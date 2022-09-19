Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: impact of Massachusetts police reform bill
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into a police reform bill that passed in the Bay State in 2020. The trickle-down effects of this new law are now being seen in local police departments, especially small, rural ones. Kevin Hennessey is the chief of the Russell-Montgomery...
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
Worcester Technical High School saw ‘remarkable turnaround’ new report says
Once considered among the poorest performing vocational-technical schools in Massachusetts, Worcester Technical High School was recognized for its turnaround efforts in a recent report by the Pioneer Institute For Public Policy Research. Worcester Tech and its achievements were named alongside those of Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy in Springfield...
WBUR
Banks saw opportunity during COVID, permanently shuttering 230 branches in Mass.
In July, on a day so hot people ran errands only if they had to, a steady flow of customers pulled up to the Bank of America branch in Winthrop center. No tellers or loan officers worked inside — their absence felt since the start of the pandemic — but the two cash machines in the lobby were busy. By day’s end, the branch would close permanently, even its ATMs.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing number of dispensaries in western Massachusetts selling recreational marijuana taxed at 20%, we’re getting answers on where all that money is going. Born and raised in Springfield, 6 Brick’s...
Demolition Proposal of Historic Worcester Home to be Reviewed Next Month
WORCESTER - The proposed demolition of a building at 600 Lincoln St. will be reviewed again by Worcester’s Historical Commission on Oct. 6. The demolition delay waiver had been scheduled to be reviewed on Sept. 22, but a request to continue the review to next month's meeting was placed on Tuesday.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Pizza In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants In Worcester MA
Who has the best pizza in Worcester, Massachusetts? Most individuals like participating in this argument. Some restaurants in Central Massachusetts serve the classic Italian dish, which is saucy and laden with mozzarella and tomatoes. Some prepare it with a distinct kick. This popular meal has a place in everyone’s heart,...
New Britain Herald
Mass. man receives probation for role in evading more than $16 million in taxes owed to Connecticut through Berlin warehouse operation
A Massachusetts man has been convicted of operating an illegal check-cashing business and evading millions of dollars in payments of the tobacco sale tax that should have gone to the state of Connecticut – the latter of which was done through his operation of a warehouse in Berlin. Satish...
Management at Massachusetts car dealership denies discriminating against Black, Hispanic customers
BOSTON (AP) — Management at a Massachusetts car dealership accused in a lawsuit filed by the state for illegally charging Black and Hispanic customers more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it does for white customers is denying the allegations. The attorney general announced Monday...
thelocalne.ws
Report identifies number of structurally deficient bridges in local communities
A new study saying one in 12 bridges in the state are structurally deficient has identified one of concern in Ipswich. The bridge in question crosses the Ipswich River on County Street and was built in 1861, according to the study carried out by the think tank Massachusetts Budget & Policy Center (MassBudget).
spectrumnews1.com
Family Health Center of Worcester to close branches in Southbridge and Webster
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Family Health Center of Worcester is closing its branches in Southbridge and Webster to take a pause to regroup and rebuild. CEO Lou Brady said they serve about 2,000 patients at the Southbridge Medical Site, the Southbridge Dental and Webster Dental locations. He said they'll work with those patients to make sure they still receive the care they need when the offices close in the coming months.
Worcester moves away from fossil fuel ban; some climate activists disagree
WORCESTER – Some climate activists are disappointed with what appears to be a decision by the city administration not to make an attempt to become one of 10 cities and towns in Massachusetts to ban fossil fuels in some buildings. John Odell, the city’s chief sustainability officer, told the...
Temperatures in Mass. in the 70s Wednesday, but thunderstorms loom on the horizon
By the afternoon, Wednesday may almost feel like a cool summer day in Massachusetts. Temperatures could reach the mid-70s from the coast to the Berkshires, and clearing clouds will gradually reveal sunshine throughout the day. But nothing lasts forever. On Thursday, the Autumnal Equinox brings both the official arrival of...
Barbara Haller, 73, former Worcester city councilor and advocate for Main South, has died
WORCESTER — Barbara G. Haller, the longtime advocate for and city councilor of Main South, died Monday night amid a cancer diagnosis, family said. Tributes to the 73-year-old — who remained active in city affairs following her 2012 council exit — poured in Tuesday, with a moment of silence held at the City Council. ...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 6 ‘Mass Cash’ tickets from same store won $100,000 prize Monday; lottery says it’s not that uncommon
Six “Mass Cash” tickets from the same store winning the $100,000 prize on the same day might sound suspicious but the lottery said it’s not that uncommon. On Monday, seven “Mass Cash” tickets won the $100,000 prize. Six of them were sold at Super Petroleum in Quincy.
nbcboston.com
Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination
A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List
When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
Worcester's Taste of Shrewsbury Street to Return in October
WORCESTER - Over 40 bars and restaurants will be participating in this fall's Taste of Shrewsbury Street -- an evening filled with live music, local vendors and the opportunity to sample great food along Worcester's "Restaurant Row." The fall edition of Taste of Shrewsbury St. will take place on Oct....
Read Worcester’s report revealing toxic culture for workers of color
Acting City Manager Eric Batista called a Racial Equity Audit Report for two city departments an “impartial and unflinching assessment” of the lived experience people from diverse backgrounds had working for the city of Worcester when he submitted the report to city council Friday. The audit found there...
