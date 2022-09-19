Read full article on original website
Related
Eyota Man Accused of Striking Man with Pistol At SE Rochester Shop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Eyota man has been accused of brandishing a pistol and using it to knock a person unconscious in Rochester earlier this year. 38-year-old Joseph Johnson was charged Tuesday with second and third degree assault and possessing a firearm as a felon. The criminal complaint says Johnson was at a shop in southeast Rochester with two other people when he got into an argument with one of the people he was with that turned physical when Johnson brandished a pistol on June 13.
Rochester Man Caught With Meth, LSD, and Gun Sentenced
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to probation for a pair of first-degree drug convictions. 50-year-old David Gorman was given a stayed 128-month prison sentence that could be imposed if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. Gorham earlier entered guilty pleas to the first-degree charges involving the sale of drugs through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of 6 other felony drug charges and a charge of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.
KIMT
Sheriff's Office: Man charged in Olmsted Co. after barricading himself in garage for 3 hours
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities trying to arrest a wanted man were on the scene for three hours after the suspect barricaded himself in a residence. The sheriff’s office said it began Tuesday night at 8:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Pinewood SE. when the man was seen in a detached garage on the property.
KIMT
Rochester man pleads not guilty to shooting teenager
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of shooting a teenager is pleading not guilty. Steven Allen Hart, 66 of Rochester, is now set to stand trial starting February 27, 2023, for first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Rochester police say Hart shot a 15-year-old boy in the leg on March...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southern Minnesota News
Woman killed in Waseca house fire
A woman died Wednesday in a house fire in Waseca. The Waseca County Fire Department was dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to a structure fire with a person potentially still inside the residence on the 500 block of 9th Ave NW. Waseca police officers arrived on the scene first, but...
KIMT
Prison sentence for southern Minnesota overdose death
MANKATO, Minn. – The man who supplied the drugs in a fatal overdose in southern Minnesota is heading to prison for several years. Myles Daniel Hickman, 27 of Mankato, was sentenced Wednesday to six years and two months in state prison, with credit for 394 days already served. Law enforcement says Hickman will have to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bars.
KIMT
Forest City teen to stand trial for assault, false imprisonment
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teenager accused of threatening women with a gun and knife is pleading not guilty. Kenneth Skyler Dean Pedelty, 18 of Forest City, is now scheduled to stand trial starting November 30 for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
algonaradio.com
Area Men Charged with Violating Probation after Recent Arrests
–A pair of area men were taken into custody earlier this week in Kossuth County after allegedly violating their probation. Online court records show that 35-year-old Bruce Justin Struecker of Algona was arrested in July of 2019 on charges of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury and 1st Degree Harassment. He eventually reached a plea agreement, for which he received a short prison sentence and 5 years of probation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities investigating false active shooter reports at Minnesota schools
Authorities in Minnesota say there's no threat to schools Wednesday after false active shooter reports sent law enforcement to at least three high schools. Word of the incident broke around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning with Rochester Police responding to Lourdes High Schools. Mayo High School in Rochester also went into...
Rochester Police Death Threats Case on Hold
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man accused of making "credible threats" against two Rochester police officers has been found to be incompetent to face prosecution. The ruling was handed down this week by an Olmsted County judge in the case of 52-year-old Josef Makatewassi. A psychological evaluation was ordered for the case in June shortly after the Edina man was charged with a felony terroristic threats charge and a gross misdemeanor count of harassment.
KIMT
Wanted Albert Lea woman arrested, found with meth and stolen handgun
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A wanted Albert Lea woman is facing multiple felony charges after being found in possession of a stolen handgun and methamphetamine. Veronica Garcia, 28, was arrested Thursday night after she was spotted by law enforcement as a passenger on a motorcycle. Garcia was found with around...
Rochester man identified as Loring Park shooting victim
The victim of a fatal shooting in the Loring Park area of Minneapolis has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, from Rochester, who died from multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bicyclist Found Covered in Blood in Rochester Street
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department responded to the report of a man found covered in blood laying in a Rochester street Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an emergency call in the area of 20th St. and 3rd Ave. Southeast at 11:54 p.m. The caller told officers they saw the apparent victim attempt to stand up on his own before collapsing in the street.
KIMT
Albert Lea also targeted in nationwide school 'swatting' incident
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Albert Lea High School was also targets during a nationwide swatting incident Wednesday. Law enforcement agencies across the country started receiving automated phone calls regarding a potential threat to schools and local law enforcement was aware of these events and was monitoring the situation. The...
Faribault Weekend Shooting Stems From Botched Drug Deal
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin issued a News Release Monday afternoon about a shooting with injuries that occurred Saturday night. Sherwin says the investigation into what led to the shooting in Teepee Tonka Park not far from the historic Viaduct is ongoing. However, the News Release states, "At the hospital,...
At Least Four Southern Minnesota Schools Subject of Swatting Calls
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Lourdes High School was one of at least four schools in southern Minnesota that was the subject of a swatting call Wednesday. Authorities in Mankato, Albert Lea and Austin also rushed to schools in their communities on what turned out to be false reports of an active shooting taking place. A statement from the Austin School District reported their buildings went into a lockdown after a bogus call of an active shooter came in around 11:20 a.m.
KIMT
Missing Rochester teen found safe
ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the Rochester Police Department asked for the public's help to locate a teen, she has been found safe. Lilah Long, 17, from southeast Rochester, was last heard from Tuesday night and was last seen at 4 p.m. on Monday. Police said late Wednesday morning that she was found safe.
Charges: Driver had 6-8 beers before UTV crashed, killing woman
A 51-year-old man has been charged with being drunk while behind the wheel of a UTV that crashed, killing his passenger. The crash happened along a corn field near to County Road 7 and 105th Street south of Mapleton late Thursday, with 59-year-old Susan Marie Quiram, of Elysian, dying after becoming trapped under the vehicle.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Logs
9:34 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for possession of E-Cig 9:35 a.m. A juvenile at Southwest Middle School cited for E-Cig on school property. 4:50 p.m. 38-Year old Nicole Frye cited for reckless driving. 10:17 p.m. 29-Year old Michale Dieser cited for Driving after Revocation.
'Swatting' Calls, Threats Targeting Schools Across Minnesota
There have multiple threats today alone.
FUN 104
Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com/
Comments / 0