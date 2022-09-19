Read full article on original website
wbaa.org
Housing instability is linked to poor birth outcomes. An Indianapolis program aims to help
Housing instability is linked to low birth weight, preterm birth and infant mortality. A new initiative from the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI aims to reduce infant deaths by connecting pregnant women and new mothers with better housing. The Housing Equity for Infant Health Initiative...
WTHI
New developments in Monroe County abortion lawsuit - here's the latest
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are currently two ongoing lawsuits in response to the Indiana abortion ban that went into effect last Thursday -- One in Marion County and one in Monroe County. On Monday, a judge heard arguments on a request from abortion clinic operators to halt the...
Indy infectious disease expert warns of tough pediatric respiratory season ahead
Central Indiana doctors are warning respiratory season for kids is here and taking hold. Haughn echoes that statement.
Closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital could create maternity care desert in Lawrence County
BEDFORD, Ind. — Ascension has announced it's closing one of its Indiana hospitals in Lawrence County. Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital in Bedford will shut down in mid-December. Neighbors and doctors say the consequence of this closure is devastating, especially for pregnant people and maternity care. Dr. Deborah Craton...
Shelby County school district arming staff members as part of safety plan
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Some staff members at Shelby Eastern Schools will have access to guns in the school buildings as part of a new school safety plan. Last week, the district rolled out new safety measures which includes fortifying buildings, additional funding for school resource officers, panic buttons for teachers and what leaders are […]
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
David Harrington, Venerable Prince George’s Lawmaker, Business Leader, Dies
David Harrington, a former Maryland state senator who recently served as the president of the Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce, has died. The post David Harrington, Venerable Prince George’s Lawmaker, Business Leader, Dies appeared first on The Washington Informer.
LEGAL NOTICE: Abandoned Boat, Chesapeake Beach, MD
Notice is hereby given that the following vessel has apparently been abandoned for over 180 days on the property of: Robert Abner/ Bay Abner Marina 3741 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, Md. Phone # 410-610-7014. The vessel is described as MD200CR, Hull # TRJGF012J485, Name: Perfect 10, Builder: Trojan, 33’2” Fiberglass Cabin Motorboat. Application for the […]
Person dead after shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a shooting in Northeast that left a person dead Thursday afternoon. The police department tweeted about the shooting in the 3000 block of Adams St. NE at 1:06 p.m. In the tweet, it said MPD was looking for […]
Mars Hill family home set for auction as homeowner feels failed by system
Katrena Karandos can't fathom leaving her Mars Hill home that has been in her family for decades. That may soon become a reality.
wbiw.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department alerts residents of scam
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is alerting residents to a scam. The department is receiving complaints that someone is calling residents and identifying themselves as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The caller is asking for money and threatening them they will be arrested on a warrant.
AG releases names of domestic violence suspect killed by Anne Arundel County police, officers
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General on Monday released the name of a domestic violence suspect who was shot and killed by Anne Arundel County police over the weekend, as well as the names of the five officers who were present at the shooting.Anthony Hopkins Sr., a 48-year-old Harwood resident, was shot by police Saturday about 2:30 a.m., according to the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division.Only the first initial and last name of the involved Anne Arundel County police officers were released: Cpl. Z. Devers, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. K. Slayton, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. B. Dehn,...
southlakessentinel.com
The Uncertain Future of DC’s Chinatown
Washington DC’s Chinatown faces uncertainty after a slow post-pandemic recovery and a rise in commercialization due to the city’s ongoing gentrification. After a whirlwind past two years of quarantines, anti-Asian violence, and increased urban renewal, this celebrated shopping district and historic landmark for the DC community is bracing for a turbulent future.
Virginia grand jury approves more charges against DC rapper in mall shooting
Editor’s Note: The above video originally ran on Aug. 12, 2022. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury signed off on additional charges against a rapper accused of opening fire in Tysons Corner Center in June. Noah Settles, a rapper from D.C. who goes by the name “No Savage,” could spend as […]
Maryland man caught in West Virginia with enough fentanyl to cause 10K deadly overdoses sentenced
A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday after he was caught distributing enough fentanyl to cause 10,000 fatal overdoses in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle in November of 2018.
Do you have banned books at home? Here's what you should know about Banned Books Week
INDIANAPOLIS — Bookworms across the United States are celebrating Banned Books Week, which runs Sept. 18-24. It is an annual, national event celebrating the freedom to read. Dr. Steffany Comfort Maher, the director of the Indiana University Southeast Writing Project, said books can be banned by various organizations for a variety of reasons.
$200,000 in date rape drug ketamine found hidden in shirt boxes shipped through Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Officers with Customs and Border Protection found 28 pounds of ketamine hidden in a shipment of shirts coming through Indianapolis. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened on Sept. 10. Officers were inspecting a shipment of shirts that originated from Madrid, Spain. At first, it appeared the shipment included nine […]
D.C. To Give 10,000 In Cash To Some Families Transitioning Out Of Homelessness
D.C. will give cash payments of $10,000 to 600 families as a part of a new pilot program. As a part of a new pilot program, D.C. will be giving up to $10,000 in cash to 600 families transitioning out of homelessness, to support housing, food, and income assistance as they advance their career or find employment.
WBAL Radio
Man killed Tuesday morning in Cherry Hill
Baltimore City police are searching for the gunman that shot and killed a man in South Baltimore early Tuesday. Officers say they found the man dead on Bookert Drive in Cherry Hill around 9 a.m. Homicide detectives are now investigating. There's no word on a possible suspect in the case.
