“Have you just finished a war?” Here’s how Real Madrid star Federico Valverde’s shirt looks after Madrid derby

Matthijs de Ligt sticks the knife into struggling Juventus by claiming there is 'less ambition' to win the Champions League at his former club than Bayern Munich... as he insists joining German giants was a step up in 'squad quality'
Matthijs de Ligt has stuck the knife into former club Juventus by taking a swipe at what he claims is a lack of ambition to win the Champions League at the club. The 23-year-old made 117 appearances for the Serie A giants in three seasons before sealing a £68million move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.
Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez tips former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres for a managerial career... as he claims Spain's World Cup winning star 'has great abilities' after impressing him on a coaching course
Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez has tipped Fernando Torres to have a career in management. The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker is currently in charge of Atletico Madrid's U19 team. Marquez - who manages Barcelona Athletic, the Catalan giant's 'B' team - said that Torres along with another former Liverpool...
Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil condemns 'unacceptable' racist chants aimed at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during LaLiga clash and insists the 'minority' of fans who directed abuse do not reflect 'the image of the club'
Atletico Madrid CEO Manuel Angel Gil has condemned the racist abuse shown towards Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr on Sunday night. Gil claims that the chants came from a 'minority' who 'embarrass' the club and that it's an unfair reflection on 'the behaviour and sentiment of the vast majority'. The home...
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
Cristiano Ronaldo called ‘El Bicho’ by Man Utd team-mates but nickname dates back to Real Madrid playing days
MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo is called "El Bicho" by his team-mates. The nickname means "the Bug" in Spanish and Lisandro Martinez recently used it when commenting on one of Ronaldo's Instagram posts. However, the 37-year-old being called this dates back long before he returned for a second spell at...
'It is not enough': Memphis Depay hits out at his lack of game time following Barcelona's wild summer spending spree... But the Dutchman says he won't run from the fierce competition despite other teams 'knocking on his door'
Memphis Depay has hit out at his lack of game time for Barcelona, claiming that 'it is not enough.'. The Netherlands international joined Barcelona in 2021 but has struggled to nail down a place in the starting lineup since his arrival. Despite the strong competition to get into Xavi's first-choice...
Gareth Bale hails 'incredible' LAFC fans for making him 'feel at home straight away' since his move to MLS in cheeky dig at Real Madrid - as the forward insists their support has given him a lift ahead of Wales duty
Gareth Bale has praised Los Angeles supporters for making him feel welcome - in a sly dig at former club Real Madrid. The Welsh winger joined the MLS side in June on a free transfer after his contract with the Spanish giants expired, with a view to staying match fit with regular game time ahead of the winter World Cup in Qatar.
Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez left 'UNABLE to link up with Argentina squad in USA due to visa issues' after US embassy in London was closed on Monday due to Queen's funeral... but duo 'will fly TODAY after sorting applications back in home country'
Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez have not been able to join their Argentina team-mates in Miami ahead of a clash with Honduras. The Premier League centre-backs were unable to get visa appointments with the US Embassy in London on Monday, after it closed for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, according to TyC Sports.
Former French Forward Makes a Case on Why Galtier Should Have Subbed Off Mbappe Instead of Neymar During Lyon Fixture
Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 away fixture against Olympique Lyonnais was quite a frustrating fixture for the current league leaders. PSG ended up scoring just once in the match, as missed goal-scoring chances coupled with a lack of chemistry in the final third marred its overall attacking performance on the day.
'I think the path is shorter from Barca than from Bayern': Robert Lewandowski sets sights on finally claiming the Ballon d'Or after fine start at the Nou Camp
Robert Lewandowski believes he will finally be able to win the Ballon d'Or now he's with Barcelona. The Polish striker has twice been unlucky to miss out on the prestigious award. He was the clear favourite in 2020 before France football made the decision cancel it due to the Covid-19...
Video – Enjoy Zidane’s elegant one-touch football
Between 1996 and 2006, Zinedine Zidane was arguably the best midfielder on the planet. The French genius possessed an unparalleled touch. The official Champions League Twitter account recalled some of the attacking midfielder’s best one-touches in the competition from his stints at Juventus and Real Madrid. This includes a...
Pavel Nedved pushing for a Premier League coach to replace Allegri
Pavel Nedved is one of the key men behind the scenes at Juventus as the club’s vice president. The former Bianconeri player gives his recommendations on club decisions, even though Andrea Agnelli remains the man in charge of the final decisions. The Czech native didn’t want Max Allegri to...
Gareth Bale takes dig at Real Madrid as he thanks LAFC fans for ‘support’ and ‘making me feel at home’
GARETH BALE says it feels nice to be loved again after the traumatic end to his nine year stay at Real Madrid. And the Wales superstar hopes the regular football he is now getting with Los Angeles FC will put him in great shape to face England at the World Cup.
Portuguese star set to be offered new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United
Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos is set to be offered a new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United. Ramos has been linked with a move away from Benfica in recent months after bursting onto the scene as a young striker in Portugal. At Just 21 years old, Ramos has already appeared 71 times for Benfica, scoring 22 goals.
“He’s an extraordinary player” Varane sends a message of support to Pogba
Raphael Varane has sent a message of support to Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba as the midfielder struggles with injury and off-field problems. Pogba has been plagued by injury since the summer, and he has not made his competitive debut for Juventus since he moved to the club at the end of last season.
Aubameyang can be first Chelsea player since Costa to score 20 Prem goals in a season insists Blues legend Hasselbaink
JIMMY FLOYD HASSELBAINK reckons Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can hit 20 goals this season despite Chelsea’s early season struggles. But the Blues striking legend says Auba will only be a stop-gap solution because of his age and new boss Graham Potter must start planning ahead. Aubameyang signed on transfer deadline day...
'Unbelievable'- Juventus Legend Giorgio Chiellini Praises Manchester City Defender
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more highly regarded central defender than Giorgio Chiellini. The former Juventus man is one of the most decorated defenders to have ever played the game, winning an astonishing nine Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia's and the 2020 European Championship with the Italian national team.
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
In-form Neymar eyes Pelé’s record as Brazil’s record scorer
Here’s some great news for Brazil: Neymar is winning everyone over this season with his goals and attitude for Paris Saint-Germain. He’s also been injury-free after years of being plagued by ankle, hamstring and foot injuries. Even though Neymar suffered a small cut in his right knee and...
