Music Industry Moves: Downtown Launches Business and Professional Services Division, Names Pieter van Rijn President

By Thania Garcia and Jem Aswad
 3 days ago
Downtown Music Holdings has announced a new division for its global offerings, streamlining all of its business and professional services units under a single division. The new division, to be known as Downtown Music, will offer technology solutions, distribution, label and artist services, publishing administration, video and user-generated rights monetization, neighboring rights, royalty accounting solutions, sync licensing and creative support for music businesses and globally recognized artists and songwriters.

Pieter van Rijn will assume the role of President of Downtown Music. van Rijn, who has been CEO of FUGA, which Downtown acquired in early 2020, will offer expanded leadership across the group of service offerings. Pieter van Rijn’s successor at FUGA will be announced in the coming weeks.

The move brings together Downtown companies FUGA, Downtown Neighboring Rights, Adrev and Downtown Music Services artist, label services and publishing administration units. The company provides services for over 2,500 business and professional clients including publishing companies, songwriters and artists, management companies, DiY and Distribution platforms, production and gaming companies, and other rights owners.

“Downtown is committed to placing the tools of the trade in the hands of those who create the art that we all depend on,” said Andrew Bergman, CEO of Downtown. “Downtown’s new structure offers the most nimble, flexible end-to-end service offering available in the music industry.”

+ Hipgnosis Songs Fund ’s chief catalog officer Amy Thomson is stepping down from her role at the end of the month to market a customizable version of the catalog-management platform she built at the company. Phase one of the new platform — which has not been named and will track deal summaries, contacts, song lists, statement dates and a digitized collection of an artist’s rights — launches next month with ABBA co-founder Björn Ulvaeus among other artists. The move was first reported by Billboard.

Thomson, who joined Hipgnosis in September of 2020 and spent many years managing Swedish House Mafia and others via her ATM Artists company, will remain a consultant to Hipgnosis after her departure.

In a statement to Variety , Hipgnosis founder-CEO Merck Mercuriadis said, “Amy has played an incredibly important role in building Hipgnosis into the incredible company it is today with a portfolio of songs valued at over $3 billion. Her contributions have been significant in both establishing our song management paradigm as well as working with me to advocate for songwriters. I’m delighted that she will remain as a consultant and I look forward to championing her new endeavors which complement ours.”

+ The Recording Academy has named Maureen Droney vice president of its Producers and Engineers Wing and promoted Chantel Sausedo to VP of artist relations.

Droney — who worked as an engineer on recordings by Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Santana —advises on technical matters related to recording. She joined the Academy in 2005 and reports to chief awards and industry officer Ruby Marchand. Sausedo, who joined the Academy in 2021 after many years of booking or producing multiple awards shows (including 10 Grammy Award ceremonies), is responsible for managing and developing relationships with artists and key members of their teams and collaborating on planning, systems review, evaluation of outreach, and other efforts for the Academy and its affiliates; she reports to COO Branden Chapman.

“I am thrilled to have Maureen and Chantel in their elevated roles in the P&E Wing and Artist Relations teams,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “What they both have been able to accomplish thus far at the Academy has been extraordinary, and their respective roles are integral to the success of the organization. I look forward to how they will continue to serve the Recording Academy and the greater music community.”

+ Eric Clapton ’s catalog of studio albums recorded between 1983 and 2010, along with three live albums, are moving to Surfdog Records effective Oct. 1, 2022. Since their first release, the albums — which include 1983’s “Money and Cigarettes,” 1994’s “From the Cradle” and the 1992 hit “Unplugged,” among others — had been licensed to and released by Warner Records; Clapton’s four most recent studio albums have been released by Surfdog.

“Eric has enjoyed working with many individuals at Warner over the years, but with the greatly changed landscape of the music business and the increasing significance of streaming income, it has been decided to take a different approach to the marketing of the catalog,” the announcement reads. “In recent years Eric has collaborated with and been impressed by Dave Kaplan and Surfdog on several new record releases in North America, including his last four studio albums, and is also now looking forward to working with Surfdog worldwide in relation to this catalog.”

+ Leila Oliveira has been promoted to president of Warner Music Brazil , effective from Oct. 28, the company announced Thursday.  She will succeed Sérgio Affonso, who has been president of the company for more than 15 years and is leaving at the end of October to launch an independent label, which will be distributed by Warner Music.

