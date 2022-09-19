ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Analysis Network

This Colts-Giants Trade Sends Intriguing WR To Indianapolis

The 2022 season has not gone according to plan thus far for the Indianapolis Colts. They were given what many would perceive as a soft opening two weeks, facing off with divisional foes in the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. They were both expected to be in the cellar of the AFC South, but the Colts had ugly performances in both games.
ClutchPoints

Michael Pittman gets important Week 3 injury update from Colts’ Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.
FOX Sports

Colts scrambling to find quick fix for stagnant offense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts thought Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor would be driving their offense. Instead, the one-time league MVP and the NFL's defending rushing champ have become headliners on the the league's lowest-scoring teams. Yes, two winless weeks into the season, Ryan, Taylor and coach Frank...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) released their unofficial Week 3 depth chart Tuesday following the disastrous 24-0 blowout loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
ESPN

Houston Texans place Justin Britt on non-football illness list

HOUSTON -- The Texans placed center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday. Coach Lovie Smith said last Wednesday that Britt was out for personal reasons and he remained out all week. Britt also missed Sunday's game at Denver. Asked Monday if Britt would be back this week, Smith...
FanSided

NFL Power Rankings: KC Chiefs keep pace with Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again the #2 ranked team in every major Power Rankings heading into week 3. Can they keep it up and push for the #1 spot?. Week 2 has come and gone and the Kansas City Chiefs eked out a win against their divisional foes, the L.A. Chargers, last Thursday on a short week. It wasn’t a pretty win, but a win is a win. The Chiefs are now 2-0, and despite the ugly victory, they are unanimously seen as the No. 2team in the league behind only the Buffalo Bills for the second consecutive week.
