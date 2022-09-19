ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

thebrag.com

Kanye West admits Kim Kardashian ‘diarrhea’ post was fake

Kanye West has continued his return to social media by admitting that at least one of his posts about Kim Kardashian was fake. As per Complex, the rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that a diarrhea post about his former partner was actually untrue. “This was not from me,” he wrote. “Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.”
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson, shares private Kim Kardashian texts

Kanye West is on the social media warpath again, posting incessantly on Instagram about everything from usual punchbag Pete Davidson to the (fake) death of the Adidas CEO. The flurry of posting started innocently enough with a touching picture of tennis icon Venus Williams and the late Virgil Abloom, but then things kicked off.
TENNIS
HipHopWired

Kid Cudi Declares He’s Writing A Memoir

Kid Cudi has decided to take full control of the narrative around him, claiming that he's going to write a memoir. Sharing the news via Twitter, the artist also confirmed that he's close to finishing the first chapter. The post Kid Cudi Declares He’s Writing A Memoir appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West

Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian

Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

A$AP Ferg Accepts Funk Flex Challenge: ‘You Said You Wanted The Smoke’

Funk Flex has recruited A$AP Ferg to join in his friendly competition with Swizz Beatz. On Saturday (September 10), the Hot 97 DJ posted a video clip of the Floor Seats lyricist on Instagram, which captured Ferg acknowledging the challenge. Funk Flex first targeted him and Swizz Beatz with the challenge on September 1, imploring the Grammy Award-winning producer to unleash an unreleased song from the late rapper DMX. He also called on Ferg to deliver an unreleased song of his own to Flex.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Kanye West Says His Music Catalog Was Put Up For Sale Without His Approval

Kanye West is calling fake news once again. Contrary to popular belief his music catalog is not up for sale. As per Page Six the Chicago, Illinois native says that is denying recent announcements that his musical works are up for grabs. On Monday, Sept. 19 Billboard Magazine published an article stating that his camp had “been quietly and intermittently shopping his publishing catalog.”
MUSIC
Complex

Kanye West Says He Wants YZY SHDZ to Retail for $20: ‘Everything in the Ye Supply Store Will Be $20’

In an interview with Forbes, the artists formerly known as Kanye West revealed that he plans to sell his highly-anticipated YZY SHDZ sunglasses for $20 at his Ye Supply store. Following the dissolution of his 10-year partnership with Gap, Ye has reiterated his desire to produce affordable clothing and revealed the intended price point for his signature reflective visor. "When it's sold in America, it'll be made in America, and when it's sold in China, it'll be manufactured in China," he said. "So the glasses will cost $20, and everything in the Ye Supply store will be $20. And, we're working on how to make clothing free. Because life is free."
APPAREL