Oliveira, who has served as general manager of the company since November, will remain based at Warner Music Brazil’s headquarters in Rio de Janeiro and will report to president Alejandro Duque. She first joined the company in 2013, heading up its business development operations, and previously held roles at Bandit Films & Digital, Telefónica, and Terra Networks.

Duque said, “This is a pivotal moment in the development of Warner Music Brazil.  Sergio has done so much to build a strong company that has delivered amazing success for artists from a huge range of backgrounds.  Now Leila will write the next chapter in the company’s history, building on Sergio’s success and making Warner Music Brazil a force to be reckoned with on the global music scene.”

Affonso added, “I’ve had an amazing time running Warner Music Brazil, getting to spend time supporting the most remarkable artists and helping turn their dreams into careers. I know that they’re all in safe hands with Leila, who I’ve worked with closely for nearly a decade and proudly indicated as my successor. I’m sure she’ll build on my legacy to make Warner Music Brazil even bigger and better.  I’ve got a number of exciting projects in the pipeline and will be speaking about them in due course.”

Affonso has worked at Warner Music for 38 years, signing artists including Anitta, Ferrugem, IZA, Kevinho, Ludmilla, Kelly Key, O Rappa, Raimundos, Maria Rita, Céu and Detonautas, and working with some of the biggest names in Brazilian music – Milton Nascimento, Paralamas do Sucesso, Gilberto Gil, Rita Lee, Jorge BenJor, Gonzaquinha, Titãs, Ultraje a Rigor, Kid Abelha, Barão Vermelho and many others. Between 2002 and 2007 Affonso was President of Warner Music Mexico and signed artists such as Jesse y Joy, Motel, Miguel Islas, Panda and Ximena Sariñana.

+ Sony Music Publishing U.K. has promoted Rob Stratton to director of visual + media rights. He will be responsible for maintaining and strengthening relationships with broadcasters and media production companies and will also support Cathy Merenda and the greater visual + media rights team in the U.S. He first joined the company in 2014.

Merenda said, “Rob is an excellent fit for this role, and I am delighted to be working alongside him to deliver a superior level of service to SMP’s Visual + Media Rights clients.”

Tuesday, Sept. 20

+ Music producers and entrepreneurs will be the focus of a new partnership between Mike Caren (pictured at left), founder of Artist Partner and Artist Publishing Group, and Luke Mitzman of 100 Management . Together, their clients include such hitmakers as Alex Da Kid, Cirkut and Stargate, who are credited on songs by Imagine Dragons, Eminem, Katy Perry and many more star artists.

APG divides its business between recorded music and publishing. Artist Publishing Group has stakes in the songwriting of Charlie Puth, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Kevin Gates, 24k Golden and Bazzi. Artist Partner Group is home to Puth, Gates, Kehlani, Alec Benjamin and Ava Max, among others. Mitzman’s company was launched in 2015 and has included such clients as Zane Lowe, DJ Netsky and Dr Woo.

+ Milly Petriella has joined management company Milk & Honey as managing director for the Australasia region and director of cultural and social responsibility globally. The Sydney-based industry veteran starts on Oct. 1, reporting jointly to president and founder Lucas Keller and head of international Peter Coquillard.

Said Keller: “We are bullish about ANZ and bringing prolific talent to the global stage and want to be the preeminent management company in the territory for songwriter and producer management.”

+ UTA has hired Anna Gregorek for the new position of senior director of music brand partnerships. Based in London and reporting to Alisann Blood and Toni Wallace, co-heads of global music brand partnerships, Gregorek will be tasked with leading the U.K. brand business for UTA, building on momentum from 2021 when the agency acquired strategic advisory firm MediaLink, literary and talent agency Curtis Brown Group and software and data analytics company MediaHound.

+ Pete Simmons has been promoted to head of A&R, U.K. for Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). The London-based executive, who joined the company in 2014, has worked with Bicep, Four Tet, Maise Peters, Griff, girl in red, Rex Orange County, Tom Misch and Thundercat in a series of A&R positions. He will continue to report to UMPG U.K. managing director Mike McCormack.

Monday, Sept. 19

+ The Recording Academy ‘s Black Music Collective (BMC) has added new members to its honorary chairs and leadership council. Together, the group is committed to the “inclusion, recognition and advancement of Black music and its creators and professionals within the Recording Academy and music industry at-large,” according to the BMC.

