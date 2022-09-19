ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

New Indoor Golf and Entertainment Facility Set to Open on Jackson Avenue

A new indoor golf and entertainment facility is set to open on Jackson Avenue later this year. Five Iron Golf, which will offer golf simulators combined with a bar area, will open in late October or early November at the Prime Building — a new 11-story, 71-unit development located at 22-43 Jackson Ave.
Sunnyside Post Mile is Back With Halloween Theme and Prizes

The Sunnyside Post Mile is back, and this year it is coming with a Halloween theme—and the organizers are encouraging participants to run or walk in costume. The event is scheduled for Oct. 22 and will take place on the streets of Sunnyside. There will be prizes for the...
