Atlanta, GA

numberfire.com

Buccaneers sign Cole Beasley to practice squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley joins the Buccaneers practice squad amid a plethora of injuries to Tampa's starting wide receivers, and a potential suspension for Mike Evans. It remains to be seen if Beasley will be called up to the roster for Week 3, but if he is, he could immediately see targets with the Buccaneers incredibly shorthanded on offense.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal

Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves

Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
NFL
ESPN

Fantasy football rankings 2022 Week 3: IDP, top 50 defensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs

Throughout the NFL regular season, these fantasy football IDP rankings will be updated by our fantasy analysts Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Eric Moody. We've split up our fantasy football rankings by traditional IDP (individual defensive players) positions: defensive line, linebacker and defensive back. Scoring systems can vary greatly in IDP formats, so these rankings are based on the following scoring criteria:
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams Sign C Matt Skura To Practice Squad

OT Max Pircher (International) Skura, 29, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad before returning to Baltimore on a future/reserve contract the following offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Falcons Coach Praises Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier After NFL Debut

Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier went from zero to 10, real quick. After being a healthy inactive in Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Allgeier made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams, replacing injured veteran running back Damien Williams. The fifth-round pick out...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Falcons have great chance to get back to .500 record

The Falcons are winless through two weeks of the 2022 season, one of two teams in the NFC who haven’t captured their first victory. However, the start of this season is different than 2021, despite being 0-2. The Eagles smothered the Falcons in the 2021 opener, then Atlanta was once again beat handily by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 2. This year, the Falcons have lost both of their matchups by one score to playoff-caliber teams.
ATLANTA, GA
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils visit three heralded preps in Georgia

It isn't easy keeping track of all the top-shelf recruits the Duke basketball coaches have visited in the past few weeks since the open recruiting period began. But it helps that the Blue Devils reportedly met with three elite prospects in one stop on Monday. Combining info in tweets from Pro ...
DURHAM, NC

