Rochester Man Accused of Barricading Himself in Arrest Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has referred two charges for obstructing the legal process to the county attorney against a Rochester man with three active arrest warrants. Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies went to a residence in the 3,200 block of Pinewood Rd. Southeast...
Eyota Man Accused of Striking Man with Pistol At SE Rochester Shop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Eyota man has been accused of brandishing a pistol and using it to knock a person unconscious in Rochester earlier this year. 38-year-old Joseph Johnson was charged Tuesday with second and third degree assault and possessing a firearm as a felon. The criminal complaint says Johnson was at a shop in southeast Rochester with two other people when he got into an argument with one of the people he was with that turned physical when Johnson brandished a pistol on June 13.
Rochester Man Caught With Meth, LSD, and Gun Sentenced
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to probation for a pair of first-degree drug convictions. 50-year-old David Gorman was given a stayed 128-month prison sentence that could be imposed if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. Gorham earlier entered guilty pleas to the first-degree charges involving the sale of drugs through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of 6 other felony drug charges and a charge of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.
Woman Killed in Waseca House Fire
Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - An investigator from the State Fire Marshal's Office has been dispatched to Waseca to help determine the cause of a deadly fire. The Waseca Fire Department says firefighters responded shortly before 6:30 PM yesterday to a report of a structural fire at a residence in northwest Waseca. A news release says firefighters were also notified that a person may have been inside the home.
Over $645,000 in Restitution Ordered in Pine Island Arson Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island man has been sentenced to four years in prison for an arson conviction. In addition to the prison time, 52-year-old Michael Drury has also been ordered to pay more than $645,000 in restitution. He earlier entered a Norgaard plea to the first-degree arson charge. That means he admits his guilt but does not remember his actions due to impairment from drugs or alcohol. As part of a plea agreement, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault, burglary, and terroristic threats charges were dropped.
Bogus Active Shooter Report Sends Police to Rochester Lourdes HS
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a massive law enforcement response prompted by a swatting call at Lourdes High School in Rochester this morning. Rochester Police, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all rushed to the Lourdes campus shortly after 10 AM after a call to law enforcement dispatch reported an active shooter incident in a second-floor classroom. The caller reported that six people had been shot, but contact was quickly made with the front office of the school and staff had no knowledge of any sort of disturbance.
Bicyclist Found Covered in Blood in Rochester Street
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department responded to the report of a man found covered in blood laying in a Rochester street Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an emergency call in the area of 20th St. and 3rd Ave. Southeast at 11:54 p.m. The caller told officers they saw the apparent victim attempt to stand up on his own before collapsing in the street.
At Least Four Southern Minnesota Schools Subject of Swatting Calls
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Lourdes High School was one of at least four schools in southern Minnesota that was the subject of a swatting call Wednesday. Authorities in Mankato, Albert Lea and Austin also rushed to schools in their communities on what turned out to be false reports of an active shooting taking place. A statement from the Austin School District reported their buildings went into a lockdown after a bogus call of an active shooter came in around 11:20 a.m.
Young Men Cited for Rochester Street Race
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two young men from Rochester were cited for racing on Hwy. 52 this week. State Patrol radio dispatch reported a white Nissan, white Infiniti and blue Infiniti were seen racing in the southbound lanes at the 41st St. Northwest exit shortly before 1 a.m. on August 26. Comments in the citation indicate a southbound state trooper spotted the vehicles while he was parked on the shoulder just south of the IBM complex.
Guilty Pleas Entered by 2 of 3 Austin Murder Suspects
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two of the three people charged in adult court in connection with the death of an Austin man last year today entered guilty pleas to second-degree manslaughter charges. 18-year-old Nickalos Taylor and 22-year-old Tyrone Williams were originally charged with second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The...
Costly Rochester Area Fire Destroys Up to $200K in Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released a damage estimate for a pole shed fire that occurred in rural northeast Rochester earlier this week. Lt. Lee Rossman said the Tuesday morning fire in the 3400 block of Hermann Ct. Northeast destroyed between $150,000 and $200,000...
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
Nearby Shooting Led to Lockdown of Mayo Hospital in Mankato
Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato was placed in lockdown this morning due to a shooting near the facility. According to a post on Twitter, a Mankato hospital was lifted shortly before 1 PM after Mayo Clinic officials received guidance from the Mankato Department of Public Safety. While the lockdown was in place, patients were still able to access the hospital after undergoing a screening process.
4 Rochester Residents Among 47 Charged in Huge COVID Fraud Case
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four Rochester residents are among the 47 people charged in connection with what federal prosecutors have described as the largest COVID fraud case in the United States. They are accused of participating in a scheme that defrauded the federal Children Nutrition Program by falsely claiming...
47 People Indicted in $250 Million Minnesota COVID Fraud Scheme
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that nearly 50 people have been charged in connection with an investigation into a fraud case he described as "a brazen scheme of staggering proportions." Andrew Luger says the 47 defendants are facing conspiracy, wire fraud, bribery, money...
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)
Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
Oronoco Businessman is Facing 26 Felony Tax Charges
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Oronoco man has found himself in hot water with the Minnesota Department of Revenue. A news release issued by the department today says Nicholas Graves is facing 26 felony tax crimes for allegedly failing to file sales and use tax returns and failing to pay sales tax for his business. The criminal complaint filed in Wabasha County Court also alleges he failed to file individual income tax returns or pay income taxes from 2018 through last year.
Another Popular TV Reporter Has Said Goodbye to Rochester
Another Popular Television Reporter In Rochester, Minnesota Has Said Goodbye. The sad announcement showed up on Facebook Tuesday, September 20th that a popular reporter at KTTC TV was leaving Rochester, Minnesota. Join us in wishing our Beret Leone KTTC TV farewell as today is her last day at KTTC. Beret...
Lengthy Stretch of SE Minnesota Highway Reopens
Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News)- Construction crews reopened a lengthy stretch of Hwy. 43 between Rushford and Mable Friday. A detour directed motorists away from the highway in Fillmore County that allowed crews to replace 11 centerline drainage pipes, repair 55 centerline drainage pipes, and stabilized three areas with eroding slopes and shoulders along the road, according to a MnDOT news release. The project resurfacing a 22-mile stretch of the highway is expected to wrap up in October.
Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
