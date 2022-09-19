ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady spotted talking to Odell Beckham Jr on the sideline and fans all think the same thing

By Anthony Wood
 2 days ago
TOM BRADY has a history of recruiting great receivers.

During his 23 seasons in the NFL, legendary quarterback Brady has played with some of the game's great receivers - some of whom he's had a big hand in recruiting.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked with the LA Rams and the Buffalo Bills among others Credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers/TWITTER

Look no further than Randy Moss and Antonio Brown.

Just before kickoff on Sunday, Brady was spotted running over to none other than three-time Pro Bowl receiver, and free agent, Odell Beckham Jr.

The two appeared to chat on the sidelines, and this has to raise the question: Could OBJ be heading to Tampa Bay?

While Beckham Jr. has recently visited the LA Rams, where he played last season, he has yet to sign the dotted line there or anywhere for that matter.

Responses from fans on Twitter were varied.

Some struggled to contain their excitement, such as: "He'll be a Buc next week" and "Sign him. Our Wr’s can’t stay on the field."

While others were less than thrilled: "We don’t need OBJ. We need OL help" and "OBJ hasn't played a FULL NFL season since 2016.. his ONLY full season."

If Beckham Jr. were to consider the Buccaneers, given the presence of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones, OBJ likely wouldn't be the number one target as he was when a member of the New York Giants or Cleveland Browns.

But that being said, not being the primary wideout worked just fine for him last season in LA.

Beckham Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the Super Bowl but should be fit to return at some point this season.

Whether or not this leads to anything more than rumors is yet to be seen, but one thing remains clear: The prospect of an offense led by Tom Brady, and armed with Evans, Godwin, Jones and Beckham Jr. would have the potential to be monstrous.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
BUFFALO, NY