Yolanda Adams , Valeisha Butterfield Jones , Ethiopia Habtemariam and Yvette Noel-Schure will be joining returning honorary chairs Jeff Harleston, Jimmy Jam, Quincy Jones, and John Legend. New on the leadership council are Prince Charles Alexander , Jimmie Allen , Denzel Baptiste and David Biral (Take a Daytrip), Jennifer Goicoechea , Mickey Guyton , Claudine Joseph, Ledisi , Herb Trawick , Ebonie Ward and Yola .

“The Black Music Collective has remained steadfast in its mission to advance Black music since its founding in 2020. We are thrilled to have inaugural members of the BMC returning and honored to have an esteemed community of new industry leaders joining us to accelerate progress,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Black music is an integral part of all music, and we are committed to the long-term work required to drive real and measurable change.”

New and returning leaders will work with the Academy’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team and BMC leads Ryan Butler and Ricky Lyon. Rico Love, the vice chair for the Recording Academy’s board of trustees, serves as the new BMC Chair.

+ Warner Music Group ’s global catalog division has named Tracie Parry as its new senior VP, head of business and legal affairs. In her new role, she will report to Kevin Gore, president of the global catalog, recorded music division.

Parry will continue to be based in Nashville, where she was most recently senior VP/head of U.S. legal shared services for WMG’s Center Of Excellence. Parry will also bring several members of her current legal team to the global catalog division along with her expanded duties, including VP of legal affairs Jeff Allen.

Parry will run the legal and business affairs department and oversee all U.S. catalog artist and production deals, catalog acquisitions, joint ventures, and all licenses and trademarks, as well as catalog deals in the emerging Web3 space.

+ Abby Harari , who formerly worked publicity at Def Jam, has transitioned to a new role as a publicist for Nettwerk Music Group . In her new role, Harari will be working closely with the roster’s indie/alternative talent, in addition to its pop artists and singer-songwriters. Nettwerk’s roster includes Passenger, Neil Francis, MallRat, SeaFret and more.

Claire Julian, director of publicity at Nettwerk, said: “Abby is a dynamic and driven publicist and a true music fan, and we are so happy to have her join our growing team here at Nettwerk.”

+ Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo ’s Venice Music Collective , a distribution and artist-support platform, has officially launched its new consumer-accessible subscription services.

Venice will transition from NFT-gated, membership-only access to a subscription-based platform, with three different tiers available: essential plans (starting at $60 annually), professional plans ($500 annual) and premium plans (invite-only).

Related
Warner Music Reveals Incoming CEO Robert Kyncl’s Compensation

Days after top YouTube exec Robert Kyncl was named as the next CEO of Warner Music Group, the company revealed in an SEC filing that he will earn approximately $15 million in his first year on the job, depending on performance targets. When Kyncl’s name was first mentioned as a potential successor to outgoing CEO Stephen Cooper, who leaves after 11 years in the role, many wondered whether the job would be sufficiently appealing for the executive who led Netflix from DVDs to streaming and has been YouTube’s business chief for much of his 12 years at the company. However, the SEC...
Univision’s KMEX Marks 60 Years On Air in L.A.: ‘We Have a Connection to the Community Unlike Any Other Broadcast Entity’

A Los Angeles broadcasting pioneer is set to reach its 60th on-air anniversary this week, a milestone sparked by technological innovation in an earlier era of television. And it comes as Univision’s KMEX-TV and other local TV stations are under increasing pressure to reinvent themselves for a new era that brings new expectations from its core audience. KMEX-TV, now known as Univision Los Angeles and owned by TelevisaUnivision, signed on the air as channel 34 at 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 29, 1962, becoming the first Spanish-language TV station to serve the region. Over six decades and counting, KMEX-TV has...
Charlize Theron Says a Male Director Repeatedly Tried to Make Her Look ‘More F—able’: ‘It’s Really Belittling’

Charlize Theron revealed to Harper’s Bazaar a “belittling” experience from her early days as an actor, in which an unnamed male director made repeated attempts to have her look more “fuckable” on set. The “Monster” Oscar winner said one of her biggest pet peeves when she was just starting out as a professional actor was men controlling what she wore on screen.
Bill Clinton Offers Urgent Warning in Candid Talk With Tom Hanks: ‘Democracy Is Fragile Right Now’

