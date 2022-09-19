TULSA, Okla. — Jessica Langeford was 35-years-old when she was hit by a truck in the early morning hours of Sept. 3. Police said she died at the scene. Her boyfriend, Timothy Barthel was the only witness. He is helping police help find the person who hit her and asking for the person responsible to come forward. Police said they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored Dodge pick-up truck between the years 1994-2001, based on the evidence they collected on the scene.

