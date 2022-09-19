The Royal Rumble is without a doubt one of WWE’s biggest events of the year, and fans often look forward to seeing surprise entrants compete in the Royal Rumble matches. It’s been a while since Sean Waltman has competed in the ring as he’s been out of action due to a torn bicep. However, during a recent K&S Virtual Signing he was asked about a potential return to the ring and he noted that if he does return to the squared circle it would have to be for something big like the Royal Rumble.

