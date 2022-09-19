ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

DC News Now

Person dead after shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a shooting in Northeast that left a person dead Thursday afternoon. The police department tweeted about the shooting in the 3000 block of Adams St. NE at 1:06 p.m. In the tweet, it said MPD was looking for […]
WASHINGTON, DC
wbiw.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department alerts residents of scam

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is alerting residents to a scam. The department is receiving complaints that someone is calling residents and identifying themselves as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The caller is asking for money and threatening them they will be arrested on a warrant.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
CBS Baltimore

AG releases names of domestic violence suspect killed by Anne Arundel County police, officers

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General on Monday released the name of a domestic violence suspect who was shot and killed by Anne Arundel County police over the weekend, as well as the names of the five officers who were present at the shooting.Anthony Hopkins Sr., a 48-year-old Harwood resident, was shot by police Saturday about 2:30 a.m., according to the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division.Only the first initial and last name of the involved Anne Arundel County police officers were released: Cpl. Z. Devers, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. K. Slayton, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. B. Dehn,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
southlakessentinel.com

The Uncertain Future of DC’s Chinatown

Washington DC’s Chinatown faces uncertainty after a slow post-pandemic recovery and a rise in commercialization due to the city’s ongoing gentrification. After a whirlwind past two years of quarantines, anti-Asian violence, and increased urban renewal, this celebrated shopping district and historic landmark for the DC community is bracing for a turbulent future.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX59

$200,000 in date rape drug ketamine found hidden in shirt boxes shipped through Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Officers with Customs and Border Protection found 28 pounds of ketamine hidden in a shipment of shirts coming through Indianapolis. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened on Sept. 10. Officers were inspecting a shipment of shirts that originated from Madrid, Spain. At first, it appeared the shipment included nine […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBAL Radio

Man killed Tuesday morning in Cherry Hill

Baltimore City police are searching for the gunman that shot and killed a man in South Baltimore early Tuesday. Officers say they found the man dead on Bookert Drive in Cherry Hill around 9 a.m. Homicide detectives are now investigating. There's no word on a possible suspect in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD

