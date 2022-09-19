The Kiwanis Club of Laredo hosted a political forum Tuesday for all of the candidates running for city council in District VI. All of the candidates were represented including L. “Vish” Viswanath, Rafa Duenas, Rick Laurel, Fernando Baldazo and Dr. Tyler King. The latter was at the forum via pre-recorded videos as he was in Washington, D.C. representing the state of Texas at the Academy of Family Physicians’ Congress of Delegates -- stating he committed to the event a year ago.

