks out about his girlfriend struck and killed in a hit and run in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Jessica Langeford was 35-years-old when she was hit by a truck in the early morning hours of Sept. 3. Police said she died at the scene. Her boyfriend, Timothy Barthel was the only witness. He is helping police help find the person who hit her and asking for the person responsible to come forward. Police said they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored Dodge pick-up truck between the years 1994-2001, based on the evidence they collected on the scene.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
sapulpatimes.com

RV bursts into flames in Town West

Shortly before 9 p.m Monday, a motorhome caught fire on Old Highway 66 behind Harbor Freight in Town West Shopping Center. Sapulpa Residents Ben and Melissa Miller were coming back from Tulsa on Skelly Drive when they saw smoke and flames rising above the Harbor Freight. Thinking the store was on fire, they drove into the shopping center parking lot and discovered that the fire was behind the store. Melissa Miller said the heat from the flames was so intense she could feel it standing at the edge of the parking lot.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
TULSA, OK

