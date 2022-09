BETTING ODDS: Texas -6.5, total O/U: 60.0. 2021 RECORD: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12) Will this be one of the last times that Texas travels to Lubbock to play the Red Raiders?. The in-state rivals meet on Saturday to open Big 12 play in Lubbock. The Longhorns entered the 2022 season looking to improve upon a disappointing 5-7 record last year and certainly have looked the part of an improved team. Texas blew out LA-Monroe in week one, went toe-to-toe with No. 1 Alabama in week two, and beat UTSA 41-20 at home last Saturday. This weekend's game will definitely be exciting, and Texas Tech would certainly like to forget about last year's 70-35 thumping in Austin.

