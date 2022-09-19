ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Political forum held for Laredo's District VI candidates

The Kiwanis Club of Laredo hosted a political forum Tuesday for all of the candidates running for city council in District VI. All of the candidates were represented including L. “Vish” Viswanath, Rafa Duenas, Rick Laurel, Fernando Baldazo and Dr. Tyler King. The latter was at the forum via pre-recorded videos as he was in Washington, D.C. representing the state of Texas at the Academy of Family Physicians’ Congress of Delegates -- stating he committed to the event a year ago.
UISD hires former news anchor, arena marketing director for communication roles

The United Independent School District welcomed former news anchor and experienced journalist Lorena Martinez and certified educator and former journalist Sonya L. Sanchez as its new communication specialists Tuesday. For more than 14 years, Martinez excelled in the media from Laredo to the Rio Grande Valley. She worked as an...
Laredo to settle with former asst. city manager, avoid court battle

City Council voted in favor of approving a settlement for the lawsuit between former assistant city manager Kristina Hale and the city on Monday. The motion includes the act of approving her resignation over a termination and a limited employment contract as a consultant. The agenda item was discussed during...
‘Yes, I will vote’ campaign aims to increase Laredo’s voting totals

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2020, the Laredo-Webb County area featured only 69,436 citizens going to the polls out of the 137,095 who were registered to vote. This means only a 50.65% of the registered population exercised their right to elect their representatives.
After previous courtroom battle, elections in El Cenizo are set

Not long ago, elections in El Cenizo this year were in question as candidates found themselves in court fighting over whether they would occur in 2022. But things are on track now, marked by a ballot placing ceremony held recently as the candidates were able to see what spot they would get after a random drawing.
Laredo Health Department to host Autism Town Hall

The City of Laredo Health Department is inviting concerned residents to the Autism Town Hall meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library on 1120 E. Calton Rd. The event will focus on discussing and receiving feedback from the community regarding the Autism and Special...
Austin music group to host 'Músicos Unidos Para Votar' at Frontera

A group of musicians will be heading out to Frontera Beer Garden this weekend, with the goal of uniting Laredo's eligible voters through their love of music. "Músicos Unidos Para Votar" will occur on Saturday, September 24 at the local beer garden and will feature performances from EDM Cumbia artist RayBurger, Tejano singer Veronique Medrano and Mariachi Arrieros. Doors open for the event at 11 a.m.
LC students will be awarded Be It! Foundation scholarship

Laredo College students will be among the 10 South Texas pupils receiving a scholarship from the Be It! Foundation on Thursday, Sept. 22. This year, the foundation will be holding its second awards gala to honor 10 college students from South Texas who are working to share their gifts with their community. Early childhood education students from Laredo College and a new scholarship endowment with Alamo College will also be featured.
Lawsuit threatened over EtO emissions, Council votes for air monitors

Following an Environmental Protection Agency meeting that was long-awaited and thought by some to usher in new protections from ethylene oxide emissions, the Clean Air Laredo Coalition’s dissatisfaction with the panel has now led them to partner with Earthjustice and file a 60-day letter of intent targeting the federal agency.
Laredo approves new tax rate, garbage fees and city budget

Laredo City Council unanimously approved both the FY 2022-23 tax rate and garbage collection rates on Monday night, with the tax rate seeing a roll call vote and moving forward with the adoption of the $0.570000 per $100 value rate. These were approved through the final readings portion of the...
Laredo park temporarily closed after chemical spill

A south Laredo park has been temporarily closed by Laredo officials after a chemical spill was reported on Tuesday afternoon. The affected park, which houses three baseball diamonds, is the Benavides Sports Complex located at 600 S Bartlett Ave. Locals are asked to stay away from the area to allow...
Best cities for country music fans: Laredo near bottom of ranking

On Monday, LawnStarter, a lawn mowing scheduling company, released a roundup ranking the best U.S. cities for country music fans and only one Texas city made the top 10 with a total of four in the top 50. Best cities for country music fans. It may come as no surprise...
LMC to celebrate Healthy Aging Month at Healthy Connections Fair

September is Healthy Aging Month, and the community is invited to join Laredo Medical Center at their first-ever Healthy Connections Fair, featuring free health information and wellness checks, fun and interactive exhibits and plenty more to add a twinkle to your wrinkle. Laredo Medical Center’s Healthy Connections Fair will be...
Women arrested in drive-by shooting

Two women have been arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting reported in the Santa Rita neighborhood in south Laredo, authorities said. On Sept. 13, Kassandra Calderon, 26, and Crystal Cantu, 26, were served with warrants charging them with deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm. Calderon was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance while Cantu was charged with failure to report a felony.
