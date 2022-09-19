Read full article on original website
Buccaneers sign Cole Beasley to practice squad
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley joins the Buccaneers practice squad amid a plethora of injuries to Tampa's starting wide receivers, and a potential suspension for Mike Evans. It remains to be seen if Beasley will be called up to the roster for Week 3, but if he is, he could immediately see targets with the Buccaneers incredibly shorthanded on offense.
Patriots Make Practice Squad Moves at Tight End
New England has added a promising wide receiver-turned-tight end to it practice squad ahead of the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Guard
Sharife Cooper, who played with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-way contract during the 2021-22 season, has signed a training camp deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Buccaneers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver to Practice Squad
The Bucs are adding a veteran to the wide receiver room.
247Sports
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal
Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves
Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
'Explosive' Falcons Rookie Troy Andersen Makes Impact in Second NFL Game
Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen recorded several "firsts" in his second NFL game, including a momentum-shifting play on special teams. What did Falcons coach Arthur Smith and Rams coach Sean McVay have to say about the play?
ESPN
Fantasy football rankings 2022 Week 3: IDP, top 50 defensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs
Throughout the NFL regular season, these fantasy football IDP rankings will be updated by our fantasy analysts Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Eric Moody. We've split up our fantasy football rankings by traditional IDP (individual defensive players) positions: defensive line, linebacker and defensive back. Scoring systems can vary greatly in IDP formats, so these rankings are based on the following scoring criteria:
Yardbarker
Rams Sign C Matt Skura To Practice Squad
OT Max Pircher (International) Skura, 29, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad before returning to Baltimore on a future/reserve contract the following offseason.
Yardbarker
Falcons Coach Praises Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier After NFL Debut
Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier went from zero to 10, real quick. After being a healthy inactive in Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Allgeier made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams, replacing injured veteran running back Damien Williams. The fifth-round pick out...
Texans Sign Jimmy Morrissey From Practice Squad
Follow along with TexansDaily.com for all the latest news, notes, and transactions on the Houston Texans
Yardbarker
Falcons have great chance to get back to .500 record
The Falcons are winless through two weeks of the 2022 season, one of two teams in the NFC who haven’t captured their first victory. However, the start of this season is different than 2021, despite being 0-2. The Eagles smothered the Falcons in the 2021 opener, then Atlanta was once again beat handily by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 2. This year, the Falcons have lost both of their matchups by one score to playoff-caliber teams.
Seattle Seahawks sign former Florida State linebacker to practice squad
The veteran earns an opportunity with the Seahawks.
Miami Heat Announce Signing Of New Player
On Tuesday, the Miami Heat announced that they have signed Dru Smith.
Blue Devils visit three heralded preps in Georgia
It isn't easy keeping track of all the top-shelf recruits the Duke basketball coaches have visited in the past few weeks since the open recruiting period began. But it helps that the Blue Devils reportedly met with three elite prospects in one stop on Monday. Combining info in tweets from Pro ...
