Things To Do This Weekend: September 23-25, 2022
It is the first official weekend of fall...that means a lot of fall themed festivals and events. From Apple to Harvest Festivals, to Music, ArtPrize, Butterflies, Vinyl Records and CDs, Classic Cars and more. Get out and enjoy the weekend around West Michigan!. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 -...
townandtourist.com
26 BEST Restaurants in Grand Rapids (Brews, Tacos, Steaks, And More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is located on the Western side of the mitten. The city sits along the Grand River, just east of Lake Michigan. As the second largest city in the state, Grand Rapids (GR) has a solid artistic culture filled with art, dance, symphonies, and opera performances. The town welcomes almost a million visitors yearly, from tourists to business travelers.
LOOK: Which Hand-Painted ‘Design and Drive’ Car at ArtPrize is Your Favorite?
ArtPrize 2022 is on and there is SO much cool art to check out all over Grand Rapids. Some of the larger pieces this year are now on display at Rosa Parks Circle: Hand-painted cars!. ArtPrize Design and Drive Art Contest. West Michigan Honda Dealers Design and Drive Art Contest...
Grand Rapids Was The First City In America To Do These 3 Things
Grand Rapids, Michigan has some fascinating history that I bet you didn't even know about until now. According to Experience GR French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magdalene established the first fur-trading post here in 1806. Twenty-some years later, Detroit-born Louis Campau, known as the official founder of Grand Rapids, built a trading post, blacksmith shop, and cabin on the banks of the Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850. Grand Rapids can also lay claim to being the first city in America to be the first to do these things.
Is There Really a Narcan Vending Machine in Grand Rapids?
Opioid overdose is a community health epidemic – both prescription medications and heroin, and it's here in Grand Rapids and West Michigan just as much as it is across the country. Obviously, we all wish this weren't the case, but what happens when someone does overdose. You can call...
New LGBTQ Bar Coming to Grand Rapids’ Westside
A new LGBTQ bar and restaurant is being proposed for Grand Rapids' West Side. New LGBTQ Bar and Restaurant Planned For Bridge St. Alberto Garza and Jeff Steinport plan to open The General Wood Shop at 507 Bridge St. NW. The new bar and restaurant will join the booming food and drink scene in the neighborhood, sharing the block with Butcher's Union, O'Toole's Public House, Morning Belle, Jolly Pumpkin, and more.
Did You Know There’s a Wizard Of Oz Festival in West Michigan?
There's no place like home... and our home here in West Michigan has a festival to celebrate the movie that made that line famous!. For almost a decade, the Wizard of Oz Festival has been held in downtown Ionia, Mich. It's returning in 2022, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1., with...
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
wgvunews.org
RV and boat fixtures company locating headquarters in Grand Rapids
Throughout the pandemic, Tecnoform S.p.A. Italy has been looking to expand seeking a North American headquarters. Working with regional economic development organization, The Right Place, the recently formed subsidiary, Tecnoform USA, has selected Grand Rapids. In particular, Cascade Township. Tecnoform USA is making a $7.3 million investment at 4999 36th...
Lego Lovers Rejoice: Bricks And Minifigs Location Opening in Grand Rapids
Everything is awesome when Legos are involved, and if that's true: Grand Rapids is about to get a little more awesome. And it's not because our blue bridge looks like something that could easily be turned into a Lego kit (call me Lego, we could make tons of money on this idea.)
Italian company to bring North American headquarters to West Michigan
CASCADE, Mich. — An international company is opening its North American headquarters in Kent County. It'll create jobs and result in millions invested into the community. Tecnoform is moving into 4999 36th Street Southeast, in the heart of Cascade Township's manufacturing district. The Italian company makes furniture for RV's...
Enter At Your Own Risk: Check These 5 Haunted Houses in West Michigan
Enter at your own risk... Haunted houses are one of my favorite in-person experiences of Halloween. The act of being scared while walking through scary houses or mazes with friends and/or family sounds like a spooktacular time. If you are as unique as I am, check out these haunted attractions...
Summer Interns At Spartan Nash Break World Record
What better way to learn team work than by setting a new world record!. The College Students Busted The Old World Record By Almost 4000 Food Items!. Interns at the Byron Center grocery store chain Spartan Nash created a world record-breaking packaged food word display this summer and then donated all the products to charity.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 114-Unit Pilgrim Manor in Grand Rapids, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Pilgrim Manor, a seniors housing community in Grand Rapids. The property features 59 assisted living and memory care units and 55 licensed skilled nursing beds. The community is a preferred provider for Spectrum Health System, the largest health system in Michigan.
Shock rocker Alice Cooper hits links with Grand Rapids Community College coaches
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Shock rocker Alice Cooper is well-known for his on-stage dramatics. But maybe not so much his golf game. Still, he’s an avid golfer who hit the links Wednesday, Sept. 21 with Grand Rapids Community College golf coaches before a planned show at DeVos Performance Hall.
grmag.com
Fresh catch! GR welcomes new seafood restaurant
This summer, Grand Rapids welcomed a high-end seafood restaurant ready to serve an underserved niche in the downtown food scene. Michigan is not exactly a haven for seafood — the nice fish from the Great Lakes notwithstanding — so it’s no surprise there is not a huge array of restaurants serving a vast lineup of seafood. Leo’s has checked the box since the early 2000s, Fish Lad’s is a dynamic retailer in the Downtown Market, and Beacon Corner Bar recently opened to fill the niche, but the May opening of the Real Seafood Company, 141 Lyon St. NW, was a welcome addition. So far, it is delivering on its promise to add quality seafood to the marketplace.
Rebel Road, Muskegon Bike Time announce annual rallies will kickoff later in July 2023
MUSKEGON, MI - The annual Rebel Road and Bike Time motorcycle rallies have announced the 2023 dates for hosting thousands of bikers in downtown Muskegon. The two rallies, historically held at the same time on the third weekend of July, are now slated for the week after, July 19-23, 2023.
Do You Remember “ArtPrize! The Musical”?
Local comedy and burlesque troop Super Happy Funtime produced the musical ten years ago. It still holds up. "ArtPrize! The Musical" Is A Satirical Look At The Annual Competition. The group came up with the musical parody of the annual art display and competition back in 2012, I assume after...
Fox17
Jack O'Lantern World to feature thousands of carved pumpkins in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of hand-carved pumpkins are scheduled to make their way to Grand Rapids this fall!. Organizers say more than 50 artists, carpenters, planners, architects and designers came together for Jack O’Lantern World at Millennium Park. The event, which will stretch across a three-quarter-mile-long walk,...
How Did The Blue Bridge Become an Iconic Piece of Downtown Grand Rapids?
The much loved and celebrated Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids actually comes in many colors. It can seriously change color to fit our community mood, emotion, event, anything really. The Blue Bridge is a beautiful walk, day or night, across the Grand River with many events held on the...
