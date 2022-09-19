Read full article on original website
Videos Show Mexico Earthquake Rocking Structures in Several States
In the aftermath of the 7.7 temblor in which one person died, images have posted online showing the region's destruction.
The Weather Channel
Photos Of The Damage Left Behind After A Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Struck Mexico
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in Mexico on Monday. At least one person was killed. The quake occurred on the anniversary of two major earthquakes in the country. Photos show the damage left behind. Photos show the damage left behind after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Mexico's Pacific coast Monday...
Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico
A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
Powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake leaves 30 dead in China
A deadly earthquake struck China’s southwest Sichuan province just after noon local time, adding more issues to a region that’s been dealing with an ongoing drought and COVID-19 restrictions. At least 30 people were killed after a strong earthquake shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, People's...
On This Day: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in Mexico
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, British soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War, but the Americans would go on to win the second battle less than a month later. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot...
Two dead, more than 3,000 buildings damaged in Mexico earthquake
Two people were killed and more than 3,000 buildings were damaged by a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico on the anniversary of two devastating tremors, authorities said Tuesday. The earthquake struck less than an hour after millions of people in Mexico City participated in emergency drills on the anniversary of two previous disasters.
6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra
A powerful and shallow 6.1 magnitude undersea earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the third tremor to jolt the region since Monday morning.The South Asian country's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) recorded the shallow quake off the coastal town of Mentawai island, off Sumatra's west coast just before 10.30am local time.The earthquake posed no danger of triggering a tsunami, Indonesia's meteorology agency said. So far no casualties or major destruction have been reported, except for some minor damages on Siberut island.The agency had earlier recorded a magnitude of 6.4 but revised that to 6.1, a BMKG...
Fact Check: Did Earthquake Hit Mexico on Same Date Three Times?
It has been suggested that September 19 is cursed in Mexico, after powerful earthquakes occurred on this day in three separate years.
Mexico earthquake: 2 dead after magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Michoacan
AGUILILLA, Mexico — Two people have died after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mexico’s Michoacan state early Thursday, officials said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake, which occurred at 1:16 a.m. CDT, was centered about 30.9 miles south-southwest of Aguililla at a depth of 15 miles.
1 Dead, Others Injured After 6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan and Triggers a Tsunami Warning
Taiwan's Emergency Operations Center has reported one death and nine injuries following the large earthquake over the weekend Taiwan was hit with a large 6.9 magnitude earthquake on Sunday that caused damage for hundreds of miles and prompted a tsunami warning to be issued in southern Japan. The U.S. Geological Survey initially measured the quake at a higher magnitude, but it was downgraded and the threat of a tsunami had passed, NBC News reported. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a similar warning for several Japanese islands near Taiwan, but later lifted the...
Mexico earthquake – live: At least one dead after 7.6 magnitude quake strikes on chilling anniversary
At least one person has been killed by a major earthquake off the coast of Michoacán state in Mexico.The earthquake, measured at a magnitude of 7.6, stuck on exactly the same day that two previous earthquakes caused enormous damage and killed hundreds or thousands of people in 1985 and 2017.Yet as of Monday evening, the tremor appeared to have passed without that level of tragedy, despite heightened nerves from a nationwide annual earthquake drill that occurred less than an hour beforehand.Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that one person died in the western state of Colima due to a falling fence at a shopping centre. US and Mexican authorities issued a tsunami alert, while videos showed rattling rooms, wildly swinging light fixtures, and wobbling pickup trucks throughout western Mexico.
US News and World Report
Over 200 Buildings Damaged in Mexico Quake That Killed 2-Official
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A major earthquake that killed two people in Mexico on Monday also damaged more than 200 buildings and injured 10 people, Laura Velazquez, the head of Mexico's civil protection agency, said on Tuesday. The magnitude 7.6 quake struck in western Mexico and most of the damage...
Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico on anniversary of 2017, 1985 tremors
A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday, prompting power outages as well as tsunami warnings from the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. The quake hit the coast shortly after 1 p.m. CT, per Reuters. At least one person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima when a wall mall collapsed, The Associated Press writes, per a tweet from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. While there were no reports of immediate damage in Mexico City, López Obrador said there was some destruction near the quake's epicenter, adds Reuters.
Mexico earthquake latest: Colima volcano threat debunked as country reels from aftershocks of Michoacán quake
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Michoacán region in Mexico on Tuesday, a day after two people were killed in another powerful quake.Monday’s earthquake, measured at a magnitude of 7.6, struck on the anniversary of two previous earthquakes that caused enormous damage and killed hundreds or thousands of people in 1985 and 2017.One of the victims died after being crushed by the facade of a department store in the Pacific port of Manzanillo, while another was found dead at a mall.The tremor passed without that level of tragedy, despite heightened nerves from a nationwide annual earthquake drill that...
Tsunami warning follows major quake in Mexico
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake has struck just off the southwestern coast of Mexico, in Michoacan state, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
Strong quake jolts Mexico days after powerful temblor killed at least two
Mexico City — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck Mexico early Thursday, causing buildings to sway and leaving at least one person dead in the nation's capital. Residents huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.The temblor hit shortly after 1 a.m., just three days after a 7.6-magnitude quake shook western and central Mexico, killing two. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday's quake, like Monday's, was centered in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast. The epicenter was about 29 miles south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of about 15 miles. Michoacan's...
Mexico struck by another earthquake as 6.8 tremor kills at least two people
At least two people have been killed in Mexico after a 6.8 magnitude tremor rattled the country overnight, terrifying residents of central and western areas and the capital, Mexico City.In a series of updates overnight, Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the tremor was an aftershock from Monday’s 7.6 magnitude earthquake, which reportedly took the lives of two people.Mr Obrador said “Unfortunately, two people lost their lives in Mexico City, according to the report by Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government,” in the latest earthquake and that there were no fatalities in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Guerrero....
Strong quake shakes Mexico days after deadly tremor
A strong earthquake jolted Mexico on Thursday, sending people rushing out into the streets of the capital in the middle of the night, days after a powerful tremor left at least two people dead. On the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, a 7.1 quake left around 370 people dead, mainly in the capital. yug-dr/dva
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico´s Pacific coast
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes.There were no immediate reports of significant damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.It said the quake was centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers (9.4 miles). Michoacan's Public Security Department said there were no immediate reports of...
Mexican president shares first update after magnitude 7.7 earthquake near Coalcoman
The Mexican president has shared his first update after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck south of Coalcoman on Monday, 19 September.Speaking in a video message he shared on Twitter, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said officials were “starting to gather information” and “wish with all our hearts that nothing serious has happened.”Mexico’s seismological organisation confirmed the earthquake occurred at 1:05 pm local time, around 65 kilometres south of Coalcoman.At least 168 aftershocks were sent through the region in the aftermath of the earthquake, according to officials.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Taiwan: Powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off east coastMeghan Markle offers comforting smile to Princess Charlotte during Queen’s funeralQueen Elizabeth’s funeral: How did the day unfold?
