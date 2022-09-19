In an interview with Forbes, the artists formerly known as Kanye West revealed that he plans to sell his highly-anticipated YZY SHDZ sunglasses for $20 at his Ye Supply store. Following the dissolution of his 10-year partnership with Gap, Ye has reiterated his desire to produce affordable clothing and revealed the intended price point for his signature reflective visor. "When it's sold in America, it'll be made in America, and when it's sold in China, it'll be manufactured in China," he said. "So the glasses will cost $20, and everything in the Ye Supply store will be $20. And, we're working on how to make clothing free. Because life is free."

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO