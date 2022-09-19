Scholarships Available For Duluth-Area Law Enforcement Students Provided By The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association

Read full article on original website
Swatting scam prompts message from Minnesota BCA
(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is calling on school officials and students to be diligent in the wake of Wednesday's reports of several "swatting" calls claiming false emergencies at Minnesota schools. The BCA’s Drew Evans says their “See it, say it, send it app” is designed to disrupt threats to schools, and can be easily used to report suspicious information. Evans says if you're in an emergency situation, you should always call 911 first, then report the incident on the app.
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
Multiple fake school shooting reports, swatting incidents at Minnesota schools
(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
'Swatting' Calls, Threats Targeting Schools Across Minnesota
There have multiple threats today alone.
Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
2 SE Minnesota schools recognized as ‘Schools of Excellence’
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA) announced two southeast Minnesota schools have been validated as a Minnesota School of Excellence. Kasson-Mantorville Elementary and Hawthorne Elementary in Albert Lea are two of only four schools that were recognized in the state. MESPA says the...
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal
U.S. Attorney Andy Luger points out all the sites across the state where federal child nutrition program funds were misused. Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. Those are just the two most high-profile instances of the alleged fraud’s tentacles reaching deep into the city’s elite political circles.
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
MnDOT Manages Homeless Encampment with Fencing and Cleanup Efforts
DULUTH, Minn. — More than 600 people are experiencing homelessness in St. Louis County this year. That number is up by 20% from five years ago. For Taylor Longrie, home is not a house, but rather a tent beneath the i-35 ramp in Duluth. “I’ve traveled 35 states in...
Minnesota Department of Health audit finds general compliance, with some issues
A new report out Wednesday from the Office of the Legislative Auditor found that the state health department “generally had adequate internal controls to ensure compliance” with legal requirements related to COVID-19 grants. However, the office said the Minnesota Department of Health did fall short in some areas,...
Minnesota health systems doing better financially, but bracing for Medicaid cliff
Negotiations continue after nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth walked off the job last week for a three-day strike. As of Thursday, the Minnesota Nurses Association and hospital management remained far apart, with nurses asking for a nearly 30 raise raise over the course of their next contract and hospitals standing firm and just over 10 percent.
Fraud: MN nonprofit receive 47 charges
MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 47 defendants in what prosecutors are calling the largest COVID-19 Fraud Scheme in the nation. St. Anthony-based Feeding Our Future was a nonprofit organization participating in the Federal Child Nutrition Program. The company operated more than 250 sites throughout Minnesota and received almost $200 million in federal funds in 2021.
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
FBI: 4 from Rochester, dozens from Minnesota involved in nation's largest COVID-19 scheme
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Federal charges have been filed against 47 Minnesotans, including multiple people from Rochester, in a $250M Feeding Our Future case. The FBI said Tuesday it is the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country. The charges state that the scheme involved exploiting a federally-funded child nutrition program...
2 roundabouts planned for Rice Lake Road, County to hold public meeting
DULUTH, MN -- After years of studying a busy stretch of road in rural Duluth, St. Louis County leaders hope to construct two roundabouts on Rice Lake Road. The roundabouts are part of a larger plan to reconstruct Rice Lake Road between Ridgeview Road and a half mile north of Martin Road.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Family Dollar Stores Recall Health + Beauty Products
A large-scale recall has been issued for a variety of health and beauty items sold at Family Dollar stores across the country. And while the recall doesn't affect stores in all fifty states, it does include those in Minnesota and Wisconsin. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the...
Minnesota Named One Of The Happiest States Again
Here we go again! Minnesota was just named one of the happiest states in the country and it's not the first time we've taken that title, either. In fact, a few years back, we were also named one of the happiest states in the country in a study by WalletHub. At the time in 2019, we were ranked at number three, making us the third happiest state in the entire country.
Why Your Mailbox Could Soon Have Yellow or Orange Sticker On It in Minnesota
If you walk out to get your mail here in Minnesota and see an orange or yellow sticker on your mailbox soon, here's what that means. These days, many of us have become much more familiar with our local Minnesota postal workers (along with our UPS and Fed-Ex deliver drivers too) thanks to all those home deliveries they've been making due to all that online shopping we've been doing the past few years.
This Minnesota Company Put Up A Weird Statue At It’s World Headquarters
Take a moment to think of an object that unifies a family. Some might go with a Bible, others may pick something electronic like a TV, and others still might have an object that stands out to them/their family as a unifying object. What about the common fork? I mean we all eat, right? Maybe we don't always make it a habit of eating as a unit, but I'm sure you've got memories of eating as a family. One Minnesota company has taken the everyday object that is a fork, actually thousands of them, and turned it into a 25-foot-tall symbol of unity for not only its company but also the fork stands for the employees that work there. I'm talking about the one and only Minnesota-made Hormel Foods.
