13 Haunted Mazes & More Crafted With Terror At This Kentucky Screampark
Halloween events and activities are popping up all over the bluegrass. There's a Kentucky Screampark that absolutely careers scaring its "victims" I mean visitors every year. WHAT IS TALON FALLS EVENT VENUE/ADVENTURE PARK/SCREAMPARK?. Talon Event Venue is basically a one-stop shop for all your events, weddings, receptions, and more. TALON...
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
Horror Fans! You Can Meet Freddy Krueger at ScareFest in Kentucky
Horror fans here in Kentucky are about to get a really cool opportunity to meet a scary movie icon. Robert Englund, who originated the role of Freddy Krueger in The Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, is the marquee guest at this year's ScareFest Weekend. The 14th Annual ScareFest Weekend, which...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
wpsdlocal6.com
More than 100 archaeological sites in Kentucky featured on new website
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state’s history. A statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
leoweekly.com
10 Halloween Events And Attractions At Kentucky State Parks
If you’ve been planning ahead for how you’re gonna spend October, you’ve probably already put local events on your calendar — maybe a night at The Haunted Hotel or a visit to Boo at the Zoo. But the rest of our state has some cool (and...
Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana Residents Share Crazy and Hilarious Things Their Grandparents Used to Say
When we were kids, our grandparents would say the craziest things. At the time, we didn't think anything if it. But, as we grew up we realized that some of the stuff they said was either hilarious or sometimes made no sense. Or, did the crazy things they said make perfect sense?
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE A SWATTING COMPLAINT IN ANDERSON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LAWRENCEBURG, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP)) Post 12, Frankfort, is investigating a possible shooting incident that occurred just before 5:00 p.m. in the area of Salt River Road in Anderson County. The initial investigation indicates this incident was (Swatting), and law enforcement cleared the...
WANE-TV
Couple gets married at home after Kentucky floods
(WYMT) – Kevin and Teresa Breeding got engaged last Christmas Eve and planned to get married Sept. 10. The ceremony would be held at Kevin Breeding’s house, and all was going as planned until the Kentucky floods on July 28. “We didn’t think we would be able to...
5 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts We’ll Have A Harsh Hard Winter for Kentucky & Indiana (PHOTOS)
There are all kinds of ways people try to predict winter but they say nature is the best way to do it. Observing these things can often be your best bet in knowing what's ahead. FIVE WAYS NATURE PREDICTS A HARSH WINTER. If you're anything like me you always take...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky family releasing book in honor of daughter who died of Leukemia
A northern Kentucky family is turning their tragedy into a way to help others. Sophia Kappen died of leukemia when she was six years old. Now, her family has created a book to help children cope with grief. Have You Met My Friend, Grief? was written by Sophia's mother, Amy...
z93country.com
Revel In Kentucky’s Fall Foliage On This Delightful Weekend Road Trip
What’s better than all the pumpkin patches, PSLs, and harvest festivals combined? Fall foliage! The colors of autumn are Mother Nature’s most glorious artistic masterpiece, and, with all due respect to Vermont, there’s nowhere more beautiful than fall in Kentucky. We’re proving it today with a wonderful weekend road trip adventure that puts you front-and-center in Kentucky’s best fall foliage. Fill up the tank and get ready for an amazing autumn adventure in the Bluegrass State!
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
wkdzradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
wdrb.com
Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization in our region has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money.
Kentucky Women’s Ministry Quilts Thousands Blankets Out of Pure Love
A group of women from Kentucky has made thousands of quilts for those in need and it's one of the most beautiful acts of love ever. ALL ABOUT MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH QUILTING MINISTRY. The women of Macedonia Baptist Church are a force to be reckoned with. They are a mighty...
