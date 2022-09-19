Read full article on original website
highlandernews.com
Firearm possession trial results in 40-year sentence
On Wednesday, August 24, a Llano County jury found Kingsland resident Adam Mirelez guilty of the unlawful possession of two firearms and assessed his punishment at 40 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The firearms were discovered after a multihour standoff between the 45-year-old Mirelez and deputies from the Llano County and Williamson County Sheriff’s Offices.
fox7austin.com
Austin man not prosecuted after he allegedly hit officer Downtown, Travis County DA says
AUSTIN, Texas - Travis County's District Attorney will not prosecute an Austin man who allegedly hit a police officer earlier this year during a fight. The incident happened on 6th Street and was recorded by more than one camera. The DA's decision is now bringing calls for the officers who...
Attempted patrol vehicle break-in leads to struggle, constable injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that an Austin police officer had been shot. However, law enforcement officials later clarified that the official injured at the scene was a deputy constable and he sustained a minor injury. A constable with Travis County Precinct...
Victims named in Elgin shooting involving retired trooper
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the three people who died in Saturday's shooting in Elgin are Rito Paul Morales, Kristin Morales and Randi Mitchell.
KSAT 12
Hays County commissioner pleads to lesser charge in 2021 DWI crash case
AUSTIN, Texas – UPDATE -- This story now contains a statement from Commissioner Smith. A Hays County commissioner who was charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into a vehicle in Austin last year has been sentenced to nine months of community supervision in the case, Travis County court records show.
fox7austin.com
Shots fired as suspect breaks into Travis County constable's vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Precinct 1 Constable's Office says shots were fired as a suspect broke into a Travis County constable's vehicle. The incident happened at 6:01 a.m. at 12501 Tech Ridge. Precinct 1 Constable Tonya Dixon says a corporal was woken up by the sound of gunshots.
highlandernews.com
Commissioner’s livestock seizure civil case moved
Visiting Justice of the Peace Treg Hudson from Mason County recently approved a change of venue to hear several complaints of alleged cruel treatment of animals against Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall. Hudson arrived in Burnet after Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Lisa Whitehead signed a warrant...
highlandernews.com
Motorcycle death suspect sentenced to 28 years in prison
Atwo-day trial ended in a guilty verdict and 28-year sentence on a felony murder charge for a man who led police on a high-speed pursuit through Kingsland resulting in the death of his passenger after a crash. Llano County jury selection, case presentation, guilt or innocence phase and the sentence...
fox7austin.com
3 people arrested in connection to incident at a daycare in Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas - Three people were arrested in connection with a daycare investigation in Lockhart. The City of Lockhart said on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Lockhart police arrested three people in connection to an incident that happened at the Children's Center of Lockhart, also known as Connie's Kidz. The following people...
Austin Chronicle
Public Notice: More Drama in Hays County
Plus APD at City Council, and what’s one man’s trash ... The decades-long fight over the expansion of SH 45 in Southwest Travis County took a bizarre turn last week, with Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posting on Facebook that two of his colleagues, "Commissioners Mark Jones and Walt Smith lied, and misled the court in order to allocate funds for an I35 extension through Buda connecting SH45." The funding passed on Aug. 30 on a 4-1 vote after both men assured their colleagues that Travis County commissioners were "very positive" about the connection. In fact, both the Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council have emphatically opposed this connection, which would "effectively make Mopac an I-35 bypass," according to a letter the TravCo commissioners sent this week, which goes on to say that "this decision by Hays County would have a profound and detrimental effect almost entirely on Austin and Travis County."
KSAT 12
Victims’ families call for state to remove Bexar County sheriff from Anaqua Springs case
SAN ANTONIO – Two families made strong accusations Monday against Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and his office for the handling of shooting deaths of two young girls and their mother in the Anaqua Springs neighborhood in Boerne in 2019. The Bribiescas and Montez families are calling for the...
Austin Chronicle
APD Protects and Serves Itself With Eighth Street Report
Future congressman and former Council Member Greg Casar spent four hours last January answering questions under oath from attorney Jeff Edwards, representing Anthony Evans – wounded by "less lethal" crowd-control munitions as he peacefully protested the killings of George Floyd and Mike Ramos outside APD headquarters on Eighth Street at around 11pm on May 31, 2020. The munition, a lead pellet round often misleadingly called a "beanbag," shattered Evans' jaw, necessitating several painful surgeries and a long, difficult recovery.
fox7austin.com
'Absolutely heartbreaking': Ex-wife of retired DPS trooper who shot, killed 2 victims in Elgin speaks out
ELGIN, TEXAS - Authorities have now identified the victims of a double homicide at a home in Elgin. FOX 7 learned new details about the deceased suspect, retired DPS trooper Rito Paul Morales, from his ex-wife. "It's absolutely heartbreaking," said Sheakell Soto, who was formerly married to Paul Morales. "I...
Shooting suspect arrested near Austin, awaiting extradition to Nueces County
According to CCPD, US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force followed up on a Crime Stoppers Tip, leading them to Joshua Lomas's whereabouts.
KSAT 12
DPS seeks information about truck involved in deadly crash on I-37 Wednesday morning
ATASCOSA COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for information about a deadly crash that happened in Atascosa County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 at mile marker 118 near the Bexar County line. According...
Sheriff McNamara speaks on Bexar County Sheriff’s migrant investigation
MCLENNAN CO, Texas (FOX 44) — A San Antonio sheriff is opening an investigation into a group of migrants who were flown from the area to Florida and then up to Martha’s Vineyard. “What this sheriff has said in Bexar County is totally wrong,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “He has zero authority to […]
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
SWAT callout ends in Buda
Police did not say why they wanted the woman to come out but said she eventually did.
Dallas Observer
Migrant Plane Investigation: Ken Paxton Accuses Bexar County Sheriff of 'Partisan Grandstanding'
To hear the state’s top cop tell it, he backs the blue harder than the blue’s ever been backed. But on Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took a different tack. A day after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced it was investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant plane to Martha’s Vineyard, Paxton took to Twitter to call the sheriff the real criminal in the matter.
Police: Argument leads to deadly stabbing in north Austin
A man died after a stabbing over the weekend in north Austin, the Austin Police Department said.
