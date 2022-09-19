Read full article on original website
American Airlines stellt neue Business Produkte vor
American Airlines mit neuen Business Produkten …. Bei American Airlines steht 2024 die Auslieferung neuer Flugzeuge an. Die 787-9 und A321LXR werden dabei mit einer neuen Business ausgestattet. Auch ältere Flugzeugtypen erhalten ab 2024 einen Refresh mit neuer Business. Die Infos:. “American Airlines is giving customers a suite new...
freightwaves.com
American Airlines rotates cargo chief again
American Airlines has rehired finance executive Greg Schwendinger as president of cargo, replacing Jessica Taylor, who was moved in late May to lead the company’s Integrated Operations Control Center. The cargo division at American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) is a stepping stone for executives moving up the corporate ladder. Presidents...
airlive.net
A United Airlines Boeing 737 taxied for so long at Newark Airport that it ran out of fuel for the flight
On 22nd August, an United Airlines B737 aircraft scheduled to fly from Newark to Denver taxied for so long at Newark Airport, that it eventually ran out of adequate fuel for the flight. The Boeing 737-900ER was taxiing to fly to Denver. However, the plane stayed on the tarmac and...
Why United Airlines is Thinking of Ending Service at a Really Big Airport
United Airlines may be one of the biggest airlines in the country, but the company's CEO says it isn't getting fair treatment at a key airport serving the nation's largest city. The John F. Kennedy International Airport is America’s ninth largest airport, according to AirAdvisor, and the 13th biggest airport...
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love
At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
The wing of a United Airlines plane hit another jet after 2 inexperienced airport workers misjudged the gap, report says
Ramp workers used a tow tug to push back the United plane, but the winglet clipped a jet's horizontal stabilizer, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Hawaii Magazine
Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year
Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
American Airlines makes a $4B deposit to purchase 20 supersonic jets that were previously banned in the United States
American Airlines has agreed in principle to purchase 20 supersonic jets, the company announced. Last week, the airline carrier paid a non-refundable deposit to Boom Supersonic for 20 of their Overture aircraft.
American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York
They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic
Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
Thrillist
Get One-Way Flights Starting at $39 with JetBlue's Latest Sale
Summer travel is behind us, for better or for worse. But, that doesn't mean we need to abandon any goals for traveling more in 2022. JetBlue is running a flight sale right now that has one way tickets starting at just $39. That means you can plan a little getaway this season without breaking the bank. Here are just a few of the trips you can book, whether you're hoping for a warm weather getaway or a culture trip.
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights.
‘Devastated’: American Airlines to abruptly close SFO flight attendant base
"We feel that the human factor was lacking with this announcement."
American Airlines has lost more bags in 2022 than any other US airline — see the full list
US airlines have "mishandled" over 1.4 million bags since the beginning of this year, according to the US Department of Transportation.
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
Spirit Airlines employees charged with pocketing $283,000 in reservation scheme
The Eastern District of Pennsylvania alleges three Spirit Airlines employees prevented the airline from collecting more than $238,000 in change fees.
'You Harassed an Entire Flight:' Southwest Airlines' Ukulele Marketing Stunt Is Getting Mixed Reviews
The airline partnered with Guitar Center to make sure passengers were ready for their trip to Hawaii.
What Delta’s chief customer experience officer always packs for business travel
Allison Ausband, executive vice president and chief customer experience officer at Delta Air Lines. Allison Ausband started her career at Delta Air Lines in 1985 as a flight attendant. Over the last 37 years, she has consistently risen in the ranks at the Atlanta-based carrier, including leading more than 20,000 Delta flight attendants as senior vice president of in-flight service as well as serving as vice president of reservation sales and customer care, where she was responsible for more than 37 million customer contacts across 10 engagement centers in four countries.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
