ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: impact of Massachusetts police reform bill

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into a police reform bill that passed in the Bay State in 2020. The trickle-down effects of this new law are now being seen in local police departments, especially small, rural ones. Kevin Hennessey is the chief of the Russell-Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, MA
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Banks saw opportunity during COVID, permanently shuttering 230 branches in Mass.

In July, on a day so hot people ran errands only if they had to, a steady flow of customers pulled up to the Bank of America branch in Winthrop center. No tellers or loan officers worked inside — their absence felt since the start of the pandemic — but the two cash machines in the lobby were busy. By day’s end, the branch would close permanently, even its ATMs.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing number of dispensaries in western Massachusetts selling recreational marijuana taxed at 20%, we’re getting answers on where all that money is going. Born and raised in Springfield, 6 Brick’s...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Pizza In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants In Worcester MA

Who has the best pizza in Worcester, Massachusetts? Most individuals like participating in this argument. Some restaurants in Central Massachusetts serve the classic Italian dish, which is saucy and laden with mozzarella and tomatoes. Some prepare it with a distinct kick. This popular meal has a place in everyone’s heart,...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Polito
Person
Matt Walsh
spectrumnews1.com

Family Health Center of Worcester to close branches in Southbridge and Webster

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Family Health Center of Worcester is closing its branches in Southbridge and Webster to take a pause to regroup and rebuild. CEO Lou Brady said they serve about 2,000 patients at the Southbridge Medical Site, the Southbridge Dental and Webster Dental locations. He said they'll work with those patients to make sure they still receive the care they need when the offices close in the coming months.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Dls
nbcboston.com

Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination

A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
HAVERHILL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
hot969boston.com

Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List

When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy