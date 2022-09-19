ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohl's Unveils Adaptive Apparel for Adults

Kohl’s is expanding its adaptive apparel assortment for adults across three of its private brands, and in tandem with adaptive-friendly denim giant Tommy Hilfiger. The expansion comes as the category’s market size is expected to reach $400 billion by 2024, according to 2021 research from Coherent Market Insights. The collection, designed in partnership with Gamut Management, a consulting and talent management company for people with disabilities, includes integrated garment features that are manufactured with ease and comfort at the forefront. Available now on Kohl’s e-commerce site, women’s adaptive products are sold across private-label brands Sonoma Goods for Life, Tek Gear and So, while...
Sustainable and Trend-Driven Denim Share the Spotlight at Coterie

Bringing together advanced women’s contemporary brands, retailers, experts and influencers, Coterie was back in full swing this week at New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.  The Informa Markets Fashion-owned event was home to an immersive sustainability experience created with Arcadia Earth and a digital fashion activation with DressX, a digital fashion marketplace. It was also the stage for pure-player denim brands to showcase their Spring/Summer 2023 collections dense with creative designs, sustainable ingredients and products they know best. “Coterie is really that show to come to, to see what’s happening in women’s fashion,” said Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets...
