Hays County, TX

highlandernews.com

Firearm possession trial results in 40-year sentence

On Wednesday, August 24, a Llano County jury found Kingsland resident Adam Mirelez guilty of the unlawful possession of two firearms and assessed his punishment at 40 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The firearms were discovered after a multihour standoff between the 45-year-old Mirelez and deputies from the Llano County and Williamson County Sheriff’s Offices.
LLANO COUNTY, TX
Hays County, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Travis County, TX
City
Austin, TX
County
Hays County, TX
KSAT 12

Hays County commissioner pleads to lesser charge in 2021 DWI crash case

AUSTIN, Texas – UPDATE -- This story now contains a statement from Commissioner Smith. A Hays County commissioner who was charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into a vehicle in Austin last year has been sentenced to nine months of community supervision in the case, Travis County court records show.
AUSTIN, TX
highlandernews.com

Commissioner’s livestock seizure civil case moved

Visiting Justice of the Peace Treg Hudson from Mason County recently approved a change of venue to hear several complaints of alleged cruel treatment of animals against Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall. Hudson arrived in Burnet after Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Lisa Whitehead signed a warrant...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
highlandernews.com

Motorcycle death suspect sentenced to 28 years in prison

Atwo-day trial ended in a guilty verdict and 28-year sentence on a felony murder charge for a man who led police on a high-speed pursuit through Kingsland resulting in the death of his passenger after a crash. Llano County jury selection, case presentation, guilt or innocence phase and the sentence...
KINGSLAND, TX
fox7austin.com

3 people arrested in connection to incident at a daycare in Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas - Three people were arrested in connection with a daycare investigation in Lockhart. The City of Lockhart said on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Lockhart police arrested three people in connection to an incident that happened at the Children's Center of Lockhart, also known as Connie's Kidz. The following people...
LOCKHART, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: More Drama in Hays County

Plus APD at City Council, and what’s one man’s trash ... The decades-long fight over the expansion of SH 45 in Southwest Travis County took a bizarre turn last week, with Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posting on Facebook that two of his colleagues, "Commissioners Mark Jones and Walt Smith lied, and misled the court in order to allocate funds for an I35 extension through Buda connecting SH45." The funding passed on Aug. 30 on a 4-1 vote after both men assured their colleagues that Travis County commissioners were "very positive" about the connection. In fact, both the Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council have emphatically opposed this connection, which would "effectively make Mopac an I-35 bypass," according to a letter the TravCo commissioners sent this week, which goes on to say that "this decision by Hays County would have a profound and detrimental effect almost entirely on Austin and Travis County."
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

APD Protects and Serves Itself With Eighth Street Report

Future congressman and former Council Member Greg Casar spent four hours last January answering questions under oath from attorney Jeff Edwards, representing Anthony Evans – wounded by "less lethal" crowd-control munitions as he peacefully protested the killings of George Floyd and Mike Ramos outside APD headquarters on Eighth Street at around 11pm on May 31, 2020. The munition, a lead pellet round often misleadingly called a "beanbag," shattered Evans' jaw, necessitating several painful surgeries and a long, difficult recovery.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
AUSTIN, TX
Dallas Observer

Migrant Plane Investigation: Ken Paxton Accuses Bexar County Sheriff of 'Partisan Grandstanding'

To hear the state’s top cop tell it, he backs the blue harder than the blue’s ever been backed. But on Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took a different tack. A day after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced it was investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant plane to Martha’s Vineyard, Paxton took to Twitter to call the sheriff the real criminal in the matter.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

