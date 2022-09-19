Police have determined that the threat at East High School on Monday was unfounded. Students at East High School were evacuated on Monday afternoon and there was a large police presence at the school for a couple of hours during the investigation. The Denver Police Department tweeted that officers responded to a report of a threat at the school which has more than 2,500 students as of the end of the school year in May.The school was placed in lockdown about 2 p.m., shortly before the students were evacuated from the building. Investigators initially confirmed that they were trying to...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO