Related
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ epic 3-word reaction to MVP-level performance vs. Vikings
Despite the two-game slate, Monday night was not short of action for the NFL as the big names stepped up to the plate when the lights were the brightest. This was exactly the case for Philadelphia Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts, who came out with a dominant display against the Minnesota Vikings.
CBS News
Jalen Hurts, Eagles dominate Minnesota Vikings in home opener
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the day Eagles fans have been waiting months for -- the home opener. The Birds are back at Lincoln Financial Field, hosting the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 2 Monday Night Football showdown. And Eagles fans are probably happy about the way the game turned out.
Yardbarker
Takeaways From The Vikings Week 2 Loss
The Vikings week 1 win is starting to look like a fluke after their week 2 loss to the Eagles 24-7 on Monday night. Minnesota found every way to shoot themselves in the foot whenever an opportunity came their way. Turning the ball over three times the Vikings just couldn’t get out of their own way. It was tough for Viking fans to see Kevin O’Connell and co. struggle in their second game. With that I’m going to give my takeaways from the Vikings loss and show you there is no need to worry.
NFL
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins throws three interceptions in loss, drops to 2-10 on Monday night
Kirk Cousins is still not ready for prime time. On the heels of an impressive season-opening showing, Cousins' longstanding shortcoming came to fruition once more in Week 2. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback threw three interceptions during a dismal 24-7 loss to the host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. With the defeat, Cousins fell to 2-10 in his career on Monday night -- the worst record in league history according to NFL Research.
