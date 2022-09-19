Read full article on original website
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Packers OL David Bakhtiari’s injury status for Week 3 gets brutally honest update from Matt LaFleur
Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari has not played this season. And it doesn’t seem as if he will make his season debut on Sunday. The Packers returned to practice on Wednesday. The five-time All-Pro was not seen on the field during the practice season. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is unclear.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Couldn't be prouder' of Elgton Jenkins
It's good for the Green Bay Packers to have Elgton Jenkins back, and that's a massive understatement. In fact, it's great for the Green Bay Packers to have Elgton Jenkins back. Just ask four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who gave praise to Green Bay's right tackle after a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.
Four new players added to Packers first injury report of Week 3
The Green Bay Packers added four players with new injuries or ailments to the first injury report of Week 3, and four of the team’s seven receivers are on the report. Receiver Randall Cobb missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, while tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin), receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were all limited with new injuries. All four players will be worth tracking as the week progresses and Sunday’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nears.
Bakhtiari Misses First Packers-Buccaneers Practice
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice on Wednesday. It’s possible Bakhtiari’s long-and-winding comeback has hit another snag. Or, it’s possible the plan was to hold him out on Wednesday – the lone padded practice of the week – practice him on Thursday and Friday, and have him in the lineup for Sunday’s big game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
