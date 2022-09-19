ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

American Airlines stellt neue Business Produkte vor

American Airlines mit neuen Business Produkten …. Bei American Airlines steht 2024 die Auslieferung neuer Flugzeuge an. Die 787-9 und A321LXR werden dabei mit einer neuen Business ausgestattet. Auch ältere Flugzeugtypen erhalten ab 2024 einen Refresh mit neuer Business. Die Infos:. “American Airlines is giving customers a suite new...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

American Airlines rotates cargo chief again

American Airlines has rehired finance executive Greg Schwendinger as president of cargo, replacing Jessica Taylor, who was moved in late May to lead the company’s Integrated Operations Control Center. The cargo division at American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) is a stepping stone for executives moving up the corporate ladder. Presidents...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jetblue#Politics Federal#Linus Business#Politics Whitehouse#The U S Navy
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love

At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
LIFESTYLE
Hawaii Magazine

Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year

Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Mail

American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York

They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic

Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

Get One-Way Flights Starting at $39 with JetBlue's Latest Sale

Summer travel is behind us, for better or for worse. But, that doesn't mean we need to abandon any goals for traveling more in 2022. JetBlue is running a flight sale right now that has one way tickets starting at just $39. That means you can plan a little getaway this season without breaking the bank. Here are just a few of the trips you can book, whether you're hoping for a warm weather getaway or a culture trip.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

What Delta’s chief customer experience officer always packs for business travel

Allison Ausband, executive vice president and chief customer experience officer at Delta Air Lines. Allison Ausband started her career at Delta Air Lines in 1985 as a flight attendant. Over the last 37 years, she has consistently risen in the ranks at the Atlanta-based carrier, including leading more than 20,000 Delta flight attendants as senior vice president of in-flight service as well as serving as vice president of reservation sales and customer care, where she was responsible for more than 37 million customer contacts across 10 engagement centers in four countries.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy