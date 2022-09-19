ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Government Technology

Google Donates $125K to Longmont, Colo., High School

(TNS) — Google is donating $125,000 to St. Vrain Valley's P-TECH, or Pathways in Technology Early College High School, program at Skyline High School in Longmont. St. Vrain will use the donation to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, technology and textbooks for Skyline's FalconTECH students. Students enrolled...
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

Not a drill: Students recount lockdown at East High

Some students weren't sure whether a lockdown Monday at Denver East High School was a drill or the real thing. Greg Nieto reports. Not a drill: Students recount lockdown at East High. Unoccupied excavator crashes into hole, causes water …. 90s again today before cold front tonight. Unoccupied excavator crashes...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

East High School scare for parents, students

After Denver police investigated a threat to East High School, it was deemed safe and kids were able to leave campus. Man accused of killing Arvada officer appears before …. Unoccupied excavator crashes into hole, causes water …. 90s again today before cold front tonight. Unoccupied excavator crashes into hole,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

GDC Explores Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge

You don’t have to go far from the Denver metro area to immerse yourself into the wildlife scene Colorado has to offer. Just 10 miles northeast of downtown in Commerce City, you’ll find the Rocky Mountain National Wildlife Refuge. This spot is famously known for the unique view of wild bison with the Mile High City skyline in the background. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang, took to the refuge herself to experience all it has to offer!
COMMERCE CITY, CO
cuanschutz.edu

University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine report finds medical-dental integration models can improve overall health care outcomes in vulnerable populations

AURORA, CO and WASHINGTON, DC (SEPTEMBER 20, 2022) – Increasing communication between dental and medical providers reduces barriers to care. According to a new report from the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine, Medical-Dental Integration (MDI) improves positive health outcomes in vulnerable populations, such as at-risk children, pregnant women, seniors, and those in need of chronic disease management.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

East High students evacuated, large police presence at school

Police have determined that the threat at East High School on Monday was unfounded. Students at East High School were evacuated on Monday afternoon and there was a large police presence at the school for a couple of hours during the investigation. The Denver Police Department tweeted that officers responded to a report of a threat at the school which has more than 2,500 students as of the end of the school year in May.The school was placed in lockdown about 2 p.m., shortly before the students were evacuated from the building.  Investigators initially confirmed that they were trying to...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora train derailment not the first

An RTD train derailed in Aurora in the same spot as another derailment three years ago. Greg Nieto reports. Parents of toddler who died with fentanyl in system …. I-25 reopens following rollover crash near Thornton …. What would happen if the presidential race happened …. What exclusive poll results...
AURORA, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Top 3 Rated Hidden Gems

There are numerous hidden gems to visit in Boulder. Here are the top three rated hidden gems in Boulder, Colorado according to the most recent Trip Advisor reviews:. 1 – Eldorado Canyon – The Colorado State Park system includes Eldorado Canyon State Park. It was founded in 1978 and is situated in Boulder County, close to the city of Boulder. The park is 885 acres in size and offers a variety of recreational opportunities. Eldorado Canyon stands out as a destination for local rock climbers. The state park is well-known for its stunning sandstone walls, which are dotted with thousands of rock climbing routes. Any serious Boulder climber should not pass up the opportunity to experience the world-class routes in Eldorado Canyon.
BOULDER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado

Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Handgun found, student in custody at Adams City High

A lockdown at Adams City High School has been lifted and one student is in custody. Katie Orth reports. Handgun found, student in custody at Adams City High. Man accused of killing Arvada officer appears before …. What to know about major cool down in Colorado. Unoccupied excavator crashes into...
COMMERCE CITY, CO

