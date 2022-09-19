Read full article on original website
North Carolina sheriff dies unexpectedly, according to NC Sheriffs’ Association
The North Carolina Sheriffs' Association confirmed Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday.
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
Less likely to talk, less likely to seek help: Gender stereotypes keep men from mental health treatment
RALEIGH, N.C. — Over the course of a week, WRAL News has engaged with kids, parents, medical professionals and mental health advocates in a discussion of the contemporary challenges to mental health. WRAL News gathered a group of 10 people to discuss mental health, available treatments, bullying, social media...
Social district interest spreading across central NC
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Since the state legislature passed HB 890 in Sept. 2021 allowing for social districts, interest has grown for the idea in larger cities across central North Carolina. It has been one month since Raleigh leaders implemented its first pilot social district area where people can...
'It's going to be worse': Evictions increasing across North Carolina
Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across North Carolina last month; almost double the number filed in August 2021.
Woman dead in targeted North Carolina shooting, police say
Raleigh police say a woman has died following a targeted shooting early Wednesday morning.
Motorcycle club rallying for justice in honor of friend killed in Raleigh hit-and-run
RALEIGH, N.C. — A hit-and-run driver is still on the run nearly a week after crashing into a motorcyclist in a fatal wreck in Raleigh. Now, the victim's family and friends are raising thousands of dollars to help bring the killer to justice. It's a lot of money, $8,500...
NC teen accused of killing 2 high school students still not in custody
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend, a North Carolina sheriff announced Tuesday. A juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin...
NC county apologizes for role in lynching Black people. New markers to honor victims.
“I appreciate the gesture, and I think there are many people who do,” said Commissioner Anna Richards, who is Black.
North Carolina woman vanished into thin air in 2019: where is Tonita Brooks?
She is so well known, even Corporal Green of the Durham Police Department recognizes her.
NC sheriff: Suspect identified in deaths of 2 teens
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend, a North Carolina sheriff announced Tuesday. A juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin Clark,...
WCPSS reassignment plan would move students from more than 2 dozen schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even though no new schools are opening in Wake County next year, some students will be assigned to different schools for the 2023-24 school year. Tuesday, the school board got a look at the first draft of the enrollment plan. Eight-year-old Alexandros loves his school.
Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election
LILBURN, GA. — Like schools nationwide, those in Georgia face some big decisions in coming years. But polls show K-12 education trailing among voter concerns this year, and candidates are spending more time talking about inflation, the economy, abortion and guns. When it comes to education issues, Gwinnett County...
'Having those beds would be so beneficial for us': Hospitals compete for beds in Wake County
The WakeMed Health and Hospitals freestanding emergency department in Garner runs consistently at or near capacity. On a recent Tuesday morning, Doctor Erik Manring rifled through the admissions. "And in the last 30 minutes, one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine people just checked in," he said. "That...
Prosecutors drop some charges in Florida nursing home deaths
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Prosecutors dropped manslaughter charges Thursday against three nurses who were present when 12 nursing home patients suffered fatal overheating five years ago after Hurricane Irma knocked out power to their facility's air conditioning. The Broward County State Attorney's Office dismissed charges against Althia Meggie, Sergo...
Inmate who busted out of Butner prison gets 30 more months behind bars
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate who broke out of the federal prison in Butner but was later busted in the bushes will spend another 2 1/2 years behind bars for his attempted escape. The U.S. Department of Justice said Charles Asher, 62, received his 30-month sentence Thursday from...
Juvenile charged with murder in deaths of 2 teens in North Carolina, sheriff says
Authorities have filed a petition against a 17-year old-for two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
Warrants: Six shots audible on video as Deputy Ned Byrd was shot. One brother points finger at the other.
Warrants obtained by WRAL News on Thursday provide more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd. The warrants say Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training late in the evening of Aug. 11 when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd pulled over to investigate, leaving his K-9 in the car. He was found dead hours later with a shot to the back of the head.
Woman bribed undercover agent to protect illicit massage parlors in Cary, Wilmington, DOJ says
The North Carolina Department of Justice says a woman has been sentenced to prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny.
How should NC schools be graded? State superintendent is asking for input
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Superintendent Catherine Truitt wants your input on how to better measure the success of the state’s K-12 public schools. The state Department of Public Instruction designed a survey alongside EducationNC — a nonprofit news and commentary website devoted to education. The survey,...
