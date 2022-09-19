Read full article on original website
Related
Tarrant County sends more kids to youth prisons than any other in Texas. Many blame this judge.
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. On a recent Wednesday, 10 boys and girls wearing olive drab jumpsuits sat in a jury box waiting to learn if they would have to remain in a Texas county’s juvenile jail. Detention is meant to...
WFAA
Celebrating north Texas Giving Day
Today is the 14th annual north Texas Giving Day. This day is set aside to uplift the non-profits in our area that are doing incredibly innovative work and celebrating the generous donors and volunteers that serve missions designed to improve our community. Paige introduces you to a few more non-profits...
WFAA
'Lured under false pretenses' | Bexar County sheriff investigating after migrants flown from San Antonio to Florida, Martha's Vineyard
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said his office is opening an investigation after he says migrants were "lured" away from the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio and flown to Florida and Massachusetts "under false pretenses." He said the sheriff's office believes that a Venezuelan migrant...
WFAA
DSHS is offering scholarships for those pursuing EMS training
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is offering scholarships to those interested in pursuing a career in the EMS field. The Texas Legislature has approved a $21 million fund for the scholarships to provide financial relief to students in approved EMS programs. The scholarships have heavy emphasis to the more rural and underserved areas of Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFAA
2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list
DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
Blue Cross and Texas Health don't have a deal with Oct. 4 deadline approaching
DALLAS — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Texas Health Resources, one of the largest hospital systems in North Texas, have not reached an agreement for in-network services ahead of the current deal expiring on Oct. 4. Blue Cross officials in a statement Tuesday said they received...
WFAA
Austin startup developing lab-grown brisket earns national spotlight
CultureMap Austin – Brisket, a barbecue staple in Texas, is as synonymous with the Lone Star State as the Alamo and oil wells. An Austin company recently recognized as the state’s most innovative startup wants to elevate this barbecue staple to a new high-tech level. BioBQ is working...
WFAA
Texas man makes rare discovery; finds fossilized mammoth tooth near Waco hiking trail
WACO, Texas — A find tens of thousands of years in the making was discovered by a Hewitt man last Thursday, when he found a tooth from a Columbian mammoth along a Waco hiking trail. Art Castillo, who found the tooth, says that he often explores the trail in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Police investigating multiple hit-and-run crashes across North Texas; suspect searches underway
DALLAS — Police are asking the public's help for information about a driver that recently left a bicyclist injured at the scene. Fort Worth police said the accident happened around 12:24 a.m. on East Lancaster Road near the southbound entrance ramp of N. South Freeway on Monday, Sept. 19.
North Texans get ready for season 2 | Panther City Lacrosse releases 2022-23 schedule
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The above video previously aired when WFAA spoke with Panther City during season one. Are you a fan of lacrosse or looking for a new sports team to root for in North Texas? Look no further than Fort Worth, as Panther City Lacrosse Club prepares for its second season!
WFAA
Tracking Fiona | Deadly Category 3 hurricane devastates Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico
"Our mission is really twofold. Life Safety and power restoration. We are starting to see restoration numbers continue to tick up," said Anne Bink with FEMA.
WFAA
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The North Texas housing market is cooling off thanks to higher interest rates. Experts say this could be a great time to buy
DALLAS — As Taylor Martin prepares to celebrate her two year anniversary as a North Texas realtor, she can't help but acknowledge the major shift in the housing market from when she started. “I came on during a time that was unreal to a lot of realtors who were...
Comments / 0