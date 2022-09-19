Read full article on original website
Constantly Gobbling Tums? Here's How Often You Should Actually Be Taking Them, According to Doctors
Stomach discomfort is something we’ve all experienced at one time or another, and when the pain strikes, many of us go straight for the Tums in our medicine cabinet. But is it a bad thing if we rely too heavily on antacids for relief?. While taking Tums once in...
survivornet.com
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
survivornet.com
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
Student who blamed ‘too much partying’ for her vomiting and diarrhoea given unexpected diagnosis
A university student who put her vomiting and diarrhoea down to boy troubles and excessive partying only discovered she had Crohn’s disease after her bowel nearly perforated.As she prepared to begin her second year at the University of Birmingham, Lucy Aitkins, 20, from Sutton, Surrey, realised she was losing weight rapidly – shedding 10kg in six months without trying – but put that down to losing some lockdown weight.And when Lucy, an English and Drama student, started vomiting regularly after the new term began in October 2021, she thought she was clubbing too hard and drinking too much alcohol on...
Healthline
Why Do People With Alzheimer's Disease Scratch or Pick Their Skin?
Cause of dementia in older adults. It causes a loss in cognitive function. Most people are aware of the cognitive issues of Alzheimer’s disease. Such issues include memory loss and personality changes. But it’s also possible for someone with Alzheimer’s to scratch or pick at their skin more frequently.
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
MedicalXpress
When does COVID become long COVID? And what's happening in the body when symptoms persist?
As the COVID pandemic nears 1,000 days in Australia, we're well-versed in recognizing the cough, fever and fatigue that characterize the infection. Almost 50% of Australians have now had COVID. Most of us will recover well, but some will experience lingering or new symptoms for extended periods. As we ride...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
verywellhealth.com
Recognizing the Early Signs of Arthritis in Your Feet
Arthritis can affect any of your joints, including those in your feet. Joint damage from arthritis can cause pain, swelling, and physical changes to the joints. Arthritis is a general term that describes more than 100 rheumatic diseases that affect the joints. The main symptoms of arthritis are pain and swelling in one or more joints. Arthritis can be acute (sudden and short-term) or chronic (gradual and long-lasting).
survivornet.com
‘Breathless’ Teacher, 59, Was Given Antibiotics For Her Chest Pain and Cough And Sent Home: It Turned Out To Be An Aggressive Cancer
A former teacher Jacqueline Bodman, 59, went to her doctor after experiencing a cough and chest discomfort. She was prescribed antibiotics and sent home. Due to worsening symptoms, Jacqueline then went to the emergency room on April 18. Then she finally received her tragic diagnosis: it was mesothelioma, one of the most rapidly-progressing types of cancers, caused by asbestos exposure.
ohmymag.co.uk
Bone cancer: Fatigue and other less-known symptoms that are often ignored
Bone cancer is a very rare form of cancer, making up less than 1% of all cancers. In the UK, around 550 cases of bone cancer are recorded each year, NHS statistics show. This type of cancer most commonly affects the pelvis or the long bones in the arms and legs, although it can begin in any bone in the body. Bone pain, swelling and tenderness near the affected area are some of the common symptoms. Other less known signs can lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for constipation?
There is no one-size-fits-all best medication for constipation. It depends on factors such as a person’s age and any health conditions they have. Several laxative medications are available over-the-counter (OTC) or through prescription. However, for chronic constipation, doctors first recommend lifestyle practices of increasing fluid and fiber intake, as...
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
msn.com
What Puts You At A Higher Risk For Autoimmune Diseases?
You are born with a natural security system called the immune system that guards your organs and tissues against outside agents (via Healthline). Usually, the immune system is able to differentiate between the body's cells and foreign cells. However, in autoimmune diseases, the immune system mistakes the body's cells as foreign and attacks them. As a result, it releases various antibodies to destroy the body's healthy cells, explains Healthline. According to John Hopkins Medicine, if you have an autoimmune condition, you may experience symptoms like fatigue, swelling in your glands, skin issues, inflammation or pain in your joints, or a recurring fever.
Fungal Infection of the Lower Urinary Tract in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Fungal infection of the lower urinary tract in dogs is caused by a fungal yeast. In many cases, the condition is asymptomatic. The post Fungal Infection of the Lower Urinary Tract in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
msn.com
All about ITP, the autoimmune disease affecting children and adults alike
Slide 1 of 31: ITP (immune thrombocytopenia) is an autoimmune disorder where the body attacks its own blood platelets. This leads to a decrease in the number of platelets and consequently can cause a number of symptoms, including bruising and bleeding. ITP affects both children and adults alike. In the US alone, it is estimated that one in every 10,000 children is at risk of developing the autoimmune disease.In this gallery, we delve into the condition, including its causes and treatments. Click on to learn more.You may also like: Photos that people still can't explain.
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
msn.com
6 Longevity Secrets People in Their 90s Swear By
Slide 1 of 7: There are a handful of regions across the globe where people frequently live to be 100 or older, where age-related diseases are less common, and where healthy, unprocessed foods are readily and easily accessible. Unfortunately, in a place like the United States, where processed foods are more prevalent and many people live a more sedentary lifestyle, these longevity benefits are almost unheard of.But while longevity isn't as pronounced in this part of the world as it is in areas like the so-called Blue Zones, there are still people who have defied the odds and are living well into their eighties, nineties, and even past 100. Thankfully, we had the privilege of talking with three people in their nineties to learn more about their secrets to their longevity.We spoke with Margaret A. (age 93), Nana Pasqualina (age 96), and Phillip H. (age 91) about the things they believe have contributed to a long, healthy life. Read on, and for more health tips check out The Best Eating Habits of the Longest Living People.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!
What Not to Eat When Your Stomach Is Upset, and What to Eat Instead
How you fuel your body when you're feeling blah can make a difference.
