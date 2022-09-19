Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
0xScope raises $3M seed round to build a new Web3 data layer
The knowledge graph protocol 0xScope has raised a total of $3 million in its seed round. This latest round was led by the accelerator and venture capital fund ABCDE, founded by Huobi co-founder Du Jun and BMAN, and it is co-led by Hash Global and Liang Xinjun. 0xScope has also garnered support from Bonfire Union, Mask Network fund and Bodl Ventures, an early-stage venture firm established by former editor-in-chief of ChainNews, Liu Feng.
CoinTelegraph
Korean crypto bank partners with Blockdaemon to offer retail staking services
Crypto-focused finance company Delio has partnered with Blockdaemon to launch retail-focused staking services, giving customers a more seamless way to earn rewards on their digital asset holdings. Delio’s staking services expand its existing crypto-bank offerings, which include lending, deposits and deposit accounts, the company announced Thursday. The new service offering...
TechCrunch
Brightflow AI aims to spotlight small business cash flow
Brightflow AI is injecting technology into this problem with its forecast and analysis tools so that small businesses can assess their cash flow and make data-driven decisions in real time. Brightflow also has a capital lending program to help during times of volatility or periods of high interest rate for traditional capital.
Despite insurtech pressures, tech spend by major insurers remains stable
Despite enduring a global pandemic that damaged earnings, and intense pressure from upstart insurtechs to modernize, technology spending by major insurance companies has surprisingly been stable for the last eight years. That was one finding in a sprawling look at technology trends in the industry by John Keddy, senior principal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Kode Labs raises $8M to advance its smart building platform
Today, the five-year-old company is announcing its first capital raise with an $8 million round led by I Squared Capital. Since its founding in 2017, Kode Labs has been self-funded by its founders, brothers Etrit and Edi Demaj. The two sold their last company, Rocket Fiber, to Everstream for an undisclosed amount. The Kode Labs company name plays homage to Kosovo and Detroit — KO for Kosovo and DE for Detroit. The co-founders Etrit and Edi Demaj are from Kosovo and had to flee the war-torn country in 1999.
dronedj.com
Skydio drones hit new data security milestone with SOC 2 Type II certification
A SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type II report is an internal controls report that captures how companies store and manage customer data based on standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Skydio’s audit for SOC 2 Type II compliance was conducted by advisory...
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn Unlimited PTO Working From Home as a Customer Support Project Manager
Arkestro, a predictive procurement platform, is hiring a customer support project manager to work full time remotely. You will be resolving incoming customer support issues, developing customer relationships and managing customer activity. If necessary, you will escalate customer issues. You must have at least three years of experience in a...
JOBS・
itechpost.com
Oxylabs Purchases Silicon Valley’s Webshare Software
Proxy market leader Oxylabs has acquired Webshare Software Company, a US-based business working within the same industry. As there have been few acquisitions within the sector, Oxylabs' move signals a changing environment. Similar companies, similar backgrounds. Webshare Software Company was established in 2019 by Utku Zihnioglu, a serial IT entrepreneur....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Oraichain Labs US Launches With Asset Tokenization Platform That Aims To Broaden Access to Capital Markets
Oraichain Labs US (OLUS), a new fintech startup founded in the United States, is launching with the goal of modernizing and broadening access to capital markets by establishing itself as a leader in asset fractionalization. OLUS will develop a secure, scalable and compliance-focused infrastructure, with the goal of leveraging the...
OriginClear Teams Up with Real Estate Leader for Off-Grid Housing
CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN ), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces its collaboration with Inc. 500 real estate pioneer Ivan Anz to develop off-grid housing solutions. Ivan founded PhilanthroInvestors ™, which promotes human welfare while earning a financial return. This press release...
From ‘Bean Counters’ to Value Hunters, CFOs Migrate From Historical Roots
For today’s chief financial officer (CFO), every day is different. There’s always a new challenge — and new discussions to have about the impact every part of the organization has on the bottom line. Through it all, CFOs are looking at where they can drive value to...
ceoworld.biz
CEO Spotlight: TECOBI is Revolutionizing and Modernizing How Automotive Companies Communicate to Customers
The driving force behind the creation of TECOBI, an automotive sales software that provides lead generation and follow-up solutions, is the aim for better communication. That was the mission for founders Jason Girdner and Scarlet Mick in launching the platform. TECOBI is a unique proprietary technology that utilizes calling and...
aarp.org
AARP® Mobile Home Insurance Program from Foremost®
Mobile Home Insurance — Foremost offers members specialized protection designed for nearly every type of mobile and manufactured home, 24/7 claim service and a lifetime renewal agreement subject to policy guidelines. Disclosures. AARP commercial member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates. Providers pay...
thebossmagazine.com
How Technology Is Shaping The Real Estate Market
The rise of technology has opened a new door to the real estate industry. Most homebuyers are usually composed of Generation Y and millennials; it is essential to take advantage of innovations and advances in the industry to stay on top of the competition. In recent years, online real estate...
Should You Give Startups a Discount?
"Would you give our startup a discount because we're a startup?" I've been asked versions of this question too many times to count. I used to give startups discounted rates on services. That changed for reasons that are decent lessons in pricing structure and market positioning. This article is based on the below video.
Astera Labs unveils new Vancouver location to further expand its leadership in purpose-built connectivity solutions for AI & ML infrastructure
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Astera Labs, a pioneer in purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent and accelerated systems, today announced the grand opening of Astera Labs Vancouver – a new office and state-of-the-art lab to support the company’s development of cutting-edge interconnect technologies for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning architectures. The new location will tap into the region’s rich technology talent base to drive product development, customer support and marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005245/en/ Astera Labs executives host Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley and Burnaby Board of Trade CEO Paul Holden for its new design center and state-of-the-art lab ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured from left to right: Kush Saxena, Mayor Mike Hurley, Sanjay Gajendra, Paul Holden, James Wang, Mike Hillman, Dave Nelson, Sanjay Charagulla. (Photo: Business Wire)
Scaling Up: Use of production contracts has become the norm
This is the third in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’re releasing a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. A majority of hogs produced in the U.S. are sold under production contracts, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
animalwellnessmagazine.com
Sustainability in the Pet Industry
As we forge into the future, a focus on sustainability has become much more in the forefront of consumers’ minds. People are conscious of the environmental impact they are having, and consumers and businesses alike are placing an emphasis on buying from or partnering with eco-conscious brands. For animal lovers, that also means finding sustainable pet food.
Comments / 0