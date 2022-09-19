Arizona will ride rare momentum into Saturday’s game against Cal in the Pac-12 opener for both teams in Berkeley, Calif. The Wildcats (2-1) are coming off a 31-28 victory over FCS No. 1 North Dakota State and have doubled their win total from last season. Arizona’s only triumph in 2021 was a 10-3 decision against Cal, which had to leave several key players at home due to COVID-19.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO