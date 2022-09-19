Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Kanye West admits Kim Kardashian ‘diarrhea’ post was fake
Kanye West has continued his return to social media by admitting that at least one of his posts about Kim Kardashian was fake. As per Complex, the rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that a diarrhea post about his former partner was actually untrue. “This was not from me,” he wrote. “Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.”
thebrag.com
Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson, shares private Kim Kardashian texts
Kanye West is on the social media warpath again, posting incessantly on Instagram about everything from usual punchbag Pete Davidson to the (fake) death of the Adidas CEO. The flurry of posting started innocently enough with a touching picture of tennis icon Venus Williams and the late Virgil Abloom, but then things kicked off.
Kid Cudi Declares He’s Writing A Memoir
Kid Cudi has decided to take full control of the narrative around him, claiming that he's going to write a memoir. Sharing the news via Twitter, the artist also confirmed that he's close to finishing the first chapter. The post Kid Cudi Declares He’s Writing A Memoir appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
AOL Corp
Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian
Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
Julia Fox Says She's 'Proud' of Herself for Splitting from Kanye West: 'He Had a Lot to Work On'
Julia Fox is happy for herself following her split from Kanye West. While in conversation with ES magazine for an interview published Thursday, the Uncut Gems star, 32, opened up about splitting from West, 45, earlier this year. First addressing claims that she used her relationship with the Donda rapper...
Complex
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
musictimes.com
Young Thug in Prison: Kanye West Appeals To Kim Kardashian to Help Free The Rapper
Young Thug's prison Wi-Fi appears to be functioning well, and the imprisoned rapper is going above and above to help Kanye West realize his ambition of opening Yeezy stores globally. Ye has been furious all week on Instagram, declaring war on GAP and adidas for stealing his Yeezy designs. Ye...
RELATED PEOPLE
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
What the Hell Is Going on at Kanye West’s Mysterious New Private School?
Kanye West’s latest ambitious venture may be his most surprising – and most mysterious. Over the past decade, West has cemented himself not only as a musical force but also as a cultural and creative visionary, with the launch of his Yeezy line, major collaborations with Adidas and Gap, and tech projects like the Stem Player.
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Ferg Accepts Funk Flex Challenge: ‘You Said You Wanted The Smoke’
Funk Flex has recruited A$AP Ferg to join in his friendly competition with Swizz Beatz. On Saturday (September 10), the Hot 97 DJ posted a video clip of the Floor Seats lyricist on Instagram, which captured Ferg acknowledging the challenge. Funk Flex first targeted him and Swizz Beatz with the challenge on September 1, imploring the Grammy Award-winning producer to unleash an unreleased song from the late rapper DMX. He also called on Ferg to deliver an unreleased song of his own to Flex.
Kanye West Says His Music Catalog Was Put Up For Sale Without His Approval
Kanye West is calling fake news once again. Contrary to popular belief his music catalog is not up for sale. As per Page Six the Chicago, Illinois native says that is denying recent announcements that his musical works are up for grabs. On Monday, Sept. 19 Billboard Magazine published an article stating that his camp had “been quietly and intermittently shopping his publishing catalog.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
23 Times Complete And Total Strangers On The Internet Totally, Completely, 100% Nailed Their Response
These folks sure have a way with their keyboards.
Kanye West Appears to Post Clip From His Controversial School Donda Academy
Kanye West appeared to share a video from his controversial school, Donda Academy, on TikTok, just days after joining the platform. On Wednesday, September 21, the rapper, 45—who legally changed his name to Ye last year—uploaded the clip, which showed children singing, dancing and laughing. His daughter, North...
After Feuding With Taylor Swift For Years, Now Kanye West Says They Have Something In Common
After a years-long feud with Taylor Swift, Kanye West seems to have found some common ground with her.
Complex
Kanye West Says He Wants YZY SHDZ to Retail for $20: ‘Everything in the Ye Supply Store Will Be $20’
In an interview with Forbes, the artists formerly known as Kanye West revealed that he plans to sell his highly-anticipated YZY SHDZ sunglasses for $20 at his Ye Supply store. Following the dissolution of his 10-year partnership with Gap, Ye has reiterated his desire to produce affordable clothing and revealed the intended price point for his signature reflective visor. "When it's sold in America, it'll be made in America, and when it's sold in China, it'll be manufactured in China," he said. "So the glasses will cost $20, and everything in the Ye Supply store will be $20. And, we're working on how to make clothing free. Because life is free."
Comments / 0