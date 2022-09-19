Read full article on original website
New Indoor Golf and Entertainment Facility Set to Open on Jackson Avenue
A new indoor golf and entertainment facility is set to open on Jackson Avenue later this year. Five Iron Golf, which will offer golf simulators combined with a bar area, will open in late October or early November at the Prime Building — a new 11-story, 71-unit development located at 22-43 Jackson Ave.
Sunnyside Post Mile is Back With Halloween Theme and Prizes
The Sunnyside Post Mile is back, and this year it is coming with a Halloween theme—and the organizers are encouraging participants to run or walk in costume. The event is scheduled for Oct. 22 and will take place on the streets of Sunnyside. There will be prizes for the...
New Upscale Bar/Restaurant to Open on Jackson Avenue Tonight, Replacing Bierocracy
A new upscale bar and restaurant will open on Jackson Avenue tonight, replacing a beer hall that closed last year. The new establishment, called Jungly, will open at 12-23 Jackson Ave. at 6 p.m. and will offer craft cocktails, live music and American fusion-style food. The owners are taking over...
City Planning Commission Approves Innovation QNS, Although Councilmember Won Remains Unimpressed
The City Planning Commission voted in favor of the massive Innovation QNS project Wednesday, although the person that matters most on the future of the plan—Councilmember Julie Won—was far from impressed. The commission voted 10-3 in favor of the plan that calls for the development of 2,843 apartments...
48 Percent of Respondents to MTA Survey Report Being Satisfied or Very Satisfied With Subway System
The MTA released the results of it’s Spring 2022 bi-annual survey Monday that revealed that only 48 percent of subway riders are either satisfied or very satisfied with service. The results were based on a survey where the MTA gathered feedback from riders who rely on New York City...
