PWMania
Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Comments On Possibility Of Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock
Roman Reigns has been calling himself the Head of the Table, but fans have long speculated that Reigns' cousin, The Rock, could take exception to that moniker if he ever returns to WWE. In the mean time, one member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster has weighed in on the potential mega showdown between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the man known simply as The Great One.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules
At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Logan Paul Set for Match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champ Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia
Logan Paul is getting ready to battle with The Tribal Chief. WWE will head to Saudi Arabia next month, and the headlining match will be Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on the rising wrestler and YouTube star. “It will be a match like no other. It will be...
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return
– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands At Vince McMahon’s 77th Birthday
The 'Peacemaker' actor looked loved up at the big bash for his buddy Vince, who was seen for the first time since retiring as the head of the WWE last month.
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas On WWE Putting Logan Paul Against Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel
Speaking on his latest Reffin Rant clip, Jimmy Korderas offered his opinion on why the fan-dividing match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul is a good idea (via Wrestling Inc). Citing characteristics regarding the wrestlers and the venue, Korderas thinks the upcoming event is a largely positive force. You can read a couple of highlights and see the full clip below.
PWMania
Several Impact Wrestling Stars Could Be Leaving the Company Soon, WWE Speculation
On this week’s episode of his podcast, former referee for WWE and Impact Wrestling Brian Hebner welcomed JBL as a guest. Before continuing his conversation with JBL, Hebner shared his thoughts on some recent developments in the world of wrestling, including the fact that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Crown Jewel:
Yardbarker
Watch: Kurt Angle vs. The Undertaker — WWE Championship Match: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2003
The Olympic Hero and The Deadman have an exciting title match on SmackDown before Brock Lesnar attacks both Superstars. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
Yardbarker
Watch: Shawn Michaels becomes enraged after being eliminated from the 2010 Royal Rumble Match
Desperate for a rematch against The Undertaker at WrestleMania, HBK comes unglued after Batista eliminates him from the Royal Rumble Match. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Returning For WWE Royal Rumble Match?
The Royal Rumble is without a doubt one of WWE’s biggest events of the year, and fans often look forward to seeing surprise entrants compete in the Royal Rumble matches. It’s been a while since Sean Waltman has competed in the ring as he’s been out of action due to a torn bicep. However, during a recent K&S Virtual Signing he was asked about a potential return to the ring and he noted that if he does return to the squared circle it would have to be for something big like the Royal Rumble.
Kurt Angle Names His 3 Ideal Opponents For Final Match
At 53 years of age, former Olympic gold medal winner and WWE champion Kurt Angle knows he doesn't have many matches left. But if the chance at a retirement match comes, he has an idea of who he'd prefer to fight. In an interview with Wrasslinews, Angle said that there...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Seth Rollins Vs. Bobby Lashley WWE Raw Match
The Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley United States Title match that opened the 9/19 episode of "WWE Raw" has been widely praised on social media. The match was filled with near falls and creative counter maneuvers, especially the spot where Rollins turned Lashley's Spear attempt into a pedigree. There was also a spot in the match where Lashley blocked a Stomp attempt from Rollins only to power up and clothesline his opponent out of the ring!
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
411mania.com
WWE News: WWE Looks At Times They Censored Superstars This Year, Top 25 Goldberg Moment, Upcoming Pre-Sale Codes
– WWE has posted a new video looking at 32 times they had to censor WWE superstars for language this year. It includes Adam Pearce, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch and more. – WWE has also released a new edition of top 10, which extends to 25 to cover Goldberg’s best moments.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Bobby Lashley retains U.S. title against Seth Rollins with Matt Riddle assist
Seth Rollins may have believed that he'd put his rivalry with Matt Riddle to bed after winning their match at Clash at the Castle. However, Riddle made it clear that he was not yet done with Rollins on Monday Night Raw. Rollins opened Raw by challenging Bobby Lashley for the...
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw video highlights: Extreme Rules build picks up
The build to Extreme Rules picked up on last night's episode of Raw. One new match was confirmed for the October 8 pay-per-view while another was all but made official. Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins will face off in a Fight Pit match at the PPV, and Bayley has challenged Bianca Belair to a Raw Women's Championship match.
411mania.com
Johnny Gargano On Possible Match Against Roman Reigns For WWE Title, Reigns Not Getting Credit He Deserves
In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Johnny Gargano discussed a possible match with Roman Reigns for the WWE title, Reigns not getting the credit he deserves, and much more. You can read his comments below. Johnny Gargano on a possible match with Roman Reigns for...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (09/19) - United States Championship Match, Kevin Owens Vs. Austin Theory
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on September 19, 2022, coming to you live from San Jose, California!. United States Champion Bobby Lashley will be putting his title on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Rollins claimed in last week's opening segment that he's moved on from his issues with Matt Riddle over the past several weeks and looks to push forward in order to reclaim championship gold. He then came face-to-face backstage with Lashley in a heated confrontation and challenged him for his title, to which Lashley accepted.
