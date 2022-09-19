We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I visited Manchester in 2019 to participate in the Manchester Art fair where I was exhibiting with Lungley Gallery, London. I hadn’t been to Manchester before, but the second I walked out the station I fell in love with the city. I had been living in London for nearly 20 years and had never considered leaving, but to my absolute surprise, I instantly connected with Manchester. I explored the city whilst I was there for the art fair. The more I saw the more I loved it. Then after a few days, I hopped on the train back to London.