Former President Bill Clinton believes that “democracy is fragile right now,” speaking candidly on Saturday at A+E Networks and the History Channel’s History Talks about the issues “tearing us apart.” “What’s more important? Our common humanity or differences?” he mused on stage. “And what works better to build the kind of future we all want? Does cooperation work better or is everything a zero-sum game?” He answered the rhetorical question by saying, “Life is not a zero-sum game. Football is a zero-sum game — I’ve already watched one game today. I hope it’s not true, but it may be true that saving...
Eminem
Alan Rickman’s Journals Reveal Why the ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Decided to Continue Playing Snape: ‘See It Through. It’s Your Story.’

Excerpts from Alan Rickman’s diaries published by The Guardian offer a glimpse into the late actor’s decade-long journey through the “Harry Potter” franchise, with insight into why he decided to continue playing the role of Severus Snape across all eight films. Prior to production beginning on the series’ fifth entry “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” Rickman was forced to confront health issues. The actor was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in 2005 and began to receive treatment. Doctors later decided to remove his entire prostate, with surgery occurring at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center...
Dale McRaven, ‘Mork & Mindy’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, Dies at 83

Dale McRaven, an Emmy-nominated television writer and a creator behind shows like “Perfect Strangers” and “Mork & Mindy,” died Sept. 5 at his home in Porter Ranch, Calif. due to lung cancer complications. He was 83. McRaven’s death was confirmed to Variety by his son, David McRaven. McRaven received nominations from both the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Primetime Emmys for his work writing on ABC’s “Mork & Mindy,” which he served as a co-creator of alongside Joe Glauberg and the late film director Garry Marshall, who he worked closely with throughout his career. McRaven later created the popular ABC sitcom...
Is Taylor Swift Playing the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

When the NFL announced at midnight ET that Apple Music is the new sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Swift-iverse went into overdrive speculating that Taylor Swift will be the performer: The announcement was made at midnight, Taylor releases her new music at midnight (er, like 99% of all major artists in the streaming age) and her new album is called “Midnights.” With no disrespect to the Swifties, there are actually many more-tangible reasons why Swift seems a likely front-runner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show — which, with an estimated 103 million viewers this year, is the single...
Amanda Jansson, ‘Normal People’s’ Desmond Eastwood to Star in ‘Stormskerry Maja’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Finnish helmer Tiina Lymi has found the cast for her upcoming period drama “Stormskerry Maja,” set in the 19th century. “Thin Blue Line” star Amanda Jansson will play the headstrong lead, with Linus Troedsson cast as Maja’s husband Janne. Jonna Järnefelt, Tobias Zilliacus, Amanda Kilpeläinen Arvidsson will also star, joined by Tony Doyle and Desmond Eastwood, who appeared in “Normal People.” The film will be shot in Swedish and English. Based on a series of novels written by Anni Blomqvist, “Stormskerry Maja” tells the story of Maja and her family as they move to a barren and remote island. Their everyday life...
Variety

Serena Williams Talks to Bradley Cooper About Retiring From Tennis: ‘I Just Needed to Stop’

Bradley Cooper flexed a new skill on Saturday as the actor-turned-director interviewed tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams for the A+E Networks and the History Channel’s History Talks in Washington D.C. At the top of the conversation, he addressed Serena’s recent announcement that she was retiring from tennis. She played her final match at the U.S. Open earlier this month in New York City. “I just needed to stop,” Serena recalled of her decision. “I always said I wanted to stop when I’m playing really good tennis and winning and beating good players. For me, it’s really about things I want to...
Variety

Lil Baby, Tyler the Creator, G-Eazy Turn Out for Black Music Action Coalition Gala as Jon Platt, Kevin Liles Deliver Poignant Speeches

Lil Baby was recognized with the Black Music Action Coalition’s Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award on Thursday night at the Music in Action Awards Gala. After being introduced with a video congratulations from his mother Lashawn Jones and Quality Control Music Group founder Pierre Thomas (pictured above at left alongside Lil Baby and QC’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee) as well as a letter written by Quincy Jones, the rapper took the stage in a dapper velvet black suit, which he paired with some reading glasses on stage. “Not only have you made music history and impacted the course of modern hip-hop,...
President Biden Surprises Teary Elton John With National Humanities Medal at White House Concert

