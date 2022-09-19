ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WFAA

Celebrating north Texas Giving Day

Today is the 14th annual north Texas Giving Day. This day is set aside to uplift the non-profits in our area that are doing incredibly innovative work and celebrating the generous donors and volunteers that serve missions designed to improve our community. Paige introduces you to a few more non-profits...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

DSHS is offering scholarships for those pursuing EMS training

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is offering scholarships to those interested in pursuing a career in the EMS field. The Texas Legislature has approved a $21 million fund for the scholarships to provide financial relief to students in approved EMS programs. The scholarships have heavy emphasis to the more rural and underserved areas of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list

DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Austin startup developing lab-grown brisket earns national spotlight

CultureMap Austin – Brisket, a barbecue staple in Texas, is as synonymous with the Lone Star State as the Alamo and oil wells. An Austin company recently recognized as the state’s most innovative startup wants to elevate this barbecue staple to a new high-tech level. BioBQ is working...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
DALLAS, TX
