freightwaves.com
Shipper technology offers serious benefits for carriers
Technology has completely reshaped the logistics industry in the years since the ELD mandate took effect. Companies across the space that have embraced modern solutions have quickly become more efficient, profitable and flexible. For many carriers, however, the rapid adoption of technology has sparked skepticism and reticence. “Historically, the adoption...
TechCrunch
IT services group Wipro fires 300 employees moonlighting for competitors
Rishad Premji, the chairman of Wipro, which employs more than 250,000 employees in over five dozen nations, said at a conference Wednesday that the company finds moonlighting for competitors an “act of integrity violation.”. “As part of transparency, individuals can have candid and open conversations around playing in a...
Is Cloud Computing Really More Sustainable?
Many environmentalists make a case for cloud computing as a more sustainable option. Companies no longer need to waste money or space by giving servers data centers, but some are skeptical that cloud computing is the ideal solution. Analyzing its energy use and carbon footprint, will cloud computing be the answer environmentalists crave?
Microsoft executives say it's 'wrong' for managers to spy on remote employees' mouse clicks and keystrokes: 'That's measuring heat rather than outcome'
"There's a growing debate about employee surveillance, and we have a really strong stance — we just think that's wrong," Microsoft VP Jared Spataro said.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
PC Magazine
Samsung Data Breach Ensnares US Customers
A hacker has infiltrated Samsung’s US systems and may have stolen information on customers. On Friday, Samsung sent an email alert to affected consumers about the breach, which occurred sometime in late July. “On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected,” the company said.
Use The Power of Analytics for a Better Tomorrow for Your Business
Analytics could be the bedrock of all enterprise B2B strategies, but there are also pitfalls to be on guard against, especially in the changing business scenarios in a post-pandemic world.
TechCrunch
ARR per employee is the North Star efficiency metric you’ve been looking for
There is no shortage of efficiency metrics that cloud executives can track to gain a better perspective of their overall economics. Sales and marketing efficiency metrics such as LTV-to-CAC, CAC payback and the magic number have long been mainstays in board decks and fundraising materials. As the market has turned, burn multiple (net burn / net new ARR) has emerged as a popular, all-encompassing way of looking at burn versus ARR growth.
yankodesign.com
Cisco Home Hub helps manage smart devices, data, more securely at home
We’re already so used to having all of our data on a cloud that we rarely think about all of our personal information, photos, videos, and other data just floating around there in unknown locations. Well, we only become aware when a data breach or something similar is publicized. But more often than not, we implicitly trust these servers to protect our data. But what if you could have your own, private cloud in a secure location, specifically your home or your office?
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.The regulator is set to launch a market study in the “coming weeks” that will assess how well the market is working, as well as any barriers to new entrants into the sector.The three so-called hyperscalers – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Google – together account for around 81% of revenue in the UK public cloud infrastructure services market, according to Ofcom.It is also set to launch a broader...
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
mytotalretail.com
Retail Leaders Are Prioritizing Automation and Future-Proofing Their Workforce
Facing a new era of retail in a volatile market, many businesses have had to rapidly expand or strengthen their online presence. Retailers that are thriving are doing so with the help of intelligent automation (IA). In fact, in a recent Deloitte report, 82 percent of sector leaders said “automation wherever possible will be a high priority,” and 67 percent of all respondents cited e-commerce and online shopping as areas for top investment.
This Company Is Taking Cloud Customers From Amazon
Oracle is taking cloud business from Amazon.
Optii Announces Four Top Priorities for Hoteliers Ahead of Q4
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, today announced key priorities for hoteliers ahead of strong forecasted Q4. According to Skift, STR data shows RevPAR growth is quickly rebounding in the top 25 US markets. Hotel performance has been improving at a significantly faster pace in leisure-driven markets outside of the top 25, but performance in the larger cities is starting to look more typical with a balance of business and leisure travelers again. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005351/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TechSpot
SEC fines Morgan Stanley $35 million after exposing customer data on 1,000 auctioned hard drives
Facepalm: On Wednesday, Morgan Stanley settled a complaint by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over "astonishing" security failures occurring between 2016 and 2021. The financial giant agreed to pay a $35 million fine for the improper disposal of hard drives from one of its decommissioned data centers. According to...
Trilliant Health’s Newly Launched Provider Directory Leverages Machine-Learning for Novel Insights
Trilliant Health, the leading predictive and market research firm in the healthcare industry, announced today the release of its Provider Directory, a comprehensive analytics tool that delivers near real-time intelligence about physician behavior to provider organizations, health plans, life sciences companies, and investors. The Provider Directory combines advanced machine learning techniques with Trilliant Health’s all-payer claims dataset to reveal how provider practice patterns and relationships shape the $4 trillion U.S. health economy.
How to Create a More Productive Culture in Your Business
The workplace culture of your business is crucial to your success. Never has that been more important than now, as companies compete for scarce talent reshaped by the pandemic. As...
CFOs see hybrid work as a cost-cutting opportunity
Hybrid work supports work-life balance but can also reduce office-related spending. As the return to work debate heats up between employers and employees, the future looks hybrid. International Workplace Group (IWG), a global flexible-office space provider, shared data with me from a global survey of 250 CFOs that spans industries....
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
BCG Investigation Explains Sustainability Values-Action Mismatch
Consumers might be loud and proud about their ‘sustainable values’ but that talk doesn’t always align with their actions, a recent Boston Consulting Group (BCG) global study found. The management consulting giant reported that while up to 80 percent of consumers in its 19,000-person study said they are concerned about sustainability, only 1 to 7 percent pay a premium for sustainable purchases. One reason for this is growing public distrust around corporate sustainability claims, with 70 percent of the study’s respondents admitting to feeling wary of sustainability claims and commitments. Despondency is also on the rise, with only 20 percent of consumers...
