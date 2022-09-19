Read full article on original website
Closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital could create maternity care desert in Lawrence County
BEDFORD, Ind. — Ascension has announced it's closing one of its Indiana hospitals in Lawrence County. Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital in Bedford will shut down in mid-December. Neighbors and doctors say the consequence of this closure is devastating, especially for pregnant people and maternity care. Dr. Deborah Craton...
wbiw.com
Monroe County NOW, local organizations announce a $15,000 grant-funded, non-partisan voter registration effort on and off the IU campus
BLOOMINGTON – A coalition of Bloomington-based organizations will receive a grant worth $15,000 to fund voter registration and turnout programs across Monroe County and on the Indiana University campus. The National Organization for Women Foundation announced on Sept. 18 that it would fund the efforts of the Monroe County...
WRBI Radio
Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business
— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
wbiw.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department alerts residents of scam
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is alerting residents to a scam. The department is receiving complaints that someone is calling residents and identifying themselves as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The caller is asking for money and threatening them they will be arrested on a warrant.
livingnewdeal.org
Set in Stone: the WPA in Lawrence County, Indiana
So a historian and an archaeologist went on the road awhile back to Lawrence County in southern Indiana to check out a wonderful WPA site equally of interest to both. As it’s deep into private property, I can tell you only that it was an abandoned dam, similar to, but larger than, one with which I was familiar in the same county, the dam that forms Anderson Lake. The WPA created some 400 lakes throughout the southern half of Indiana as flood and erosion control projects. They ranged in size from small farm ponds to the 400-acre Starve Hollow Lake in Jackson County. The majority were on private land but some, like Starve Hollow, were opened to the public.
Shelby County school district arming staff members as part of safety plan
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Some staff members at Shelby Eastern Schools will have access to guns in the school buildings as part of a new school safety plan. Last week, the district rolled out new safety measures which includes fortifying buildings, additional funding for school resource officers, panic buttons for teachers and what leaders are […]
WLKY.com
Man arrested in connection with 2021 murder of southern Indiana woman
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man has been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a southern Indiana woman. Twenty-five-year-old Brady Parrish of Kurtz, Indiana, was arrested in connection with the death of 58-year-old Lisha Branum, according to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer. Branum was found dead in her...
crothersvilletimes.com
Three From Jackson County Charged With Child Molesting
Three Jackson County residents– a mother and step-father from Seymour and a man from Freetown— were arrested last Friday, Sept. 16, on charges of child molesting. On Friday, Sept. 2, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Toby Deaton and Detective Jacklyn Shofner responded to a Scottsburg hotel after an anonymous tip was received that a child was possibly being molested at the motel.
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
Local News Digital
Hope Heritage Days kicks off Friday evening
HOPE, Ind. – The town of Hope is ready for its 54th Hope Heritage Days on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The multi-day festival is Bartholomew County’s oldest and largest. The weekend features live music all three days, vendor booths, food, a pioneer village, a Gospel sing on Friday night, a classic car show Saturday, fireworks on Saturday night, a parade on Sunday afternoon, plus much more.
wbiw.com
Jackson County State Road 58 closure rescheduled to on or after Monday
JACKSON CO. — The S.R. 58 bridge closure over Branch Runt Run has been rescheduled to on or after Monday, September 26, in Jackson County. The bridge is located just over two miles east of S.R. 258 near Spraytown. The closure will last up to 90 days with an official detour route that follows S.R. 135, U.S. 50, and I-65. Three additional projects are included in the $2.7 million contract that was awarded to Milestone Contractors LP in June. All three are scheduled to be completed next year.
Bloomington police warn public of armed man in sewer system
The Bloomington Police Department is asking the community to avoid the area between 1st Street to 3rd Street and Morton Street to Lincoln Street.
Mars Hill family home set for auction as homeowner feels failed by system
Katrena Karandos can't fathom leaving her Mars Hill home that has been in her family for decades. That may soon become a reality.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Local law enforcement worked for several hours yesterday to apprehend an armed man who went into a storm drain
Local law enforcement worked together for several hours yesterday to apprehend an armed man who went into a storm drain near 1st and Walnut. Police were alerted to the situation at 12:30 yesterday afternoon. City utilities employees were also called to the scene and a safety alert was issued for the IU campus.
eaglecountryonline.com
Three Area Veterans to be Honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest
The Purple Heart Salute will take place Saturday at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Three area veterans will be honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest. The annual Veterans Awards presentation will take place at Civic Park on Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. This year’s honorees are Richard Craig, Greg...
bloomingtonian.com
37-year-old man arrested after storm sewer standoff Tuesday
A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon at East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue after he barricaded himself in the storm sewer system, according to the Bloomington Police Department. The suspect identified as Eli Swartzentruber began swinging a steel rod at several others in Seminary Park around 9:30 a.m.,...
WISH-TV
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on Dec.16
BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing Dec. 16, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement, the news was shared Friday with hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners. Plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
wdrb.com
New southern Indiana road could give life to long-abandoned site after River Ridge investment
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The abandoned site of a city's past is set to be transformed. On Monday, the River Ridge Development Board awarded $9.7 million toward constructing an extension of Penny Martin Lane. The first stretch of the road in Charlestown was recently built on the site of the...
1 dead after semis collide head-on on I-70 in Henry County
A driver of a semi-trailer died and another was taken to a hospital after their vehicles collided head-on early Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Henry County, police say.
