Government Technology
Google Donates $125K to Longmont, Colo., High School
(TNS) — Google is donating $125,000 to St. Vrain Valley's P-TECH, or Pathways in Technology Early College High School, program at Skyline High School in Longmont. St. Vrain will use the donation to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, technology and textbooks for Skyline's FalconTECH students. Students enrolled...
KDVR.com
Not a drill: Students recount lockdown at East High
Some students weren't sure whether a lockdown Monday at Denver East High School was a drill or the real thing. Greg Nieto reports. Not a drill: Students recount lockdown at East High. Unoccupied excavator crashes into hole, causes water …. 90s again today before cold front tonight. Unoccupied excavator crashes...
UNC offers guaranteed admission for qualified Colorado high school grads
Colorado high school graduates will have a little more security beginning their college search this spring after the University of Northern Colorado announced it will guarantee admission for students who meet certain criteria.
KDVR.com
Police hike Denver library patrols after threat
Many people showing up at Denver public libraries across the city on Wednesday were surprised to find the doors locked. Turns out, an overnight threat led to the closure.
KDVR.com
East High School scare for parents, students
After Denver police investigated a threat to East High School, it was deemed safe and kids were able to leave campus. Man accused of killing Arvada officer appears before …. Unoccupied excavator crashes into hole, causes water …. 90s again today before cold front tonight. Unoccupied excavator crashes into hole,...
KDVR.com
GDC Explores Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge
You don’t have to go far from the Denver metro area to immerse yourself into the wildlife scene Colorado has to offer. Just 10 miles northeast of downtown in Commerce City, you’ll find the Rocky Mountain National Wildlife Refuge. This spot is famously known for the unique view of wild bison with the Mile High City skyline in the background. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang, took to the refuge herself to experience all it has to offer!
cuanschutz.edu
University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine report finds medical-dental integration models can improve overall health care outcomes in vulnerable populations
AURORA, CO and WASHINGTON, DC (SEPTEMBER 20, 2022) – Increasing communication between dental and medical providers reduces barriers to care. According to a new report from the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine, Medical-Dental Integration (MDI) improves positive health outcomes in vulnerable populations, such as at-risk children, pregnant women, seniors, and those in need of chronic disease management.
East High students evacuated, large police presence at school
Police have determined that the threat at East High School on Monday was unfounded. Students at East High School were evacuated on Monday afternoon and there was a large police presence at the school for a couple of hours during the investigation. The Denver Police Department tweeted that officers responded to a report of a threat at the school which has more than 2,500 students as of the end of the school year in May.The school was placed in lockdown about 2 p.m., shortly before the students were evacuated from the building. Investigators initially confirmed that they were trying to...
KDVR.com
Aurora train derailment not the first
An RTD train derailed in Aurora in the same spot as another derailment three years ago. Greg Nieto reports. Parents of toddler who died with fentanyl in system …. I-25 reopens following rollover crash near Thornton …. What would happen if the presidential race happened …. What exclusive poll results...
Body of Missing Colorado Hiker Located On Longs Peak Near Keyhole
The weekend brought a tragic ending on Colorado's Longs Peak when the body of a missing hiker was found near the Keyhole Route. According to Rocky Mountain National Park, the body of 25-year-old Russell Jacobs, from Westminster, was recovered on Sunday from the Keyhole Route. Rangers Have Contact With Missing...
DPS: Active shooter threat unfounded at East High School
Multiple police are in the area of East High School on a report of a threat.
DougCo Schools reported almost 100 student incidents to police in 2020-21
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 19, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) According to data reported to the Division of Criminal Justice this week, the Douglas County School District reported 97 incidents to law enforcement in the 2020-21 school year.
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Your Healthy Family: Brighton teen suffers major injuries in 2020 car accident
The reunion at UCHealth Memorial between Konnor Burge and his caregivers marked a turning point in the Burge family's life.
KDVR.com
Boulder County looks to AI for wildfire aid
How can artificial intelligence help detect wildfires? Boulder County will use it as another tool in the box. Katie Orth reports.
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
KDVR.com
School threat hoax impacts Colorado Springs, multiple other districts as FBI Denver investigates
COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received reports of an active shooter at a local high school on Monday, but did not specify which one. CSPD said no students or staff were in danger and called the call a “hoax.”. CSPD confirmed to FOX21...
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Top 3 Rated Hidden Gems
There are numerous hidden gems to visit in Boulder. Here are the top three rated hidden gems in Boulder, Colorado according to the most recent Trip Advisor reviews:. 1 – Eldorado Canyon – The Colorado State Park system includes Eldorado Canyon State Park. It was founded in 1978 and is situated in Boulder County, close to the city of Boulder. The park is 885 acres in size and offers a variety of recreational opportunities. Eldorado Canyon stands out as a destination for local rock climbers. The state park is well-known for its stunning sandstone walls, which are dotted with thousands of rock climbing routes. Any serious Boulder climber should not pass up the opportunity to experience the world-class routes in Eldorado Canyon.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado
Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
KDVR.com
Handgun found, student in custody at Adams City High
A lockdown at Adams City High School has been lifted and one student is in custody. Katie Orth reports. Handgun found, student in custody at Adams City High. Man accused of killing Arvada officer appears before …. What to know about major cool down in Colorado. Unoccupied excavator crashes into...
