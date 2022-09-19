Kohl’s is expanding its adaptive apparel assortment for adults across three of its private brands, and in tandem with adaptive-friendly denim giant Tommy Hilfiger. The expansion comes as the category’s market size is expected to reach $400 billion by 2024, according to 2021 research from Coherent Market Insights. The collection, designed in partnership with Gamut Management, a consulting and talent management company for people with disabilities, includes integrated garment features that are manufactured with ease and comfort at the forefront. Available now on Kohl’s e-commerce site, women’s adaptive products are sold across private-label brands Sonoma Goods for Life, Tek Gear and So, while...

