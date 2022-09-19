SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Silver Spring man faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, now that he's been charged with fentanyl distribution resulting in the death of a minor. The criminal complaint has been filed against a 24-year-old named Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, also known as “Mick.” Kefyalew lives in Silver Spring, Maryland and, police say that he was in contact with a minor from Bethesda who died in January 2022.

