At least 2 dead in Puerto Rico after 'unbelievable' Hurricane Fiona
At least two people have died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi told CNN, as rescuers scrambled to save flooding victims.
Videos show Hurricane Fiona battering Puerto Rico
As Hurricane Fiona began battering Puerto Rico's shores, people filmed the effects of the fierce storm.Sept. 18, 2022.
Hurricane Fiona continues to slam Puerto Rico and The Dominican Republic
Hurricane Fiona continues to slam Puerto Rico and The Dominican Republic with plans to impact the Turks and Caicos. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Why Hurricanes Are Such a Disaster for Puerto Rico
By Carlos A. Suárez Carrasquillo and Fernando Tormos-AponteFive years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least four people, caused widespread flooding and left hundreds of thousands of residents without water or power. Maria caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid in 2017 that left many residents without electricity for months. Rebuilding it has been hampered by technical, political and financial challenges.Carlos A. Suárez and Fernando Tormos-Aponte are social scientists who study Latin American politics and environmental justice. They explain some of the factors that have hindered efforts to recover from Maria and...
WATCH: Hurricane Fiona Sweeps Away Entire Bridge in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, and reports from the island have been brutal. Reports indicate that the entire island lost power in the wake of the hurricane. Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon, at 3:20 p.m. ET Sunday....
Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to all of Puerto Rico, governor says
The eye of newly formed Hurricane Fiona neared the coast of Puerto Rico on Sunday — already leaving hundreds of thousands without power and threatening to dump "historic" levels of rain. Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon that "the electrical system is currently out of service" for the entire island. The National Hurricane Center said that radar data indicated Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon at 3:20 pm ET. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.Forecasters said the downpour was expected to produce landslides and catastrophic flooding,...
Hurricane Fiona - news: Storm landfall in Dominican Republic as 1,000 stranded and power out in Puerto Rico
More than a million residents of Puerto Rico are without power as Hurricane Fiona departed the US island territory and continued on a path to the Dominican Republic.Wind speeds of 85mph and “historic” rains were felt as the tropical storm made landfall on Puerto Rico’s eastern shores on Sunday, where many rivers are now heavily flooded and at least one road bridge was swept away.As of Monday morning, more than 1.3 million homes were still without power as conditions remained too dangerous for repairs across large swaths of the island. Power company LUMA warned that it could take several days for full power resoration. The storm made landfall early Monday in the Dominican Republic and is on track to brush past the southeast Bahamas, as well as Turks and Caicos into Tuesday.Overnight, US President Joe Biden issued an emergency disaster declaration to speed-up the relief process for the island, which was days away from marking the fifth anniversary of another powerful hurricane that caused thousands of deaths and the collapse of vital energy infrastructure in 2017.
White House rushes to help Puerto Rico during fragile recovery
The devastation in Puerto Rico has so far sparked a quick response from Washington, but the federal government’s effectiveness is poised to be tested by the territory’s structural issues that remain fragile exactly five years after Hurricane Maria wrecked the island. Hurricane Fiona again knocked out power island-wide,...
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall on Puerto Rico's southwest coast after triggering an island-wide power blackout
Fiona, a Category 1 storm, is expected to unleash historic rainfall of up to 30 inches, widespread flooding and dangerous mudslides, forecasters said.
Hurricane Fiona moves toward Bermuda, leaving a wake of destruction in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic
Hurricane Fiona moved toward Bermuda on Thursday after leaving a devastating path of destruction in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, authorities said. The Category 4 storm, traveling north, was expected to deliver a glancing blow to the western edge of Bermuda on Thursday night or Friday morning. The British...
Hurricane Fiona slams Turks and Caicos as Category 3 storm, heads for Bermuda
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Turks and Caicos Islands as a powerful Category 3 storm on Tuesday, dumping heavy rains and triggering floods on the Caribbean archipelago after cutting a path of destruction through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
Hurricane Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm, heads toward Bermuda after pummeling Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands
Hurricane Fiona intensified into a powerful Category 4 early Wednesday as it headed in Bermuda's direction after lashing the Turks and Caicos Islands Tuesday. Fiona was packing sustained winds of 130 mph. It's expected to approach Bermuda late Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The U.S. State Department issued...
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned
Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico. Late Tuesday morning, the storm was centered about 40 miles north-northwest of Turks and Caicos, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 30 miles from the center. Fiona had maximum sustained winds...
Millions without power in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona's impact
Hurricane Fiona left more than three million people without power Sunday in Puerto Rico and conditions could be slow to improve as wind and rain continue Monday. An island-wide blackout occurred on the island of Puerto Rico Sunday as Hurricane Fiona brought sustained winds of up to 90 miles per hour. The extent of damage is unclear, as heavy rain and flooding continues to wash out roads and bridges early this week. As of publishing, most of the island remains without power, according to utility companies' reports. Governor Pedro Pierluisi stated that the recovery process would be a "matter of days," and not months, unlike the drawn-out power restoration effort following Hurricane Maria in 2017.
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona's rampage
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — More than a half million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service three days after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory, and many spent hours in lines Wednesday to fill jugs from water trucks while others scooped water from mountain runoff.
Biden to Puerto Ricans struck by Hurricane Fiona: 'We are with you'
President Joe Biden received a briefing on Hurricane Fiona, just as the Category 4 hurricane barrels towards Bermuda.
Bermuda, Canada prepare for storm as Puerto Rico struggles
Bermuda and Canada's Atlantic provinces are preparing for a blast from Hurricane Fiona.
Puerto Ricans come together after major storms pummel island
Five years after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Ricans are still rebuilding. CBS News' David Begnaud shows how their resilience and strength push them forward and how community remains the most important thing.
Five years after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico's power crisis and a new storm revive grim memories
Five years ago, Iraida Quiñones survived Hurricane Maria, one of the worst storms to ever hit Puerto Rico and the deadliest natural disaster on U.S. territory in 100 years. On Friday she was bracing for Tropical Storm Fiona, which was set to bring heavy rains and winds. Late Sunday morning, Fiona strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane. As of Sunday afternoon, even though the hurricane was far weaker than Maria, the island had lost all power — like five years before.
Puerto Rico governor requests major disaster declaration; Fiona grows stronger
Fiona became a Category 3 storm overnight, knocking out power to 80% of Puerto Rico. In the Dominican Republic, 1 million are without running water.
