ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky

As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Graves County, KY
City
Mayfield, KY
City
Melber, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
Graves County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Field & Stream

Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener

Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

More than 100 archaeological sites in Kentucky featured on new website

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state’s history. A statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Kentucky County#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Horror Film#Fancy Farm Vineyard#Star Light S Imdb#The Executive Producer Of
WANE-TV

Couple gets married at home after Kentucky floods

(WYMT) – Kevin and Teresa Breeding got engaged last Christmas Eve and planned to get married Sept. 10. The ceremony would be held at Kevin Breeding’s house, and all was going as planned until the Kentucky floods on July 28. “We didn’t think we would be able to...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
z93country.com

Revel In Kentucky’s Fall Foliage On This Delightful Weekend Road Trip

What’s better than all the pumpkin patches, PSLs, and harvest festivals combined? Fall foliage! The colors of autumn are Mother Nature’s most glorious artistic masterpiece, and, with all due respect to Vermont, there’s nowhere more beautiful than fall in Kentucky. We’re proving it today with a wonderful weekend road trip adventure that puts you front-and-center in Kentucky’s best fall foliage. Fill up the tank and get ready for an amazing autumn adventure in the Bluegrass State!
KENTUCKY STATE
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
PADUCAH, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization in our region has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy