ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

Scholarships Available For Duluth-Area Law Enforcement Students Provided By The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association

By Steve Tanko
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Swatting scam prompts message from Minnesota BCA

(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is calling on school officials and students to be diligent in the wake of Wednesday's reports of several "swatting" calls claiming false emergencies at Minnesota schools. The BCA’s Drew Evans says their “See it, say it, send it app” is designed to disrupt threats to schools, and can be easily used to report suspicious information. Evans says if you're in an emergency situation, you should always call 911 first, then report the incident on the app.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Multiple fake school shooting reports, swatting incidents at Minnesota schools

(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brainerd, MN
State
Minnesota State
Saint Louis County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
redlakenationnews.com

Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

2 SE Minnesota schools recognized as ‘Schools of Excellence’

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA) announced two southeast Minnesota schools have been validated as a Minnesota School of Excellence. Kasson-Mantorville Elementary and Hawthorne Elementary in Albert Lea are two of only four schools that were recognized in the state. MESPA says the...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal

U.S. Attorney Andy Luger points out all the sites across the state where federal child nutrition program funds were misused. Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. Those are just the two most high-profile instances of the alleged fraud’s tentacles reaching deep into the city’s elite political circles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Internet Memes#The Minnesota Sheriff#Northland#Msa#Democratic
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
FOX 21 Online

MnDOT Manages Homeless Encampment with Fencing and Cleanup Efforts

DULUTH, Minn. — More than 600 people are experiencing homelessness in St. Louis County this year. That number is up by 20% from five years ago. For Taylor Longrie, home is not a house, but rather a tent beneath the i-35 ramp in Duluth. “I’ve traveled 35 states in...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJON

Fraud: MN nonprofit receive 47 charges

MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 47 defendants in what prosecutors are calling the largest COVID-19 Fraud Scheme in the nation. St. Anthony-based Feeding Our Future was a nonprofit organization participating in the Federal Child Nutrition Program. The company operated more than 250 sites throughout Minnesota and received almost $200 million in federal funds in 2021.
cbs3duluth.com

2 roundabouts planned for Rice Lake Road, County to hold public meeting

DULUTH, MN -- After years of studying a busy stretch of road in rural Duluth, St. Louis County leaders hope to construct two roundabouts on Rice Lake Road. The roundabouts are part of a larger plan to reconstruct Rice Lake Road between Ridgeview Road and a half mile north of Martin Road.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Minnesota Named One Of The Happiest States Again

Here we go again! Minnesota was just named one of the happiest states in the country and it's not the first time we've taken that title, either. In fact, a few years back, we were also named one of the happiest states in the country in a study by WalletHub. At the time in 2019, we were ranked at number three, making us the third happiest state in the entire country.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Why Your Mailbox Could Soon Have Yellow or Orange Sticker On It in Minnesota

If you walk out to get your mail here in Minnesota and see an orange or yellow sticker on your mailbox soon, here's what that means. These days, many of us have become much more familiar with our local Minnesota postal workers (along with our UPS and Fed-Ex deliver drivers too) thanks to all those home deliveries they've been making due to all that online shopping we've been doing the past few years.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Minnesota Company Put Up A Weird Statue At It’s World Headquarters

Take a moment to think of an object that unifies a family. Some might go with a Bible, others may pick something electronic like a TV, and others still might have an object that stands out to them/their family as a unifying object. What about the common fork? I mean we all eat, right? Maybe we don't always make it a habit of eating as a unit, but I'm sure you've got memories of eating as a family. One Minnesota company has taken the everyday object that is a fork, actually thousands of them, and turned it into a 25-foot-tall symbol of unity for not only its company but also the fork stands for the employees that work there. I'm talking about the one and only Minnesota-made Hormel Foods.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy