The Kansas City Chiefs are once again the #2 ranked team in every major Power Rankings heading into week 3. Can they keep it up and push for the #1 spot?. Week 2 has come and gone and the Kansas City Chiefs eked out a win against their divisional foes, the L.A. Chargers, last Thursday on a short week. It wasn’t a pretty win, but a win is a win. The Chiefs are now 2-0, and despite the ugly victory, they are unanimously seen as the No. 2team in the league behind only the Buffalo Bills for the second consecutive week.

