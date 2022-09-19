Read full article on original website
This Colts-Giants Trade Sends Intriguing WR To Indianapolis
The 2022 season has not gone according to plan thus far for the Indianapolis Colts. They were given what many would perceive as a soft opening two weeks, facing off with divisional foes in the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. They were both expected to be in the cellar of the AFC South, but the Colts had ugly performances in both games.
Michael Pittman gets important Week 3 injury update from Colts’ Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.
Colts scrambling to find quick fix for stagnant offense
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts thought Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor would be driving their offense. Instead, the one-time league MVP and the NFL's defending rushing champ have become headliners on the the league's lowest-scoring teams. Yes, two winless weeks into the season, Ryan, Taylor and coach Frank...
How do the Dolphins stop Bills QB Josh Allen? They get another shot to crack the code
Football is a team sport, but when it comes to the Dolphins’ recent struggles against the Buffalo Bills, one player — quarterback Josh Allen — has been more responsible than anyone else for Miami’s shortcomings.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams have several players listed on the injury report, but the majority of those players were able to practice in some capacity. Check out the injury report for each team down...
The best Colts fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3
To say that the 2022 NFL season has been a struggle for the Indianapolis Colts is an understatement, as they have struggled to a winless start. But this roster has plenty of talent on it, talent that you can take advantage of for your fantasy football rosters, starting with this Week 3 sleeper.
Colts’ G Danny Pinter the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Chiefs
After two subpar weeks, Pinter will need to step up his game against one of the best defensive tackles in football if the Colts hope to win Sunday.
Week 3 NFL power rankings: Bills, Chiefs remain 1-2, but Dolphins among two new teams in top five
The top of the board – after the second spot – got a juggle after Week 2, while the bottom three spots are occupied by AFC South clubs.
Frank Reich on Colts' poor start to 2022: 'You have to resist temptation to overreact'
The Indianapolis Colts are searching for answers after an 0-1-1 start to the season, including Sunday's 24-0 shellacking at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Frank Reich tried to take a long-term approach and not make hasty changes after the dismal start. "We look at a bad loss, and...
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) released their unofficial Week 3 depth chart Tuesday following the disastrous 24-0 blowout loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
Houston Texans place Justin Britt on non-football illness list
HOUSTON -- The Texans placed center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday. Coach Lovie Smith said last Wednesday that Britt was out for personal reasons and he remained out all week. Britt also missed Sunday's game at Denver. Asked Monday if Britt would be back this week, Smith...
NFL Power Rankings: KC Chiefs keep pace with Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again the #2 ranked team in every major Power Rankings heading into week 3. Can they keep it up and push for the #1 spot?. Week 2 has come and gone and the Kansas City Chiefs eked out a win against their divisional foes, the L.A. Chargers, last Thursday on a short week. It wasn’t a pretty win, but a win is a win. The Chiefs are now 2-0, and despite the ugly victory, they are unanimously seen as the No. 2team in the league behind only the Buffalo Bills for the second consecutive week.
