Read full article on original website
Related
4 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach
When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady r...
CNBC
A cardiologist shares the 5 foods she eats to lower cholesterol—and keep her 'heart healthy'
As a cardiologist who has treated thousands of patients, one of the most common health concerns I come across is high cholesterol. But the solution doesn't always have to come from a pill, which can have side effects. The foods we eat play a major role in keeping those cholesterol...
The Two Foods You Should Never Eat Together, According To Dietitians—They Slow Your Metabolism!
When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
3 Processed Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar
Highly processed foods are bad for your overall health for a number of reasons. Although they can make our taste buds happier than ever, there’s a reason for that: they’re typically packed with unhealthy amounts of fat, sodium, and sugar. All of this can take a serious toll on your body. The sugar content, in particular, of some of your favorite processed foods will oftentimes result in blood sugar spikes, and over time can lead to weight gain, heart disease, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle
Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
How to Lower Your Cholesterol Naturally
Changes focusing on what and how you eat, as well as your exercise habits, matter most
Does collagen help you lose weight?
Does collagen help you lose weight? While you’ve probably seen skincare and haircare products containing collagen on the shelves, you might not have thought about collagen's other potential benefits. While collagen won’t magically melt body fat, it can help in several ways to support healthy weight loss and post-workout recovery.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose
Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it
Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
MedicalXpress
High intake of whole grains, fiber, fish and omega-3 fatty acids linked to lower death risk in type 2 diabetic adults
Eating a diet high in whole grains, fiber, fish and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) may reduce the risk of dying from all causes in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesizing all the available evidence, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
msn.com
Major Causes of Shingles Virus!
After getting shingles several years ago I knew that I had to make significant changes in my life is order to not to get it again. Shingles is a painful blistery rash that usually pops up on one portion of the body. The typical symptoms of shingles are nerve pain and a rash. Shingles can be a terrible experience so I’m here to share four major causes of shingles so you can be aware of the things that contribute to shingles.
Medical News Today
Vitamins and supplements for circulation
Blood delivers oxygen and vital nutrients to cells, tissues, and organs throughout the body. Circulation problems can lead to cold hands and feet, muscle cramps, or tiredness. Poor circulation can also slow down wound healing, increasing the risk of infection. No supplement can cure circulation problems, but people may find...
I want to lose fat and have more energy. A dietitian said to eat a bigger breakfast and protein-rich snacks.
Eating a nourishing, satiating breakfast will provide energy for the day and make it easier to make healthier choices, a dietitian said.
MedicineNet.com
Is Corn Good for You? Nutrition Facts and More
Learn about the nutritional content, health benefits, and downsides of corn. Corn contains potent antioxidants, including lutein, zeaxanthin, quercetin, and vitamins C and E, which can help lower the risk of many chronic diseases. Antioxidants combat free radicals, which can damage cells and contribute to the development of diseases such...
healthcareguys.com
Abdominal Obesity: The Dangers of Belly Fat
Obesity has remained a serious health concern in the U.S. Traditionally, medical professionals used body mass index (BMI), which was a calculation of body height and weight, to measure body fatness. However, it has become increasingly necessary to examine the fat distribution profile, which evaluates where the fat accumulates in the body.
msn.com
Cholesterol: 25 foods to avoid
Slide 1 of 26: When you eat foods containing saturated fats and trans fats—both of which boost the amount of low-density cholesterol in your system—you run the risk of blocking the blood flow to your brain and heart as fatty deposits build up in your arteries. This increases the risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Which 25 foods are best avoided to reduce these risks? Keep reading to find out…
Does Diet Soda Cause Belly Fat? Nutritionists Share the Truth
At first glance, Diet Coke probably seems like the perfect alternative for those who are trying to lose weight. A beverage packed with all the flavor and none of the calories—seems like a no-brainer, right?. However, there are studies that suggest diet soda plays a role in weight gain...
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Is protein good for weight loss?
Looking to shed a few extra pounds? We look at whether protein is good for weight loss, and how to get more from your diet
MedicalXpress
Protein restriction can be effective in combating obesity and diabetes, study suggests
Cutting protein intake can help control metabolic syndrome and some of its main symptoms, such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension), according to a study conducted by researchers in Brazil and Denmark to compare the effects of protein and calorie restriction diets in humans. An article reporting the study is published in the journal Nutrients.
Comments / 1