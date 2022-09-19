Read full article on original website
Related
FREE Internet: Here’s the best ways to use the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Benefits
The post FREE Internet: Here’s the best ways to use the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Benefits appeared first on Sahan Journal.
The Next Web
UK scaleup launches groundbreaking approach to ID verification: turning your head
A UK scale-up this week unveiled an industry-first approach to identity verification: asking users to turn their heads. Onfido, an Oxford University spin-out, launched the software amid surging identity fraud. Growing economic pressures, increasing digitization, and pandemic-fuelled upheaval recently led politicians to warn that a “fraud epidemic” is sweeping across Onfido’s home country of the UK.
techaiapp.com
How Health Care Evolves Amidst Technology Disruptions
In recent years, health care has shifted away from traditional approaches to innovative and efficient technologically driven approaches. New and upcoming innovations in technologies support autonomous care at home, reducing costs and saving time. Stakeholders and many of the experts give optimistic feedback on the possible outcomes of using technological innovations in treating patients and helping them achieve a healthy lifestyle.
thefastmode.com
Telefónica, NTT DATA Collaborate on Solutions Based on 5G, AI, ML, Automation & Data Analytics
Telefónica and NTT DATA collaborate closely in the development of innovative applications for the deployment of solutions based on 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, automation, and data analytics. Companies in the telecommunications sector are currently facing a major challenge due to the widespread deployment of 5G, where it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn Unlimited PTO Working From Home as a Customer Support Project Manager
Arkestro, a predictive procurement platform, is hiring a customer support project manager to work full time remotely. You will be resolving incoming customer support issues, developing customer relationships and managing customer activity. If necessary, you will escalate customer issues. You must have at least three years of experience in a...
JOBS・
tipranks.com
ParallelChain Secures $50M Commitment to Advance Enterprise-Focused Blockchain Use
Multi-functional blockchain network aims to accelerate enterprise adoption by bridging centralized and decentralized ecosystems while supporting greater scalability, privacy, and efficiency. Blockchain’s disruptive capabilities have penetrated multiple industries seeking to leverage the technology’s decentralization and beneficial attributes. Yet, enterprise adoption is one area where blockchain has struggled to gain traction,...
Healthcare IT News
AHA releases healthcare workforce toolkit
With the release of its new digital toolkit, Strengthening the Healthcare Workforce, the American Hospital Association aims help its members navigate workforce challenges and opportunities, and highlight strategies and resources. WHY IT MATTERS. One section of the report, Building the Team, shares strategies for recruitment and retention, diversity and inclusion...
ValueWalk
Will Telehealth Be A Triumphant Replacement For America’s Ailing Healthcare System?
Americans have varying opinions in terms of the country’s eroding healthcare system following a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Results of the poll show that fewer than half of Americans are satisfied with the current state of the healthcare system. Further indicators revealed that just about 12% of surveyed Americans feel that it’s handled very well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ceoworld.biz
CEO Spotlight: TECOBI is Revolutionizing and Modernizing How Automotive Companies Communicate to Customers
The driving force behind the creation of TECOBI, an automotive sales software that provides lead generation and follow-up solutions, is the aim for better communication. That was the mission for founders Jason Girdner and Scarlet Mick in launching the platform. TECOBI is a unique proprietary technology that utilizes calling and...
TechCrunch
Knoetic lands $36M to unify diverse sources of HR data
Aiming to affect change, entrepreneur Joseph Quan founded Knoetic, a platform designed to provide insights on metrics like attrition, diversity and headcount growth. Knoetic integrates with HR systems to allow CPOs to run analyses and automatically generate reports, and it also delivers recommendations like how to improve employee retention if the platform identifies an issue with turnover.
Trilliant Health’s Newly Launched Provider Directory Leverages Machine-Learning for Novel Insights
Trilliant Health, the leading predictive and market research firm in the healthcare industry, announced today the release of its Provider Directory, a comprehensive analytics tool that delivers near real-time intelligence about physician behavior to provider organizations, health plans, life sciences companies, and investors. The Provider Directory combines advanced machine learning techniques with Trilliant Health’s all-payer claims dataset to reveal how provider practice patterns and relationships shape the $4 trillion U.S. health economy.