Sir Elton John was moved to tears as President Joe Biden surprised the enduring music icon with a National Humanities Medal. John, at the White House on Friday to perform at A+E and History’s “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” looked visibly shocked and humbled as the president addressed the thousands in the audience. “Tonight is my great honor, and I mean this sincerely, to present the National Humanities Medal to Sir Elton John,” Biden said.
From ‘Walking Dead’ to Walk of Fame: Norman Reedus on Why He’s Not Ready to Say Goodbye to Daryl Dixon

Norman Reedus never dreamt of being a star — and he definitely never thought it’d be possible to have his name on a star the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The “Walking Dead” actor, who has been part of the massive AMC franchise for 12 years and will continue after the show ends with his own spinoff, has come a long way since being discovered the day he was fired from a motorcycle shop after getting into an argument with his boss. His attitude may have gotten him fired — but it also opened another door wide open. “A friend of mine said, ‘Hey,...
Allison Janney on Becoming an Action Hero in ‘Lou’ and What Makes a Great Awards Acceptance Speech

Allison Janney has found that, depending on the person and location, people want to talk to her about different projects. “Sometimes a person will come up to me and I’m sure they’re a ‘West Wing’ person but they say ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ is their favorite movie,” says the 62-year-old actress. “Or I’ll think they’re about to talk about ‘Mom’ and they saw me in ‘A View from the Bridge’ on Broadway. It’s really fun to have people know all these different things.” Yet after so many iconic roles, Janney is still finding she can do new things on screen. Case in...
Illumination Taps Former Netflix Adult Animation Chief Mike Moon to Start Moonlight Label

Illumination, the studio behind the “Despicable Me” franchise, has tapped Mike Moon to form a new label, Moonlight. The goal is to broaden the range of films that Illumination makes beyond the kid-friendly fare that’s been its stock in trade. Moon most recently served as the head of adult animation at Netflix, a post he stepped down from in July to “pursue other opportunities.” His exit came as the streamer, battered by a swooning stock price, was laying off animators and dialing back its ambitions in the space. In addition to his new role as president of Moonlight, the company...
‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Adds Five to Cast, Including Fiona Shaw and Christopher Eccleston

“True Detective” Season 4 is building out its main cast with the addition of five actors, Variety has learned. John Hawkes (“Deadwood,” “Winter’s Bone”), Christopher Eccleston (“Doctor Who,” “The Leftovers”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve,” “Harry Potter” franchise), Finn Bennett (“Domina,” “The Nevers”), and Anna Lambe (“Three Pines,” “Trickster”) have all joined the new season alongside previously announced leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Officially titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the official description for the new season reads as follows: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without...
‘Blonde’ Star Ana de Armas on Getting to Know Marilyn Monroe

When Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas was asked to play Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Netflix feature “Blonde,” she spent months preparing and studying for the role. “It was very important to discover the real woman and bring all of those elements together,” she said Saturday at the San Sebastian Film Festival.
Sony Pictures Classics Presidents Michael Barker, Tom Bernard Confident in Theatrical But Blast Exhibitors for Not Expanding Internet Business

Sony Pictures Classics presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard offered sound advice to U.S. theater chains, while explaining the reasons behind their continued success, during a discussion at the Zurich Film Festival on Saturday about their colorful and storied partnership that has spanned more than four decades. Zurich is honoring the duo for their services to film culture with its Game Changer Award on Sunday.   Speaking to Roeg Sutherland, co-CEO of CAA Media Finance, at the festival’s Zurich Summit industry event, Barker and Bernard took an engaging and humorous trip down memory lane, from first working together at United Artists Classics...
Grammy-Winning Singer Arooj Aftab Plays Breathtaking Set in Met Museum’s Temple of Dendur: Concert Review

The Temple of Dendur in the Egyptian art wing of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of the most unique and visually arresting places in a city filled with them, containing the 2,000-year-old Temple itself along with other sculptures and pieces of art, a large reflecting pool and a giant, 60-foot-tall floor-to-ceiling window that extends the entire length of the hall and overlooks Central Park. It also may be the most unique and visually arresting music venue in the city. Over the years the room has hosted concerts by everyone from Interpol to the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, but...
