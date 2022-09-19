ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The Next Web

UK scaleup launches groundbreaking approach to ID verification: turning your head

A UK scale-up this week unveiled an industry-first approach to identity verification: asking users to turn their heads. Onfido, an Oxford University spin-out, launched the software amid surging identity fraud. Growing economic pressures, increasing digitization, and pandemic-fuelled upheaval recently led politicians to warn that a “fraud epidemic” is sweeping across Onfido’s home country of the UK.
TECHNOLOGY
techaiapp.com

How Health Care Evolves Amidst Technology Disruptions

In recent years, health care has shifted away from traditional approaches to innovative and efficient technologically driven approaches. New and upcoming innovations in technologies support autonomous care at home, reducing costs and saving time. Stakeholders and many of the experts give optimistic feedback on the possible outcomes of using technological innovations in treating patients and helping them achieve a healthy lifestyle.
HEALTH
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn Unlimited PTO Working From Home as a Customer Support Project Manager

Arkestro, a predictive procurement platform, is hiring a customer support project manager to work full time remotely. You will be resolving incoming customer support issues, developing customer relationships and managing customer activity. If necessary, you will escalate customer issues. You must have at least three years of experience in a...
JOBS
tipranks.com

ParallelChain Secures $50M Commitment to Advance Enterprise-Focused Blockchain Use

Multi-functional blockchain network aims to accelerate enterprise adoption by bridging centralized and decentralized ecosystems while supporting greater scalability, privacy, and efficiency. Blockchain’s disruptive capabilities have penetrated multiple industries seeking to leverage the technology’s decentralization and beneficial attributes. Yet, enterprise adoption is one area where blockchain has struggled to gain traction,...
MARKETS
Healthcare IT News

AHA releases healthcare workforce toolkit

With the release of its new digital toolkit, Strengthening the Healthcare Workforce, the American Hospital Association aims help its members navigate workforce challenges and opportunities, and highlight strategies and resources. WHY IT MATTERS. One section of the report, Building the Team, shares strategies for recruitment and retention, diversity and inclusion...
HEALTH SERVICES
ValueWalk

Will Telehealth Be A Triumphant Replacement For America’s Ailing Healthcare System?

Americans have varying opinions in terms of the country’s eroding healthcare system following a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Results of the poll show that fewer than half of Americans are satisfied with the current state of the healthcare system. Further indicators revealed that just about 12% of surveyed Americans feel that it’s handled very well.
HEALTH SERVICES
TechCrunch

Knoetic lands $36M to unify diverse sources of HR data

Aiming to affect change, entrepreneur Joseph Quan founded Knoetic, a platform designed to provide insights on metrics like attrition, diversity and headcount growth. Knoetic integrates with HR systems to allow CPOs to run analyses and automatically generate reports, and it also delivers recommendations like how to improve employee retention if the platform identifies an issue with turnover.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Trilliant Health’s Newly Launched Provider Directory Leverages Machine-Learning for Novel Insights

Trilliant Health, the leading predictive and market research firm in the healthcare industry, announced today the release of its Provider Directory, a comprehensive analytics tool that delivers near real-time intelligence about physician behavior to provider organizations, health plans, life sciences companies, and investors. The Provider Directory combines advanced machine learning techniques with Trilliant Health’s all-payer claims dataset to reveal how provider practice patterns and relationships shape the $4 trillion U.S. health economy.
HEALTH
HackerNoon

To Get the Outputs You Want, You Need to Build Systems

There are two kinds of leaders: one that acts on a whim, and one that follows procedures to solve a problem. When faced with business hiccups, it’s always tempting to go on fire-drill mode and implement extreme yet arbitrary measures that initially feel like would answer the root cause of any problem. However, these band-aid solutions won’t give your company the long-term answer it needs.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2

Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2. The summer of 2022 was a watershed moment for the global digital economy. For millions of consumers in the Northern Hemisphere, this summer was the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that they felt comfortable traveling and enjoying the outside world. Not only did 178 million consumers across 11 countries buy travel tickets online in summer 2022, but 635 million wound up transacting online, whether for retail items, lodging, groceries, concert and event tickets or other purchases.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

HNI Healthcare, a leader in value-based care, is awarded three patents for innovations that transform how hospitalists manage inpatient episodes

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- HNI Healthcare (HNI), a technology-enabled practice management company, expands its patent portfolio. The patents cover HNI’s data aggregation and mining techniques, key performance indicator calculations, and concurrent coding methodologies used within their proprietary software suite, VitalsMD ®. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005151/en/ VitalsMD® harnesses real-time, physician-generated data to provide analytics, reporting, communication, and a knowledge base to support value-based clinical decisions at the point of care. (Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

Astera Labs unveils new Vancouver location to further expand its leadership in purpose-built connectivity solutions for AI & ML infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Astera Labs, a pioneer in purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent and accelerated systems, today announced the grand opening of Astera Labs Vancouver – a new office and state-of-the-art lab to support the company’s development of cutting-edge interconnect technologies for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning architectures. The new location will tap into the region’s rich technology talent base to drive product development, customer support and marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005245/en/ Astera Labs executives host Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley and Burnaby Board of Trade CEO Paul Holden for its new design center and state-of-the-art lab ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured from left to right: Kush Saxena, Mayor Mike Hurley, Sanjay Gajendra, Paul Holden, James Wang, Mike Hillman, Dave Nelson, Sanjay Charagulla. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
mytotalretail.com

Retail Leaders Are Prioritizing Automation and Future-Proofing Their Workforce

Facing a new era of retail in a volatile market, many businesses have had to rapidly expand or strengthen their online presence. Retailers that are thriving are doing so with the help of intelligent automation (IA). In fact, in a recent Deloitte report, 82 percent of sector leaders said “automation wherever possible will be a high priority,” and 67 percent of all respondents cited e-commerce and online shopping as areas for top investment.
RETAIL
yankodesign.com

Cisco Home Hub helps manage smart devices, data, more securely at home

We’re already so used to having all of our data on a cloud that we rarely think about all of our personal information, photos, videos, and other data just floating around there in unknown locations. Well, we only become aware when a data breach or something similar is publicized. But more often than not, we implicitly trust these servers to protect our data. But what if you could have your own, private cloud in a secure location, specifically your home or your office?
ELECTRONICS
thepennyhoarder.com

No Working Weekends: Salary.com Seeks Customer Success Manager

Salary.com, a salary research company, is hiring a customer success manager to work full time on weekdays. You may work from anywhere in the United States. You will be building and maintaining relationships with your accounts; working with customers to deliver an exceptional experience; and you will be the main point of contact with your customers.
JOBS
HIT Consultant

It’s Time to Give Patients “Admin Access” to Manage Their Healthcare

While the entire healthcare industry is inching toward giving people more autonomy to manage their care, we can’t seem to hand over the keys just yet. The latest KLAS data on patient preferences shows that most individuals interacting with the healthcare system want greater control, especially over their care visits. That’s because the capabilities patients value most—including appointment scheduling, prescription refill requests, and bill payments—aren’t always convenient (i.e., digital) or easy to self-manage.
HEALTH SERVICES

