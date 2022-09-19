Read full article on original website
Funerals begin for Sand Springs crash victims
Three teens died in a crash in Sand Springs on September 15th. Two other teens are recovering after the crash.
Mother of Sand Springs crash victim describes devastating loss of 16-year old daughter
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The community of Sand Springs continues to grieve, as the first of three funerals for the Charles Page High School students killed in last Thursday’s single vehicle collision was held at Broadway Baptist Church Wednesday afternoon. FOX23 met with Kori Fletcher, the mother of...
Midtown Tulsa residents concerned after “Swan Lake Serial Slasher” vandalized cars, slashed tires
TULSA, Okla. — Brandon Curry came out of his home to find four flat tires Saturday morning. Flat tires are never ideal, but even more frustrating when he realized his tires had been intentionally slashed. Curry also found a note on his car that said, “Use the force to...
Funeral for Sand Springs crash victim Ethan Gibson to be held Wednesday
The funeral for a Sand Springs student killed in a car accident last week will be held Wednesday. Ethan Gibson, 17, and four other Charles Page High School students were involved in a single-car accident during lunch time, less than a mile from campus on Sept 15. Gibson, Cyra Saner,...
Sand Springs police dispel rumors around deadly crash
In a post on Facebook the Sand Springs Police Department tried to dissuade rumors circulating about a crash that killed three teens.
News On 6
Watch: Inside Look at Meals On Wheels Of Metro Tulsa's New Headquarters
Meals on Wheels is settling into a new home in Tulsa with more space and resources to serve senior citizens in the community. When you walk into the Meals on Wheels headquarters, you'll see photos of clients and volunteers through the years showing just a small part of the non-profit's big impact. City and community leaders cut the ribbon and the new Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa headquarters is officially open. Construction started last July on the building at 51st and Darlington, but the project's been years in the making.
News On 6
Family Seeks Justice For Loved One Who Was Murdered Nearly 40 Years Ago
A Tulsa family said they are long overdue for justice and want answers for a murder that's been cold for nearly 40 years. Edna Higgs was murdered on Sept 24, 1985 at the liquor store where she worked. Her family needs answers and believes someone knows something. A book of...
Owasso police search for two individuals accused of stealing from construction site
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police are searching for two individuals accused of stealing from construction site, according to an Owasso Police Department (OPD) Facebook post. Owasso Police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying these individuals who broke into and stole over ten thousand dollars of equipment and materials from a closed construction site. If you have any information, please call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS (2677) and reference case 2022-2370. As always, you can remain anonymous.
West Tulsa fire leaves one home destroyed
A fire in west Tulsa leaves one home destroyed. Sapulpa firefighters were called out to the house on South 41st West Avenue off West 61st Street around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Battalion Chief Darren Inbody says a nearby business called it in and at one point the house was almost...
Neighbor helps man who says he is WWII veteran and could no longer care for himself
TULSA, Okla. — A man, who said he is a disabled World War II veteran, is getting some help, thanks to his neighbor. Gerald Thurman Smith is at St. John’s hospital after a fall at his apartment complex in midtown Tulsa. “We were inside at his front door...
News On 6
Funeral Services To Be Held For 3 Teens Killed In Sand Springs Crash
Three Charles Page High School students killed in a crash in Sand Springs will be laid to rest this week. The family of Ethan Gibson is holding a viewing for friends on Tuesday at Legacy Chapel at Woodland Memorial Park. His funeral will take place on Wednesday at Broadway Baptist Church.
Autopsy results for Erica Evans confirm family’s greatest fears regarding her death
TULSA, Okla. — The family of a Glenpool woman who died in May says her newly-released autopsy report confirms she suffered multiple injuries believed to be consistent with domestic assault. Her death is classified as a homicide. Erica Evans was a mom of three children, who was deeply loved...
Veteran shares ongoing battle involving neighbors, city officials
TULSA, Okla. — A 20-year veteran said the City of Tulsa refuses to enforce codes against his neighbors, who allegedly do not keep up with their home. Jerry Dixon has been filing complaints with the City of Tulsa and writing to several mayors, City Council members and his neighbors, who are landlords, since September 11, 2000.
Homeless man speaks out about his girlfriend struck and killed in a hit and run in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Jessica Langeford was 35-years-old when she was hit by a truck in the early morning hours of Sept. 3. Police said she died at the scene. Her boyfriend, Timothy Barthel was the only witness. He is helping police help find the person who hit her and asking for the person responsible to come forward. Police said they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored Dodge pick-up truck between the years 1994-2001, based on the evidence they collected on the scene.
Tulsa family business accomplishes American dream with restaurant
Tacos Don Francisco is the dream come true for Martha Aguirre and her family. Opening 23 years ago, the restaurant has fed thousands of Tulsans through the years.
Overnight Stabbing At Tulsa Shopping Center Leaves Man Injured
Police say a man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside of a shopping center in Tulsa. Police say they were called to the Peoria Strip Center near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday. After arriving on scene officers say they found the victim who had been stabbed in the stomach.
Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
sapulpatimes.com
RV bursts into flames in Town West
Shortly before 9 p.m Monday, a motorhome caught fire on Old Highway 66 behind Harbor Freight in Town West Shopping Center. Sapulpa Residents Ben and Melissa Miller were coming back from Tulsa on Skelly Drive when they saw smoke and flames rising above the Harbor Freight. Thinking the store was on fire, they drove into the shopping center parking lot and discovered that the fire was behind the store. Melissa Miller said the heat from the flames was so intense she could feel it standing at the edge of the parking lot.
14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
Man arrested after girlfriend dies following assault
Authorities say an Oklahoma man is in custody following the death of a woman from a domestic assault.
