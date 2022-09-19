ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Comments On Possibility Of Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock

Roman Reigns has been calling himself the Head of the Table, but fans have long speculated that Reigns' cousin, The Rock, could take exception to that moniker if he ever returns to WWE. In the mean time, one member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster has weighed in on the potential mega showdown between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the man known simply as The Great One.
PWMania

Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules

At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
Paul Will
Roman Reigns
Logan Paul
Dave Meltzer
411mania.com

Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return

– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
411mania.com

Jimmy Korderas On WWE Putting Logan Paul Against Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel

Speaking on his latest Reffin Rant clip, Jimmy Korderas offered his opinion on why the fan-dividing match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul is a good idea (via Wrestling Inc). Citing characteristics regarding the wrestlers and the venue, Korderas thinks the upcoming event is a largely positive force. You can read a couple of highlights and see the full clip below.
PWMania

Several Impact Wrestling Stars Could Be Leaving the Company Soon, WWE Speculation

On this week’s episode of his podcast, former referee for WWE and Impact Wrestling Brian Hebner welcomed JBL as a guest. Before continuing his conversation with JBL, Hebner shared his thoughts on some recent developments in the world of wrestling, including the fact that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Crown Jewel:
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Returning For WWE Royal Rumble Match?

The Royal Rumble is without a doubt one of WWE’s biggest events of the year, and fans often look forward to seeing surprise entrants compete in the Royal Rumble matches. It’s been a while since Sean Waltman has competed in the ring as he’s been out of action due to a torn bicep. However, during a recent K&S Virtual Signing he was asked about a potential return to the ring and he noted that if he does return to the squared circle it would have to be for something big like the Royal Rumble.
The Spun

Kurt Angle Names His 3 Ideal Opponents For Final Match

At 53 years of age, former Olympic gold medal winner and WWE champion Kurt Angle knows he doesn't have many matches left. But if the chance at a retirement match comes, he has an idea of who he'd prefer to fight. In an interview with Wrasslinews, Angle said that there...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Seth Rollins Vs. Bobby Lashley WWE Raw Match

The Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley United States Title match that opened the 9/19 episode of "WWE Raw" has been widely praised on social media. The match was filled with near falls and creative counter maneuvers, especially the spot where Rollins turned Lashley's Spear attempt into a pedigree. There was also a spot in the match where Lashley blocked a Stomp attempt from Rollins only to power up and clothesline his opponent out of the ring!
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
wrestlinginc.com

Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle

The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
Yardbarker

WWE Raw video highlights: Extreme Rules build picks up

The build to Extreme Rules picked up on last night's episode of Raw. One new match was confirmed for the October 8 pay-per-view while another was all but made official. Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins will face off in a Fight Pit match at the PPV, and Bayley has challenged Bianca Belair to a Raw Women's Championship match.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Raw Results (09/19) - United States Championship Match, Kevin Owens Vs. Austin Theory

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on September 19, 2022, coming to you live from San Jose, California!. United States Champion Bobby Lashley will be putting his title on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Rollins claimed in last week's opening segment that he's moved on from his issues with Matt Riddle over the past several weeks and looks to push forward in order to reclaim championship gold. He then came face-to-face backstage with Lashley in a heated confrontation and challenged him for his title, to which Lashley accepted.
