Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Social district interest spreading across central NC

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Since the state legislature passed HB 890 in Sept. 2021 allowing for social districts, interest has grown for the idea in larger cities across central North Carolina. It has been one month since Raleigh leaders implemented its first pilot social district area where people can...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
WRAL News

NC sheriff: Suspect identified in deaths of 2 teens

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend, a North Carolina sheriff announced Tuesday. A juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin Clark,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election

LILBURN, GA. — Like schools nationwide, those in Georgia face some big decisions in coming years. But polls show K-12 education trailing among voter concerns this year, and candidates are spending more time talking about inflation, the economy, abortion and guns. When it comes to education issues, Gwinnett County...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Prosecutors drop some charges in Florida nursing home deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Prosecutors dropped manslaughter charges Thursday against three nurses who were present when 12 nursing home patients suffered fatal overheating five years ago after Hurricane Irma knocked out power to their facility's air conditioning. The Broward County State Attorney's Office dismissed charges against Althia Meggie, Sergo...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Warrants: Six shots audible on video as Deputy Ned Byrd was shot. One brother points finger at the other.

Warrants obtained by WRAL News on Thursday provide more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd. The warrants say Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training late in the evening of Aug. 11 when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd pulled over to investigate, leaving his K-9 in the car. He was found dead hours later with a shot to the back of the head.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