To Get the Outputs You Want, You Need to Build Systems
There are two kinds of leaders: one that acts on a whim, and one that follows procedures to solve a problem. When faced with business hiccups, it’s always tempting to go on fire-drill mode and implement extreme yet arbitrary measures that initially feel like would answer the root cause of any problem. However, these band-aid solutions won’t give your company the long-term answer it needs.
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2. The summer of 2022 was a watershed moment for the global digital economy. For millions of consumers in the Northern Hemisphere, this summer was the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that they felt comfortable traveling and enjoying the outside world. Not only did 178 million consumers across 11 countries buy travel tickets online in summer 2022, but 635 million wound up transacting online, whether for retail items, lodging, groceries, concert and event tickets or other purchases.
Commerce Department Minority Business Development Agency Awards $4.7 Million To Boost Business Centers
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced its Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) has been awarded $4.72 million in federal funding to boost and expand its national network of business centers. The MBDA will use $2.62 million to help 26 existing business centers across the country boost their procurement services,...
HNI Healthcare, a leader in value-based care, is awarded three patents for innovations that transform how hospitalists manage inpatient episodes
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- HNI Healthcare (HNI), a technology-enabled practice management company, expands its patent portfolio. The patents cover HNI’s data aggregation and mining techniques, key performance indicator calculations, and concurrent coding methodologies used within their proprietary software suite, VitalsMD ®. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005151/en/ VitalsMD® harnesses real-time, physician-generated data to provide analytics, reporting, communication, and a knowledge base to support value-based clinical decisions at the point of care. (Photo: Business Wire)
Astera Labs unveils new Vancouver location to further expand its leadership in purpose-built connectivity solutions for AI & ML infrastructure
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Astera Labs, a pioneer in purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent and accelerated systems, today announced the grand opening of Astera Labs Vancouver – a new office and state-of-the-art lab to support the company’s development of cutting-edge interconnect technologies for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning architectures. The new location will tap into the region’s rich technology talent base to drive product development, customer support and marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005245/en/ Astera Labs executives host Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley and Burnaby Board of Trade CEO Paul Holden for its new design center and state-of-the-art lab ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured from left to right: Kush Saxena, Mayor Mike Hurley, Sanjay Gajendra, Paul Holden, James Wang, Mike Hillman, Dave Nelson, Sanjay Charagulla. (Photo: Business Wire)
mytotalretail.com
Retail Leaders Are Prioritizing Automation and Future-Proofing Their Workforce
Facing a new era of retail in a volatile market, many businesses have had to rapidly expand or strengthen their online presence. Retailers that are thriving are doing so with the help of intelligent automation (IA). In fact, in a recent Deloitte report, 82 percent of sector leaders said “automation wherever possible will be a high priority,” and 67 percent of all respondents cited e-commerce and online shopping as areas for top investment.
yankodesign.com
Cisco Home Hub helps manage smart devices, data, more securely at home
We’re already so used to having all of our data on a cloud that we rarely think about all of our personal information, photos, videos, and other data just floating around there in unknown locations. Well, we only become aware when a data breach or something similar is publicized. But more often than not, we implicitly trust these servers to protect our data. But what if you could have your own, private cloud in a secure location, specifically your home or your office?
thepennyhoarder.com
No Working Weekends: Salary.com Seeks Customer Success Manager
Salary.com, a salary research company, is hiring a customer success manager to work full time on weekdays. You may work from anywhere in the United States. You will be building and maintaining relationships with your accounts; working with customers to deliver an exceptional experience; and you will be the main point of contact with your customers.
JOBS・
It’s Time to Give Patients “Admin Access” to Manage Their Healthcare
While the entire healthcare industry is inching toward giving people more autonomy to manage their care, we can’t seem to hand over the keys just yet. The latest KLAS data on patient preferences shows that most individuals interacting with the healthcare system want greater control, especially over their care visits. That’s because the capabilities patients value most—including appointment scheduling, prescription refill requests, and bill payments—aren’t always convenient (i.e., digital) or easy to self-manage.
Comments / 0