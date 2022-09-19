The Green Bay Packers added four players with new injuries or ailments to the first injury report of Week 3, and four of the team’s seven receivers are on the report. Receiver Randall Cobb missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, while tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin), receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were all limited with new injuries. All four players will be worth tracking as the week progresses and Sunday’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nears.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO