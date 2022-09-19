Warrants obtained by WRAL News on Thursday provide more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd. The warrants say Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training late in the evening of Aug. 11 when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd pulled over to investigate, leaving his K-9 in the car. He was found dead hours later with a shot to the back of the head.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO